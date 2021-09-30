Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic worms working the docks, humps, and roadbeds with some topwater action early and late in the day. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles, and boat docks. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on doubt bait, crickets, and cut earthworms.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78-83 degrees; 0.91 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on secondary channel swings with a shaky head and crankbait. Crappie are good in brush piles in 8-18 feet of water and bridge pilings using minnows. Catfish are good drifting over humps with cut or live shad. Sand bass and hybrids main lake humps, and windblown points, with silver slabs.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Try topwaters at first light on main lake points and secondary points 1-3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg and Yellow Magics. Later, try shaky heads worms with Yum dingers 4-inches or Lake Fork Tackle, Baby Ring Fry, in 5-8 feet of water. Early morning bite in water depths 2-5 feet mid cove to the backs of coves using Z-Man chatterbaits. The mid-morning bite is in 10-15 feet of water, and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad colored deep diving Xcite XB-5 crankbait 3-5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridge pillars, and timber. Catfish are good using dough bait in 25-35 feet of water.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working for timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, football jigs, and pearl swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber, and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, earthworms, or cut bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are good working perch like crankbaits, shaky head jigs, drop shots, and swimbaits working brush, flats, brush piles, and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 82 degrees; 1.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are starting feed-up on shad and moving to shallower waters. The topwater action is good using topwater frogs and spinnerbaits. Schooling bass are good on crankbaits off the flats in 6-15 feet of water. Try Carolina jigs in 18-25 feet of water off of points. Crappie are starting to migrate to deeper water 10-22 feet and North into the river and creeks. Topwater frog bite is getting better in the early morning as more grass begins to emerge, fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. 71 degrees; 4.12 feet low. The tree leaves are falling, and the bass are still in the Fall transition following shad to the back of the creek on Toledo Bend Lake. The water level is holding at 167.8 feet with no generators running and no rainfall this week. The water is clear in the main lake and feeder creeks. Water temperature in mid-lake is running 71-degrees and further back up in the creeks 66-degrees. Noticing more and more balls of shad on the surface in the morning and evenings making the migration to the creeks. Our best bite for bass has been early and late on a Topwater Fly popper (Coola Popper in Fire Tiger color) and a Stealth Goober Fly (black with a chartreuse belly) for the fly casters in the backcountry. Some spotted bass have been caught on the surface off of points on Tiny Torpedo’s (clear color) and a Zara Spook Puppy (clear with a Whitetail). The bluegill has moved off of their beds with the cooling water temperatures. Start searching in a little deeper water (5-8 feet) using a Beetle Spin and/or live worms. The Crappie bite is still in deep water (17 – 24 feet) using small minnows and jigs. The Catfish bite has been slow. Watch your moon phase chart or app for your best bite and times for this week. Good luck and tight lines! Safety Reminder: Everyone needs to wear their life jackets (PFDs) while in or around the lake. Renew your licenses and pick up the new 2021-2022 Texas Parks & Wildlife (handbook) Outdoor Annual. It’s now 114 pages. New laws and regulations.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.47 feet low. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms near points, flats, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets, or cutworms.