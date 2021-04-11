Team, Overall Record (District Record)
Class 6A
Lake Travis 23-2-2 (6-0)
San Antonio Reagan 23-3 (10-1)
Keller 19-4 6-1
Katy 20-3 8-0
Rockwall Heath 20-5-1 5-1
Dallas Jesuit 24-4 9-0
LaJoya 13-0 13-0
Prosper 20-6 6-0
Belton 17-3 7-1
Katy Tompkins 22-3-1 7-2
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Alvin, Midland Lee, South Grand Prairie, Smithson Valley, Austin Bowie, and NW Eaton
5A:
Friendswood 19-0 11-0
Lubbock Cooper 20-4 9-0
Barbers Hill 21-4-1 6-0
North Forney 23-3-1 8-0
Gregory Portland 23-1-1 9-1
Sharyland Pioneer 22-2 8-1
Kingwood Park 23-5-1 7-1
Cedar Park 21-4-2 7-1
Hallsville 19-4 7-0
Amarillo High 17-6 8-1
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Austin McCallum, McAllen, Lufkin, Abilene Wylie, and CC Veterans Memorial
4A:
Calallen 19-2-1 6-0
Sinton- 19-3 8-0
China Spring - 18-3-2 5-0
Canyon 19-3 5-0
Geronimo Navarro 19-3 0-0
Celina 18-7 7-0
Bullard 17-6 9-0
Aubrey 22-2 6-1
Sweeny 18-4-1 5-1
Canton 18-4 4-1
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boerne, Benbrook, Pleasant Grove, Giddings, Liberty-Eylau, and El Campo
3A:
Malakoff 19-4 7-0
Troy 21-1 8-0
Jim Ned 19-0-1 8-0
Blanco 19-3 4-0
Grandview 17-3-1 4-0
Holliday 20-3 7-1
Central Heights 18-3-2 5-0
CC London 18-4-1 8-0
Bushland 16-0 3-0
Abernathy 15-2-1 5-0
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Shallowater, Diboll, Gunter, Gladewater Sabine, Cameron Yoe and Blooming Grove
2A:
Shiner 17-2-1 7-0
Bosqueville 21-2 8-0
New Deal 13-1 9-0
Frankston 17-3-1 8-0
Weimar 14-4-1 6-1
Thrall 18-2-1 9-0
Mumford 18-1 7-1
Lindsay 19-3 7-1
Valley Mills 18-5 7-1
Albany 12-3-1 6-0
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anson, Muenster, New Home, Dallardsville Big Sandy, and Falls City
1A
Dodd City 12-1 8-0
Round Top Carmine 10-3 7-1
D’Hanis 11-4 1-0
Nazareth 7-0 4-0
Ira 8-2-1 5-1
Benavides 11-6 5-1
Baird 8-6-1 4-0
Hubbard 13-9 5-3
Abbott 9-7 4-2
Fayetteville 8-6 5-3
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Borden County, Sulphur Bluff, Miller Grove and Kress