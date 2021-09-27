Saturday's Scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0

Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0

Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20

Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6

Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7

Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20

SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Reagan 45, LEE 0

CLASS 5A 

A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41

Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20

FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14

Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0

CLASS 4A

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35

Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13

CLASS 3A 

Johnson City 34, Freer 19

CLASS 1A 

Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0

OTHER

Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12

Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7

Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0

Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags