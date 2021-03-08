Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Soccer Poll

March 8, 2021

Class 4A

1. Giddings 19-0-0

2. Bay City 15-0-0

3. San Elizario 12-1-0

4. Henderson 17-0-2

5. Lumberton 15-0-3

6. Midlothian Heritage 16-1-0

7. IDEA Quest College Prep 9-0-0

8. Corpus Christi Calallen 12-1-0

9. Bullard 17-2-1

10. Lorena 10-0-2

11. Bellville 15-2-0

12. Celina 18-2-0

13. Gateway College Prep 12-2-2

14. Melissa 15-2-1

15. Argyle 14-3-2

16. Wimberley 19-4-1

17. Palestine 16-3-1

18. Mabank 15-4-1 tied

19. Benbrook 13-3-0

20. Lake Belton 17-4-0

21. Salado 14-5-3

22. Scarborough 6-1-0

23. Stephenville 10-2-2

24. Pleasant Grove 8-2-5

25. Bridgeport 11-3-5

Class 5A

1. Dallas Highland Park 14-0-0

2. Magnolia 18-0-0

3. Kingwood Park 16-1-3

4. Dripping Springs 15-1-1

5. Port Neches-Groves 19-2-1

6. Georgetown 17-1-3

7. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 14-0-2

8. Pflugerville 14-2-1

9. McAllen 13-0-1

10. Friendswood 15-2-2

11. Austin McCallum 11-0-1

12. Liberty Hill 17-3-2

13. Wylie East 18-1-1

14. Mission Sharyland 15-1-1

15. Gregory-Portland 18-2-1

16. Jacksonville 13-1-2

17. Molina 11-1-0

18. Grapevine 16-2-2

19. Longview 16-3-1

20. Amarillo 11-1-2

21. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 10-1-1

22. Burleson Centennial 14-2-1

23. Alamo Heights 16-3-2

24. El Paso Chapin 16-3-0

25. San Antonio Southwest 14-3-0

Class 6A

1. Prosper 18-0-0

2. Fort Bend Ridge Point 19-0-0

3. The Woodlands 14-1-0

4. Austin Lake Travis 15-1-2

5. Harlingen 11-0-0

6. Katy Seven Lakes 14-2-0

7. Houston Bellaire 12-0-1

8. Smithson Valley 17-0-2

9. Round Rock 13-1-2

10. Austin Westlake 12-1-1

11. Hurst L.D. Bell 16-1-1

12. Flower Mound 12-1-2

13. Vandegrift 12-2-3

14. Coppell 12-1-5

15. San Antonio Reagan 17-1-3

16. Los Fresnos 13-3-1

17. Belton 12-2-3

18. Allen 13-2-2

19. West Brook 17-2-4

20. Houston Memorial 14-3-2

21. Clear Lake 10-3-1

22. Laredo Alexander 6-0-0

23. Byron Nelson 10-1-2

24. Garland Sachse 14-2-1

25. Arlington Martin 12-2-4

