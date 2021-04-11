Team, Overall Record (District Record)

Class 6A

Lake Travis 23-2-2 (6-0)

San Antonio Reagan 23-3 (10-1)

Keller 19-4 6-1

Katy 20-3 8-0

Rockwall Heath 20-5-1 5-1

Dallas Jesuit 24-4 9-0

LaJoya 13-0 13-0

Prosper 20-6 6-0

Belton 17-3 7-1

Katy Tompkins 22-3-1 7-2

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Alvin, Midland Lee, South Grand Prairie, Smithson Valley, Austin Bowie, and NW Eaton

5A:

Friendswood 19-0 11-0

Lubbock Cooper 20-4 9-0

Barbers Hill 21-4-1 6-0

North Forney 23-3-1 8-0

Gregory Portland 23-1-1 9-1

Sharyland Pioneer 22-2 8-1

Kingwood Park 23-5-1 7-1

Cedar Park 21-4-2 7-1

Hallsville 19-4 7-0

Amarillo High 17-6 8-1

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Austin McCallum, McAllen, Lufkin, Abilene Wylie, and CC Veterans Memorial

4A:

Calallen 19-2-1 6-0

Sinton- 19-3 8-0

China Spring - 18-3-2 5-0

Canyon 19-3 5-0

Geronimo Navarro 19-3 0-0

Celina 18-7 7-0

Bullard 17-6 9-0

Aubrey 22-2 6-1

Sweeny 18-4-1 5-1

Canton 18-4 4-1

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Boerne, Benbrook, Pleasant Grove, Giddings, Liberty-Eylau, and El Campo

3A:

Malakoff 19-4 7-0

Troy 21-1 8-0

Jim Ned 19-0-1 8-0

Blanco 19-3 4-0

Grandview 17-3-1 4-0

Holliday 20-3 7-1

Central Heights 18-3-2 5-0

CC London 18-4-1 8-0

Bushland 16-0 3-0

Abernathy 15-2-1 5-0

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Shallowater, Diboll, Gunter, Gladewater Sabine, Cameron Yoe and Blooming Grove

2A:

Shiner 17-2-1 7-0

Bosqueville 21-2 8-0

New Deal 13-1 9-0

Frankston 17-3-1 8-0

Weimar 14-4-1 6-1

Thrall 18-2-1 9-0

Mumford 18-1 7-1

Lindsay 19-3 7-1

Valley Mills 18-5 7-1

Albany 12-3-1 6-0

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Anson, Muenster, New Home, Dallardsville Big Sandy, and Falls City

1A

Dodd City 12-1 8-0

Round Top Carmine 10-3 7-1

D’Hanis 11-4 1-0

Nazareth 7-0 4-0

Ira 8-2-1 5-1

Benavides 11-6 5-1

Baird 8-6-1 4-0

Hubbard 13-9 5-3

Abbott 9-7 4-2

Fayetteville 8-6 5-3

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Borden County, Sulphur Bluff, Miller Grove and Kress

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags