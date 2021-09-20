Saturday's Scores

CLASS 6A

Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 7

Cypress Woods 31, Cypress Falls 14

Humble 41, Rosenberg Lamar 34

Humble Summer Creek 74, Houston Westside 3

Pasadena Memorial 22, Houston Westbury 12

SA Johnson 45, SA MacArthur 0

SA Brennan 48, SA Warren 21

The Woodlands College Park 38, Klein 24

CLASS 5A

Fort Bend Marshall 72, Houston Northside 0

Fort Bend Willowridge 22, Houston Waltrip 10

Katy Paetow 65, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Richmond Foster 64, Houston Milby 0

CLASS 4A

Freeport Brazosport 48, Pasadena 0

CLASS 2A

Ben Bolt 12, Woodsboro 6

CLASS 1A

Haskell Paint Creek 50, Lohn 13

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 26

SA Holy Cross 49, Pearsall 0

OTHER

Hooker, Okla. 52, Booker 8

Yates 54, KIPP Sunnyside 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McDade vs. Concordia, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

