Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms working the docks, humps and road beds with some top water action early and late in the day. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on doubt bait, crickets and cut earthworms.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with chartreuse flukes, diving crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms near brush piles, docks and timber in 14-28 feet of water. Hybrids and sand bass are good on main lake points, humps and flats using spoons, slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good using live bait, punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 1.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Early morning bite in water depths 2-5 feet using Z-man chatterbaits. The mid morning bite is in 10-15 feet of water and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad colored deep diving Bill Norman DD22 crankbaits. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver, cut and live bait.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms near points, timber and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, football jigs and pearl swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, earth worms or cut bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are good working perch like crankbaits, shaky head jigs, drop shots and swimbaits working brush, flats, brush piles and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.84 feet low. The fish are still in the summer pattern, and will remain consistent until the weather changes. Topwater frog bite is getting better early morning as more of the grass begins to emerge, fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points. Largemouth bass are good on points and ledges using topwater frogs, and in the grass lines using jigs. Schooling bass are good on crankbaits off the flats. Crappie are good in the 18-22 feet of water flipping around in brush piles by the cypress trees biting on shiners
Toledo Bend — FAIR. The air and water temperatures are starting to cool down on Toledo Bend Lake as summer is coming to an end. The water level is 168.3 with two generators operating 8 hours a day (from 12 N - 8 p.m.). The leaves are beginning to fall and Fall season is just right around the corner. The fish bite has been slow for the Kayakers and Fly rod fishers in shallow water. The bass fisherman were fishing at night and catching Black Bass 5-8 pounders (1 or 2 good ones) on dark colored Old Monsters 10-12 inch worms during the Full Moon phase. Hurricane Ida bypassed Toledo Bend Lake but had some high wind bans and 1-2 inches of rainfall. The shad are starting to show up in the back of the creeks. Get out there and do some junk fishing with some small crankbaits, flukes, worms and flies like Clouser Minnows Silver/White, and Top Water Crease Flies. Crappie fishing in water depths 25-30 feet. Fishing will be getting better with Fall coming! Good luck and tight lines.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms near points, flats and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swim baits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets or cutworms.