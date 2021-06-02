Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, frogs, and brush hogs working the points, vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crickets and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.75 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, flipping craws, crankbaits, frogs, and double-bladed spinners near shorelines, brush and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and timber near creeks or channels. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on swim jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms, frogs, and crankbaits fishing points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait and swimbaits. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 2.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and Texas rigged plastic worms near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 12-25 feet.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with skirted jigs, flukes, and crankbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps, and ridges using live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet using cut bait and chicken liver.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.55 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners, and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet using live bait, slabs, spoons, and swimbaits working over humps, ridges, and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles, creeks, and near timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.84 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, buzz baits, and skirted jigs. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles Catfish are fair chicken liver and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet
Gibbons Creek — GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in deeper structures and outside creeks using worms and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on jigs working timber and vegetation edges. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow..
Houston County — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.39 feet high. Black bass are good fishing brush, ledges, and shallower vegetation using worms, crankbaits, and spinners. Crappie are very good baiting holes or fishing the pier at night. Large bream are good near piers and banks using live worms. Channel catfish are good using cut bait, hot dogs, and live worms.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.38 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and poppers near grass or weed lines, shallow timber and brush. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 6.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing spinners, buzz baits, and crankbaits working rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch baits, and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 7.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, skirted jigs, topwaters, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver, and punch bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water stained; 74 degrees; 6.45 feet high. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on jerk baits, topwaters, frogs, and skirted jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait, nightcrawlers, and chicken liver in water depths 12-28 feet.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.62 feet high. Black bass are good still staying mostly north in and around creeks and drops on spinners, and slow on crankbaits. Striped bass slow trying deeper. Crappie are great with minnows and jigs depending on structure for the best bait. White bass are good getting deep around 18 feet preferring clear water. Catfish are fair on live baits.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters, spinners, buzz baits, and skirted jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.13 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working shad like crankbaits, frogs, flipping jigs, lizards, and topwaters working near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on chicken liver, earthworms, and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.40 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, flukes, topwaters, buzz baits, and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, drop-offs, and timber areas. White bass are good near main lake flats, humps, and points in water depths 20-35 feet. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 3.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, spinners, and flipping jigs near points, drop-offs, and creek ledges. White bass are good in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are good on worms, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.91 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on double-bladed spinners, flipping jigs, tubes, and shad like crankbaits fishing near points, creeks, and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are excellent on live bait, slabs, and spoons on flats, humps, and points. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is excellent with cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 10.64 feet high. Largemouth bass are good hitting topwater early, moving to deep brush around 11am, but it gets earlier as temperatures increase. Deep ledges and creek channels are the best habitat right now. White bass are fair with minnows and Alabama rigs sinking and some patience. Crappie remain excellent on jigs staying close to shallow vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Sulphur Springs — SLOW. Water stained; 74 degrees; 1.19 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, skirted jigs, and drop shots near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.66 feet high. Blue Catfish are excellent on fresh-cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth Bass are good on skirted jigs, flukes, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 3.62 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, crankbaits, topwaters, and bladed spinner baits in water ranging 3-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.41 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with activity increasing, especially south, on Carolina rigs, some crankbait, and jigs using the natural vegetation and brush piles. Striped bass are slow getting deeper and deeper with less movement white bass are fair on deep brush, often below 20 feet using Alabama rigs. Crappie are good equally appreciating jigs and small minnows working docks and thick vegetation. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stink bait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, flukes, and poppers near points, grass lines, and brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in 25 feet of water with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with live crickets, or cutworms.
Wright Patman — SLOW. Water stained; 71 degrees; 15.85 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on bladed spinners, chatterbaits, swimbaits, and topwaters working flooded vegetation, flats, and coves. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs near timber and brush piles. Catfish are slow on chicken liver, punch bait, and live bait.