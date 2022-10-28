CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 60, Aldine 0
Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14
Austin Westlake 45, Austin Bowie 0
Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14
Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0
Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13
Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21
Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14
Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27
Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17
Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0
Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28
Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0
McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20
New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14
Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7
PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28
Spring Dekaney 37, Aldine MacArthur 6
Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24
CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13
CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22
Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0
Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0
Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14
Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31
FW Carter-Riverside 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14
FW Eastern Hills 41, FW Castleberry 13
Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22
Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10
Kerrville Tivy 35, SA Veterans Memorial 31
Longview 42, Tyler 3
Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22
Richmond Foster 56, Magnolia 21
Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7
SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14
Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7
CLASS 4A
Center 62, Bullard 29
Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6
Dallas Lincoln 57, Dallas Roosevelt 19
Lubbock Estacado 24, Big Spring 21
Lumberton 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23
Tyler Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28
CLASS 3A
Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0
Diboll 49, Huntington 0
Malakoff 55, Mexia 13
Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0
CLASS 2A
Alvord 21, Whitewright 7
Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3
Beckville 76, Harleton 21
Garrison 40, San Augustine 14
Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20
Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10
Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22
Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14
Tioga 42, Trenton 3
CLASS 1A
Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0
Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8
Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0
Follett 54, White Deer 8
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0
Gordon 62, Baird 14
Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16
Loop 66, Southland 21
Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7
Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0
Paint Rock 72, Moran 22
Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0
Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7
Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Whiteface 64, Meadow 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16
SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0
OTHER
Buda Johnson 61, Austin Akins 7
Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3
EP Pebble Hills 38, El Paso Eastlake 14
Frisco Memorial 39, Carrollton Creekview 0
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6
Houston Heights 51, Houston MSTC 0
Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14
Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0
