CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 45, Aldine Nimitz 14
Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14
Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17
Arlington Martin 74, Arlington Lamar 22
Austin Anderson 59, Austin Akins 7
Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6
Austin Westlake 73, Del Valle 7
Belton 28, Elgin 6
Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11
Channelview 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21
Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14
Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe 35
Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49
Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7
EP Americas 23, EP Pebble Hills 21
Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24
Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0
Garland Naaman Forest 39, Garland Sachse 13
Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14
Harlingen South 33, Brownsville Pace 10
Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT
Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0
Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42
Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Atascocita 50, Beaumont West Brook 7
Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14
Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28
Killeen Ellison 24, Waco 6
Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13
Klein Cain 48, Klein 34
Klein Collins 44, Waller 19
Lewisville 38, Coppell 3
Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23
Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51
Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13
Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0
Plano 30, Plano West 17
Prosper 59, Little Elm 6
Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14
Richardson Pearce 55, Irving MacArthur 49
Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34
Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7
Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14
SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24
SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14
SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6
South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0
Spring Westfield 50, Spring Dekaney 15
The Woodlands 63, Grand Oaks 0
Tomball Memorial 15, Klein Forest 12
Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7
CLASS 5A=
A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10
Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7
Angleton 44, Fulshear 40
Austin LBJ 68, Austin McCallum 14
Barbers Hill 35, Baytown Goose Creek 6
Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27
Brenham 38, Randle 22
Brownsville Memorial 60, Donna 7
Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13
Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14
CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3
CC Carroll 49, CC King 14
CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23
College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 0
Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28
Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0
Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dayton 45, Nederland 0
Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0
El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0
EP Bel Air 41, EP Hanks 24
EP Chapin 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0
EP Del Valle 62, Clint Horizon 0
EP Eastwood 49, EP Coronado 14
EP Irvin 43, El Paso 20
EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 7
Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0
Fort Bend Willowridge 41, Galena Park 24
Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37
Frisco 52, Sherman 9
Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6
Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7
FW Arlington Heights 28, FW Wyatt 15
FW North Side 66, FW Polytechnic 0
Galveston Ball 44, Sharpstown 0
Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26
Hallsville 41, Marshall 37
Houston Waltrip 64, Wisdom 7
Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7
Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48, OT
Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21
Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14
Lindale 63, Athens 21
Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14
Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14
Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7
Mansfield Timberview 54, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28
Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
Montgomery Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55
New Caney Porter 40, Baytown Sterling 14
Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0
Pflugerville Weiss 32, Temple 19
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13
Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28
Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35
Royse City 28, North Forney 14
SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6
SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42
Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28
Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27
Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16
Willis 56, Cleveland 14
Wylie East 34, Garland 7
CLASS 4A=
Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
Bandera 28, Robstown 21
Bellville 35, West Columbia 21
Bridgeport 42, Farmersville 21
Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10
Burkburnett 45, Alvarado 43
Canyon 44, Andrews 30
Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13
China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16
Cleveland Tarkington 14, Hardin 6
Dalhart 33, Levelland 24
Dallas Carter 32, Dallas Pinkston 7
Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19
Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20
Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0
Houston Furr 53, Houston North Forest 12
Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14
Jasper 26, Hamshire-Fannett 21
Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0
Kilgore 56, Jacksonville 7
La Marque 27, Wharton 9
Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34
Llano 51, Luling 12
Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17
Lubbock Estacado 24, Sweetwater 7
Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0
Mexia 28, Kemp 21
Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6
Navasota 17, Bay City 9
Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16
Pampa 43, Borger 40
Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28
Rusk 40, Center 35
San Elizario 27, Fabens 15
Seminole 63, Big Spring 28
Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6
Sinton 24, Raymondville 0
Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21
Van 45, Canton 0
Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27
Waco La Vega 42, Yoakum 14
West Orange-Stark 53, Liberty 8
Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21
CLASS 3A=
Alpine 61, Tornillo 0
Anson 22, Colorado City 6
Arp 44, Winona 18
Big Lake Reagan County 23, Kermit 20
Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7
Brock 49, Peaster 14
Buna 42, Kirbyville 16
Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14
Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21
Cisco 60, Winters 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30
Coleman 49, San Saba 0
Columbus 56, Madisonville 28
Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6
Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0
Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6
Dallas A+ Academy 40, Dallas Inspired Vision 24
Dallas Gateway 24, Maypearl 20
De Kalb 30, New Boston 12
Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7
Dilley 16, West Campus 0
Edna 49, CC London 3
El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9
Franklin 63, Rockdale 42
Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Friona 42, Slaton 26
Ganado 42, Kenedy 14
George West 72, Monte Alto 7
Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24
Hallettsville 47, KIPP Generations 0
Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20
Hemphill 61, Kountze 6
Holliday 48, Snyder 14
Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7
Lexington 34, Caldwell 6
Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3
Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12
Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37
