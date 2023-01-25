Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Soccer Poll
Class 4A
1. Celina 10-0-0
2. Wimberley 9-0-1
3. West Plains 10-1-0
4. Salado 13-1-0
5. Jasper 6-0-0
6. Bullard 8-0-2
7. Stephenville 6-0-1
8. Canyon Randall 9-1-4
9. Lindale 9-1-2
10. Burnet 11-2-1
11. Wichita Falls 6-1-1
12. Caddo Mills 10-2-0
13. Brownwood 6-1-1
14. Castleberry 5-1-1
15. Needville 9-2-0
16. Boerne 9-2-1
17. Columbia 9-2-0
18. Bay City 9-2-0
19. Navasota 8-2-3
20. Davenport 10-3-1
21. China Spring 9-3-2
22. Vidor 6-2-0
23. Godley 4-0-0
24. Gatesville 4-1-0
25. Calallen 4-0-2
Class 5A
1. Smithson Valley 8-0-0
2. Burleson Centennial 6-0-0
3. Georgetown 9-0-2
4. Mission Veterans Memorial 11-0-0-
5. El Paso 9-1-0
6. Birdville 10-0-1
7. Frisco 7-0-1
8. Leander 8-1-1
9. Hillcrest 9-0-0
10. Hallsville 7-0-1
11. Brownsville Porter 8-1-3
12. Midlothian 7-1-2
13. Argyle 7-1-2
14. Azle 7-1-1
15. Liberty 6-1-0
16. Brownsville Porter 6-1-0
17. McAllen Rowe 6-1-0
18. Austin McCallum 5-1-1
19. Magnolia 6-1-0
20. Jacksonville 7-1-1
21. Angleton 7-1-1
22. Kingwood Park 7-1-0
23. Richards School for Young Women Leaders 7-1-0
24. Edinburg Vela 6-1-1
25. Leander Glenn 7-3-2
Class 6A
1. Southlake Carroll 12-0-0
2. Lewisville Marcus 8-0-0
3. Humble Summer Creek 8-0-0
4. El Paso Coronado 8-0-0
5. Bryan 11-0-0
6. Wylie East 8-0-0
7. San Antonio Lee 10-0-0
8. Katy Seven Lakes 7-0-0
9. Keller 8-0-0
10. Dallas Highland Park 7-1-0
11. San Antonio Taft 7-0-0
12. Flower Mound 7-0-0
13. Tomball Memorial 9-0-0
14. Duncanville 7-0-0
15. Dripping Springs 6-3-0
16. Mansfield 5-0-0
17. Bridgeland 9-1-0
18. L.D. Bell 9-1-0
19. Frenship 9-1-1
20. Round Rock 4-1-2
21 Allen 8-1-1
22. Weslaco 8-1-1
23. Rockwall-Heath 8-1-1
24. Rock Hill 7-1-1
25. Prosper 6-0-3