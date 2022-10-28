CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 60, Aldine 0

Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14

Austin Westlake 45, Austin Bowie 0

Clear Falls 28, Houston Clear Lake 14

Cypress Creek 70, Houston Spring Woods 0

Del Rio 34, Laredo Alexander 13

Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21

Edinburg Vela 55, La Joya Palmview 14

Garland Naaman Forest 50, North Garland 27

Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Keller 39, Keller Timber Creek 17

Klein Collins 35, Tomball 0

Laredo United 34, Eagle Pass 28

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

McAllen Memorial 42, Rio Grande City 20

New Braunfels Canyon 43, SA MacArthur 14

Northwest Eaton 42, Haltom 7

PSJA North 55, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Northside Clark 28

Spring Dekaney 37, Aldine MacArthur 6

Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 96, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Austin McCallum 55, Austin William Travis 13

CC Carroll 38, CC Ray 22

Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Seagoville 0

Fort Bend Hightower 49, Fort Bend Clements 14

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Galena Park 0

Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14

Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31

FW Carter-Riverside 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 14

FW Eastern Hills 41, FW Castleberry 13

Georgetown 28, Leander Glenn 22

Katy Paetow 40, Katy Taylor 10

Kerrville Tivy 35, SA Veterans Memorial 31

Longview 42, Tyler 3

Lufkin 31, West Mesquite 22

Richmond Foster 56, Magnolia 21

Roma 39, PSJA Southwest 7

SA McCollum 45, SA Brackenridge 14

Waco University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7

CLASS 4A

Center 62, Bullard 29

Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 6

Dallas Lincoln 57, Dallas Roosevelt 19

Lubbock Estacado 24, Big Spring 21

Lumberton 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Rusk 48, Brownsboro 23

Tyler Chapel Hill 48, Athens 28

CLASS 3A

Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0

Diboll 49, Huntington 0

Malakoff 55, Mexia 13

Orangefield 58, Kirbyville 0

CLASS 2A

Alvord 21, Whitewright 7

Axtell 53, Malakoff Cross Roads 3

Beckville 76, Harleton 21

Garrison 40, San Augustine 14

Joaquin 50, Pineland West Sabine 20

Price Carlisle 70, Overton 10

Santa Maria 49, Ben Bolt 22

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Tioga 42, Trenton 3

CLASS 1A

Amherst 56, Cotton Center 0

Balmorhea 54, Dell City 8

Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0

Follett 54, White Deer 8

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Savoy 0

Gordon 62, Baird 14

Lingleville 66, Perrin-Whitt 16

Loop 66, Southland 21

Matador Motley County 58, Afton Patton Springs 7

Oakwood 58, Apple Springs 0

Paint Rock 72, Moran 22

Richland Springs 65, Lohn 0

Saint Jo 57, Campbell 7

Throckmorton 54, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Whiteface 64, Meadow 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Pasadena First Baptist 64, Conroe Covenant 16

SA Town East Christian 45, SA Jubilee 0

OTHER

Buda Johnson 61, Austin Akins 7

Cypress Bridgeland 49, Cypress Lakes 3

EP Pebble Hills 38, El Paso Eastlake 14

Frisco Memorial 39, Carrollton Creekview 0

Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 54, Grayson Christian 6

Houston Heights 51, Houston MSTC 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 16, Humble Atascocita 14

Jersey Village 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Tribe Consolidated 50, Victoria Home School 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags