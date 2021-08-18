Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms working the docks, humps and road beds with some top water action early and late in the day. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on chicken liver, live bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on crickets and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 87-90 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, grass jigs, blue or black Texa rigged plastic worms, and chartreuse bladed spinners near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Try drop shots, football jigs and diving crankbaits working in deeper water near cover or timber as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Black bass are fair on football jigs, green or purple Texas rigged plastic worms, pearl flukes and shaky head jigs working rip rac, points, timber and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows working bridge pilings, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with live bait, jigging spoons and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live baits. Catfish are good on chicken liver, live bait and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.32 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near grass lines, channel edges, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with shaky head jigs, diving crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms near brush piles, docks and timber in 14-25 feet of water. Hybrids and sand bass are good on main lake points, humps and flats using swimbaits, slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good using live bait, punch bait and chicken liver.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, green or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16-25’. Catfish are fair on live bait and earthworms.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.95 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and frogs early. Long Carolina rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs are working near road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut and live bait.
Gibbons Creek — GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 2.18 feet low. We are seeing similar fishing patterns as past weeks. Largemouth bass are fair fishing over brush with several suspended per location. Drag over spinners, worms, and crankbait. Crappie are fair on jigs trying each spot you see. Catfish are fair on live bait all throughout the lake.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.05 feet below. Black bass are fair early morning and evenings using swimbaits, black and blue Senko, watermelon red off points, and spinners and divers. Crappie are fair in 12 to 14 feet of water using live minnows and moving among brush piles. Bream are good using live worms in shallow structures. Catfish are good on jug lines and over 15lbs using hot dogs and perch plus shad.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair with diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas rigged craws and plastic worms near points, timber and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on blue or black Texas rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits, grass jigs and swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, shrimp or cut bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.09 feet low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridge pilings and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on shaky head jigs, square-billed and medium diving crankbaits and Carolina rigged plastic worms. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic craws, bladed spinners, diving crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working perch like crankbaits, shaky head jigs, drop shots and flukes working near flats, brush piles and points. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, football jigs, swim baits and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, brush piles and timber areas. White bass are good with slabs and live bait near main lake flats, humps and points. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and punch bait.
Ray Roberts — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.19 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and jigs near timber, rip rac and drop-offs. White bass are fair using slabs and live bait near main lake points, flats and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows around timber, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on shaky head jigs, blue, green or red Texas rigged plastic worms and shad like crankbaits fishing near points, docks and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs and swimbaits near main lake flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows near bridge pilings, brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait and chicken liver. Bream fishing is good with cut earthworms and live crickets.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.04 feet low. The fish are still in the summer pattern, and fishing continues to improve. Topwater frog bite is getting better as more of the grass begins to emerge, fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points. Largemouth bass are good on points and ledges using topwater frogs, and in the grass lines using jigs. Crappie are good in the 18-22 feet of water working brush piles and stumps using jigs, but most success comes with shiners.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, flipping jigs and plastic worms working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.61 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait along the river channel with some top water action at sunrise. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good fishing shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, chicken liver and live bait.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Water clear to slightly stained; 87-89 degrees; 2.49 feet low. It is hot on Toledo Bend Lake! The water level is 169.5 with two generators operating during the day from 12-9 p.m. The bass bite has been slow for the Kayak and Fly rod fishers due to the shallow water hot temperature. The local weekly tournament guys are catching bass in deeper water 18-24 feet on crankbaits and 10-inch old monster candy apple plum worms. Catfishing is slowing down to fair with water dropping and temperatures rising with the most successes first light to 9:00 a.m.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.10 feet high. Black bass are good on flukes, football jigs, chatter baits and plastic worms near points, flats and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swim baits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.51 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on drop shots, crank baits and football jigs on humps, flats and points. White bass are fair on live bait and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch or live bait.