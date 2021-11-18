Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Fishing remains similar to last week. Largemouth bass are slow, relating to the mouths of creeks on small baits such as white spinnerbaits. Crappie are slow with legal-size fish hard to find. Search submerged brush piles in 20-25 feet of water using small jigs. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 57 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs, drop shots near creek channels, crossings, points, and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait, and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, nightcrawlers, and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 1.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent at biting on spinnerbaits shallow diving crankbaits near retaining walls. White bass and hybrids are good on main lake humps using silver slabs. Crappie are good when using jigs in brush piles in submerged brush piles in 18-25 feet of water and around docks near creek channels. Catfish are good on baited holes. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 62-64 degrees; 2.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair and clinging to the same holding pattern. Bass are biting on chatterbaits in the backs of coves in 1-3 feet of water. Try shaky heads, and Texas rigs are good in submerged timber in 1-3 feet of water with Lake Fork Tackle Baby ring fry. Suspending jerkbaits around wood in 5-7 feet has brought several catches. The crappie bite is in the creek channels and suspended to 15-20 feet of water using minnows and jigs. Catfish are excellent on self-baited holes in 20-35 feet of water. Report by Lake Fork fishing guides Jason Hoffman and Marc Mitchell.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 0.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working for timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.20 feet low. Crappie have a good early morning bite under the bridge, relating to deeper water still so many smaller sized crappie are being caught. The backs of creeks are holding crappie as well. Catfish are good on stinkbait. Report by Lake O’Pines RV, Marina & Inn.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.81 feet low. The fall bite is in full swing. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows relating to timber and brush in 12-30 feet of water. Bass are good with a topwater bite early, switching to jigs later in the day. Rely on heavy structures such as the boathouse, brush piles, bridges, and laydowns. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver. You will catch bigger catfish on stinkbait.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 2.98 feet low. Bass are in the creek pockets and points. Crankbaits and spinnerbaits are bringing in the active fish. The crappie bite has slowed, with a few catches in the creeks and river. Catfish continue to move into shallow water and into the creeks. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 4.49 feet low. White bass are good early back to the pockets using chatter bait in water depths 1-3 feet. Try topwaters at first light on the main lake points 1-3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg. Later, try shaky heads worms with GrandeBass Rattlesnakes or Lake Fork Tackle Baby Ring Fry in 5-8 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits, and drop shots working near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 1.58 feet low. Seagulls are working, so follow the birds to find the fish. Long shallow structures off the banks are holding fish. White bass are still moving quickly in the shallows 10-11 feet of water. Catches coming on Bonehead tackle small flukes and trolling with a spoon. Report by Omar Cotter, Luck O’the Irish Fishing Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. 57-68 degrees; 4.35 feet low. GOOD. The water level is 167.7, with no generators running and no rain this week. The water is clear in the main lake and feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 57-68 degrees, and further back up in the creeks is 57. Largemouth bass are being caught in the early morning in shallow water 4-6 feet on small crankbaits in shad colors and crawfish patterns, Carolina rigs, Texas rig worms, lizards, and craw worms in dark colors. The kayakers have been producing bass casting jerk baits in shallow water (colors: gold with a black back and orange belly and in chrome with a blue back). Flyrodders are using hollow body flies (shad colors), Clouser minnows (chartreuse/white or all black, and topwater Wiggle fish in white). Good numbers of bass are being caught offshore with their electronics using one-half ounce to 1-ounce chrome jigging spoons and deep-diving crankbaits in citrus colors in 12-24 feet of water off points close to deep water near river channels. Crappie are being caught around concrete and bridges as the water warms up in the evening. Catfish bite has been fair on cut bait, shrimp, and punch bait. There's a full moon coming up this week, which means another fish feeding cycle will be at high noon on a Full moon cycle. Get out and fish three days before the full moon and three days after the full moon. Caution: Toledo Bend is very low right now. Be extra careful running the boat lanes as there are many stumps and obstacles. If you don’t know the area, idle in! Safety Reminder: Everyone needs to wear their life jackets (PFDs). Inspect your lanyard (for wear and tear) on your engine kill switch before leaving the boat ramp to ensure they are in good operating conditions. Good luck and tight lines! Report by Captain Steve “Scooby” Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Crappie, blue, and channel catfish are good on brush piles using live baits casting from The Crappie house. Bass are good along the grass lines using spinnerbaits in 16 feet of water and starting to stage in 30 feet of water by the dam. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.