Natalia 42, Comfort 27
New Waverly 34, Warren 13
Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0
Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13
Orangefield 25, Anahuac 15
Palacios 48, Aransas Pass 6
Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14
Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34
Pottsboro 48, Mineola 19
Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24
SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14
Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20
Scurry-Rosser 56, Rice 13
Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0
Teague 37, Eustace 17
Tolar 56, Hamilton 7
Troup 63, Quitman 6
Troy 27, McGregor 24
Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35
Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6
Wall 14, Mason 6
Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6
West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8
Whitney 62, Dallas Madison 14
Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0
Woodville 42, Shepherd 14
CLASS 2A=
Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
Archer City 33, Seymour 16
Axtell 28, Kerens 21
Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Beckville 62, Hawkins 6
Big Sandy 21, Ore City 0
Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12
Bremond 54, Windthorst 21
Burton 40, Yorktown 0
Cayuga 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 16
Celeste 34, Lindsay 21
Chico 16, Era 14
Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7
Dawson 20, Hubbard 12
De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19
Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12
Flatonia 37, Thorndale 14
Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6
Harper 29, Schertz John Paul II 21
Haskell 42, Petrolia 20
Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22
Honey Grove 34, Alba-Golden 20
Hull-Daisetta 38, Houston KIPP Northeast 28
Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0
Italy 29, Rio Vista 22
Joaquin 34, Garrison 21
Marlin 61, Moody 7
Mart 78, Hico 0
McCamey 39, Sterling City 22
Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13
Pettus 27, Lee 13
Pineland West Sabine 36, Grapeland 12
Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0
Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7
Rocksprings 62, Center Point 30
Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24
Sabinal 52, Brackett 19
Santo 21, Muenster 17
Shiner 62, Bloomington 14
Snook 52, Runge 6
Somerville 14, Louise 13
Stamford 22, Olney 13
Stratford 28, Perryton 21
Sunray 47, Roscoe 14
Thrall 21, Weimar 13
Timpson 55, San Augustine 6
Vega 21, Olton 13
Wallis Brazos 42, Altair Rice 27
Wortham 49, Meridian 0
CLASS 1A=
Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0
Amherst 49, Claude 28
Aquilla 98, Bynum 66
Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24
Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30
Benjamin 61, Loraine 30
Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12
Blanket 68, Evant 22
Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0
Campbell 59, Trinidad 14
Chester 60, Apple Springs 14
Chillicothe 28, Haskell Paint Creek 24
Coolidge 54, Blum 48
Covington 18, Penelope 6
Cranfills Gap 50, Stephenville FAITH 26
Follett 62, Paducah 60
Garden City 81, Van Horn 36
Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14
Hart 58, Anton 32
Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36
Iredell 58, Gholson 8
Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35
Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0
Kopperl 34, Mullin 24
Kress 58, Whiteface 50
Ladonia Fannindel 30, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 29
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 94, Oakwood 72
Lamesa Klondike 55, O'Donnell 6
Lenorah Grady 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
Lometa 64, Eden 21
May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12
McLean 65, Wildorado 16
Medina 52, SA Brooks 7
Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6
Miami 38, Groom 36, OT
Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46
Munday 20, Electra 18
Oglesby 64, Gustine 14
Petersburg 68, Meadow 18
Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12
Rising Star 54, Woodson 6
Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6
Rochelle 52, Moran 0
Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52
Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74
Spur 62, Jayton 34
Trent 68, Olfen 20
Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36
Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6
Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13
White Deer 61, Hedley 12
Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24
Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18
Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21
Alvin Living Stones 56, Second Baptist School University Model 20
Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
Austin Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony's 7
Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12
Austin St. Andrew's 7, Tomball Rosehill 0
Austin St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14
Austin Veritas 52, Austin TSD 46
Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3
Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37
Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33
Cedar Hill Trinity 55, Corsicana Mildred 48
Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13
Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8
Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, DASCHE 12
Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35
Dallas First Baptist 46, Waco Reicher 27
Dallas Lutheran 60, Red Oak Ovilla 12
EP Cathedral 27, EP Bowie 6
FW Lake Country 63, CC West Oso 49
FW Nazarene 46, Azle Christian School 40
FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20
Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Harlingen Marine Military 32, CC John Paul 19
Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20
Houston Northland Christian 20, Houston Northside Home 8
Houston St. John's 49, Dallas St. Mark 21
Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14
John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13
Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28
Lucas Christian 62, Wylie Prep 16
New Braunfels Christian 33, Houston Lutheran North 15
Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0
SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27
SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14
Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0
St. Mary's Hall 54, SA FEAST 6
Temple Central Texas 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28
Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22
OTHER=
Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7
Arlington St. Paul 60, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Austin Northeast 34, Austin William Travis 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10
Bulverde Gloria Deo 46, Austin NYOS 34
Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6
Concordia 54, SA Lutheran 52
Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0
Davenport 63, Devine 48
Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O'Connell 31
Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10
Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24
Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38
FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14
FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16
KIPP Sunnyside 46, Frassati Catholic 7
Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8
Longview Heritage 56, Rockwall Heritage 8
Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7
MC Prep 44, FW Temple Christian 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40
NOAH , Okla. 71, HSAA 6
Prestonwood North 60, Irving The Highlands 15
San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31
San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18
Tomball Homeschool 27, Cypress Community Christian 13
Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20
Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22
West Plains 35, Hereford 28
Westlake Academy 45, Plano Coram Deo 23
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0
Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 21
Houston Yates 58, Houston Scarborough 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
Milford vs. Burkeville, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/