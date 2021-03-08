Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Soccer Poll
March 8, 2021
Class 4A
1. Giddings 19-0-0
2. Bay City 15-0-0
3. San Elizario 12-1-0
4. Henderson 17-0-2
5. Lumberton 15-0-3
6. Midlothian Heritage 16-1-0
7. IDEA Quest College Prep 9-0-0
8. Corpus Christi Calallen 12-1-0
9. Bullard 17-2-1
10. Lorena 10-0-2
11. Bellville 15-2-0
12. Celina 18-2-0
13. Gateway College Prep 12-2-2
14. Melissa 15-2-1
15. Argyle 14-3-2
16. Wimberley 19-4-1
17. Palestine 16-3-1
18. Mabank 15-4-1 tied
19. Benbrook 13-3-0
20. Lake Belton 17-4-0
21. Salado 14-5-3
22. Scarborough 6-1-0
23. Stephenville 10-2-2
24. Pleasant Grove 8-2-5
25. Bridgeport 11-3-5
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 14-0-0
2. Magnolia 18-0-0
3. Kingwood Park 16-1-3
4. Dripping Springs 15-1-1
5. Port Neches-Groves 19-2-1
6. Georgetown 17-1-3
7. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 14-0-2
8. Pflugerville 14-2-1
9. McAllen 13-0-1
10. Friendswood 15-2-2
11. Austin McCallum 11-0-1
12. Liberty Hill 17-3-2
13. Wylie East 18-1-1
14. Mission Sharyland 15-1-1
15. Gregory-Portland 18-2-1
16. Jacksonville 13-1-2
17. Molina 11-1-0
18. Grapevine 16-2-2
19. Longview 16-3-1
20. Amarillo 11-1-2
21. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 10-1-1
22. Burleson Centennial 14-2-1
23. Alamo Heights 16-3-2
24. El Paso Chapin 16-3-0
25. San Antonio Southwest 14-3-0
Class 6A
1. Prosper 18-0-0
2. Fort Bend Ridge Point 19-0-0
3. The Woodlands 14-1-0
4. Austin Lake Travis 15-1-2
5. Harlingen 11-0-0
6. Katy Seven Lakes 14-2-0
7. Houston Bellaire 12-0-1
8. Smithson Valley 17-0-2
9. Round Rock 13-1-2
10. Austin Westlake 12-1-1
11. Hurst L.D. Bell 16-1-1
12. Flower Mound 12-1-2
13. Vandegrift 12-2-3
14. Coppell 12-1-5
15. San Antonio Reagan 17-1-3
16. Los Fresnos 13-3-1
17. Belton 12-2-3
18. Allen 13-2-2
19. West Brook 17-2-4
20. Houston Memorial 14-3-2
21. Clear Lake 10-3-1
22. Laredo Alexander 6-0-0
23. Byron Nelson 10-1-2
24. Garland Sachse 14-2-1
25. Arlington Martin 12-2-4