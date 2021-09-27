Saturday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0
Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0
Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20
Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6
Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7
Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20
SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Reagan 45, LEE 0
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41
Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20
FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14
Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0
CLASS 4A
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35
Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13
CLASS 3A
Johnson City 34, Freer 19
CLASS 1A
Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0
OTHER
Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12
Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7
Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0
Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/