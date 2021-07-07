Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, tubes and green or black Texas rigged worms working the points, humps, vegetation lines and grass beds. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on live bait, punch bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on dough balls, crickets and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 0.03 feet low . Black bass are good on flipping jigs, topwaters, white spinners and blue or black flecked Texas rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and weighted flukes are working in deeper water near cover or timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and cut bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Black bass are good on football jigs, blue or black fleckedTexas rigged plastic worms, flukes, and crankbaits fishing points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working bridge pilings, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with live bait, swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait and swimbaits. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, top waters and drop shots near grass lines, drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber. White bass are fair on silver, white or chartreuse slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with shaky head jigs, craws and crankbaits near brushy shorelines, docks and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are good on main lake points, humps and ridges using swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 18-30 feet using live bait, punch bait and earthworms.
Conroe — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Black bass are good with better success on overcast days. Still seeking deep structures like points, drops, and channels. Crankbaits, soft plastic worms, and live shad. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs under docks and marinas on the deeper end. Hybrid striped bass are fair finding schools with fish finders. Catfish are good on cut bait everywhere. Sunfish are fair with live worms or crickets.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top waters and frogs (early or late in the day), Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are fair using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Black bass are fair early morning and evenings using swimbaits, black and blue Senko, watermelon red off points, and spinners and divers. Crappie are fair in 12 to 14 feet of water using live minnows and moving among brush piles. Bream are good using live worms in shallow structures. Catfish are good on jug lines and over 15lbs using hot dogs and perch plus shad.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, craws and plastic worms near grass lines, shallow timber and brush. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing crankbaits, drop shots and football jigs along rocky shorelines, vegetation lines and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch and live bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on red and green Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, flukes and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver or cut bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.85 feet high. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing timber, bridges and brush piles. White bass are good with chartreuse slabs and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on top waters, crankbaits and drop shots. Catfish are fair on live bait and punch bait
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Black bass are fair using jigs, weighted worms, crankbait, and topwater. The best habitats have been points, and working vegetation. Striped bass are fair moving around the bridge. Crappie are good with jigs working vegetation and above some structures deeper than 10 feet depth. White bass have emerged as good with minnows and Alabama rigs working points and cove barriers. Catfish are fair on live baits, and stink bait.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on ribbed plastic worms, paddle tails, crankbaits and football jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flukes, flipping jigs, lizards and top waters working near points, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on live bait, slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, flipping jigs, jerk baits and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, drop-offs and timber areas. White bass are fair with slabs near main lake flats, humps and points in water depths 15-40 feet. Crappie are fair with minnows in brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and punch bait.
Ray Roberts — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 2.42 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on drop shots, flukes, bladed spinners, chatter baits and flipping jigs near vegetation, rip rap and drop-offs. White bass are fair in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and live bait near main lake points, flats and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows around timber, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on worms, chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on flipping jigs, drop shots and diving crankbaits fishing near points, creek channels and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs and jigging spoons near main lake flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near bridge pilings, brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut or punch bait and earthworms. Bream fishing is good with dough balls, cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 79 degrees; 6.80 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair with all success coming early, late, and now at night. Fishing lights have helped attract some bass. The best habitat is still vegetation edges with topwater, worms, and jigs. White bass have slowed with minnows seeking depth. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs vertically fishing thick vegetation and among structures less than 20 feet deep. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Sulphur Springs — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, Texas rigged plastic worms, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80-83 degrees; 5.95 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait, top waters and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair fishing brush hogs, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait and live bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 78 degrees; 1.01 feet low. Black bass remain good staying shallow in morning above brush in the evenings on wacky rigs, topwater, crankbait, and deeper diving long plastic worms. Striped bass are slow with minimal movement. White bass are good schooling late in the afternoons in the many creeks and caught on spoons. Crappie are slow due to mayfly hatch, and should return to normal numbers in 2-3 weeks. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, football jigs, drop shots and buzz baits near points, grass lines and brushy coves. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and earthworms. White bass are fair in water depths 25 feet with slabs and jigging spoons. Bream are good with live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 9.17 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on buzz baits, bladed spinners, crankbaits, curly tailed plastics and flipping jigs in flooded vegetation, flats and points. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows near timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch or live bait.