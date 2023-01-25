Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Soccer Poll

Class 4A

1. Celina 10-0-0

2. Wimberley 9-0-1

3. West Plains 10-1-0

4. Salado 13-1-0

5. Jasper 6-0-0

6. Bullard 8-0-2

7. Stephenville 6-0-1

8. Canyon Randall 9-1-4

9. Lindale 9-1-2

10. Burnet 11-2-1

11. Wichita Falls 6-1-1

12. Caddo Mills 10-2-0

13. Brownwood 6-1-1

14. Castleberry 5-1-1

15. Needville 9-2-0

16. Boerne 9-2-1

17. Columbia 9-2-0

18. Bay City 9-2-0

19. Navasota 8-2-3

20. Davenport 10-3-1

21. China Spring 9-3-2

22. Vidor 6-2-0

23. Godley 4-0-0

24. Gatesville 4-1-0

25. Calallen 4-0-2

Class 5A

1. Smithson Valley 8-0-0

2. Burleson Centennial 6-0-0

3. Georgetown 9-0-2

4. Mission Veterans Memorial 11-0-0-

5. El Paso 9-1-0

6. Birdville 10-0-1

7. Frisco 7-0-1

8. Leander 8-1-1

9. Hillcrest 9-0-0

10. Hallsville 7-0-1

11. Brownsville Porter 8-1-3

12. Midlothian 7-1-2

13. Argyle 7-1-2

14. Azle 7-1-1

15. Liberty 6-1-0

16. Brownsville Porter 6-1-0

17. McAllen Rowe 6-1-0

18. Austin McCallum 5-1-1

19. Magnolia 6-1-0

20. Jacksonville 7-1-1

21. Angleton 7-1-1

22. Kingwood Park 7-1-0

23. Richards School for Young Women Leaders 7-1-0

24. Edinburg Vela 6-1-1

25. Leander Glenn 7-3-2

Class 6A

1. Southlake Carroll 12-0-0

2. Lewisville Marcus 8-0-0

3. Humble Summer Creek 8-0-0

4. El Paso Coronado 8-0-0

5. Bryan 11-0-0

6. Wylie East 8-0-0

7. San Antonio Lee 10-0-0

8. Katy Seven Lakes 7-0-0

9. Keller 8-0-0

10. Dallas Highland Park 7-1-0

11. San Antonio Taft 7-0-0

12. Flower Mound 7-0-0

13. Tomball Memorial 9-0-0

14. Duncanville 7-0-0

15. Dripping Springs 6-3-0

16. Mansfield 5-0-0

17. Bridgeland 9-1-0

18. L.D. Bell 9-1-0

19. Frenship 9-1-1

20. Round Rock 4-1-2

21 Allen 8-1-1

22. Weslaco 8-1-1

23. Rockwall-Heath 8-1-1

24. Rock Hill 7-1-1

25. Prosper 6-0-3

 
 

