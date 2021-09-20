Saturday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 7
Cypress Woods 31, Cypress Falls 14
Humble 41, Rosenberg Lamar 34
Humble Summer Creek 74, Houston Westside 3
Pasadena Memorial 22, Houston Westbury 12
SA Johnson 45, SA MacArthur 0
SA Brennan 48, SA Warren 21
The Woodlands College Park 38, Klein 24
CLASS 5A
Fort Bend Marshall 72, Houston Northside 0
Fort Bend Willowridge 22, Houston Waltrip 10
Katy Paetow 65, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Richmond Foster 64, Houston Milby 0
CLASS 4A
Freeport Brazosport 48, Pasadena 0
CLASS 2A
Ben Bolt 12, Woodsboro 6
CLASS 1A
Haskell Paint Creek 50, Lohn 13
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 26
SA Holy Cross 49, Pearsall 0
OTHER
Hooker, Okla. 52, Booker 8
Yates 54, KIPP Sunnyside 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McDade vs. Concordia, ccd.
