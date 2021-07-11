Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.