Texas Fishing Report for week of June 16
Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, frogs, and brush hogs working the points, flooded vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles, and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crappie bites, crickets, and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and Ned rigs near grass lines, brush, and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and swimbaits are working in deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Black bass are good on shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms, flukes, and jerk baits fishing points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and drop shots near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with finesse jigs, drop shots, and crankbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps, and ridges using live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet using cut bait and earthworms.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.95 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners, and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet over humps, ridges, and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons, and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks, and timber. Catfish are good on cut and punch bait.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on frogs, top waters, Texas rigged plastic worms, chartreuse spinners, crankbaits, and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good using live bait and slabs on humps, flats, and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Gibbons Creek — GOOD. Water stained; 78 degrees. Largemouth bass remain good fishing over top of identified structures human-made or natural. Traditional baits have worked well for bass, but be ready to try them all as slight changes in conditions creates different appetites. Crappie are fair on jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.39 feet high. Black bass are fair fishing in 10-15 feet depths using drop shots, and crankbaits for the best success. Crappie are very good with the best success coming in the evenings after 6pm on live minnows. Bream are very good on live worms around islands. Channel catfish are good using cut shad and perch on trotlines.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and spinners near grass or weed lines, shallow timber, and brush. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 5.78 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners, buzz baits, and crankbaits along rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 5.54 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, skirted jigs, top waters, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver, or cut bait.
Lavon — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 7.81 feet high. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are slow on jerk baits, top waters, crankbaits, and skirted jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, nightcrawlers, and chicken liver.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.94 feet high. Black bass are fair covering as much water as possible with longer casts in the rivers and working the long untouched structure. Striped bass are fair staying in deeper water. Crappie are good with jigs finding shade anywhere. White bass have decreased to fair fish as deep as you can off points. Catfish are fair on live baits.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, spinners, chatter baits, and football jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working shad like crankbaits, brush hogs, flipping jigs, lizards and top waters working near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on live bait, slabs, and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, flukes, top waters, buzz baits, and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, drop-offs and timber areas. White bass are good with slabs near main lake flats, humps, and points in water depths 20-35 feet. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 4.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, bladed spinners, frogs, and flipping jigs near flooded banks, vegetation, and drop-offs. White bass are good in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns, and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on worms, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79-85 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on double bladed spinners, flipping jigs, frogs, and shad imitation crankbaits fishing near points, creeks, and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs, and spoons working flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles, and timber. Catfish are good on cut or punch bait, and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is good with cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 10.44 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on water mid depth around 13 feet on human-made underwater structures, and points with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Sulphur Springs — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.25 feet low . Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs, and drop shots working near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 1.21 feet high. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, drop shots, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks, and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs, and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 3.83 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms, shaky head jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters, and bladed spinner baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and cut bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good and getting in deeper water around 12-17 feet and deeper in some cases. Fish brush and the many covered holes on Carolina rigs, deeper larger crankbait, and jigs. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs and small deep crankbait sinking below 20 feet. Crappie are good with tons of fish being caught using minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stink ba
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, drop shots, and frogs near points, grass lines and brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in water depths 25 feet with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 15.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on frogs, bladed spinners, chatter baits, swimbaits and top waters in flooded vegetation, flats, and points. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows near timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch or live bait.