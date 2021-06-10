Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.77 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, frogs, and brush hogs working the points, flooded vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crickets and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are good using top waters, flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and spinners near flooded grass, brush, and trees. Use drop shots, football jigs, and Texas rigged plastic worms when working over deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.53 feet high. Black bass are good on swim jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms, frogs and crankbaits working points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing near bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats using swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait, A-rigs and swimbaits. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 2.69 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and craws near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits working the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, flukes, and crankbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps, and ridges with live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet using cut bait and chicken liver.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.95 feet high. Largemouth bass are good uing shad like crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet using live bait, slabs, spoons, and swimbaits working over humps, ridges, and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks, and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on frogs, top waters, drop shots, bladed spinners, crankbaits, and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Catfish are good chicken liver and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Houston County — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.83 feet high. Black bass are good on all structures below 15 feet using worms, crankbaits, and spinners. Crappie are on fire baiting holes in the structured flats or piers. Large bream are good near piers and banks using live worms. Channel catfish are good using cut bait, hot dogs, and live worms.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and poppers near grass or weed lines, shallow timber and brush. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 7.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners, buzz baits, and crankbaits working along rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch baits, and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 6.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, skirted jigs, top waters, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver, or punch bait.
Lavon — FAIR. Water stained; 74 degrees; 9.75 feet high. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are fair using slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are slow on jerk baits, top waters, crankbaits and skirted jigs. Catfish are fair on cut bait, night crawlers, and chicken liver in water depths 12-28 feet.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 1.39 feet high. Black bass are good on spinners, and slow crankbaits searching the mid-depth structures and drops. Striped bass are slow trying deeper. Crappie are great with minnows and jigs in trees and structure. White bass are good still deep below 15 feet on smaller spinners and crankbait. Catfish are fair on live baits.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working shad like crankbaits, brush hogs, flipping jigs, topwaters, and lizards working near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on chicken liver, earthworms, and cut bait.
Ray Roberts — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 3.96 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, bladed spinners, frogs, and flipping jigs working near flooded banks, vegetation, and drop-offs to 18 feet. White bass are good using slabs and swimbaits in water depths 12-40 feet near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on worms, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good uing double-bladed spinners, flipping jigs, tubes, and shad like crankbaits fishing working near points, creeks, and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs, and spoons working flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing near bridge pilings, in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is good with cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 10.76 feet high. Largemouth bass are good finding success with topwater early and late. During the heat of the day shade and deeper structure are good with worms and crankbait. White bass are fair with Alabama rigs off points deeper than any other fishing. Crappie remain excellent on jigs staying close to shallow vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
Sulphur Springs — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs, and drop shots near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.98 feet high. Blue Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel Catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth Bass are good on skirted jigs, flukes, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent using swimbaits, slabs and live bait working near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows working around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 3.98 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters, and bladed spinner baits in water depths 3-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.58 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in clearer water skirting vegetation and mid-depth brush around 14 feet on Carolina rigs, deeper larger crankbait, and jigs. Striped bass are slow moving fishing mid lake and deeper than any other time of year. White bass are fair in deep brush, especially around islands of vegetation using Alabama rigs. Crappie are good preferring jigs over minnows in shallower over brush and using docks. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, flukes and poppers fishing near points, grass lines, and brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in water depths 25 feet using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with live crickets, or cut worms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water stained; 74 degrees; 16.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on frogs, bladed spinners, chatter baits, swimbaits, and top waters in flooded vegetation, flats, and points. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows near timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and live bait.