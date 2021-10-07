Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair schooling up and moving fast to chase the shad. Try small swimbaits like flukes. Crappie are slow on structures using minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.91 feet low. Sand bass and hybrid bass are good trolling using rigs, slabs, and cut shad. Crappie are excellent in brush piles in 8-12 feet of water and bridge pilings using minnows and jigs. Catfish are good, drifting over humps with cut or live shad.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Try topwaters at first light on main lake points and secondary points 1-3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg and Yellow Magics. Later, try shaky heads worms with Yum dingers 4-inches or Lake Fork Tackle, Baby Ring Fry, in 5-8 feet of water. Early morning bite in water depths 2-5 feet mid cove to the backs of coves using Z-Man chatterbaits. The mid-morning bite is in 10-15 feet of water, and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad colored deep diving Xcite XB-5 crankbait 3-5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridge pillars, and timber. Catfish are good using dough bait in 25-35 feet of water.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with deep diving crankbaits, shaky head jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms near points, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working for timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Fishing has been hit or miss. Bass are fair on Carolina or Texas rigs, diving crankbaits off drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, fallen timber, and deep creek bends and ledges. Catfish are good with punch bait, earthworms, or cut bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.48 feet low. Black bass are good using crankbaits working brush, flats, brush piles, and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. White bass are good on crankbaits and jigging spoons. Channel catfish are good on punch bait over baited holes.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 74 degrees; 2.14 feet low. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Largemouth bass are starting feed-up on shad and moving to shallower waters. The topwater action is good using topwater frogs and spinnerbaits. Schooling bass are good on crankbaits off the flats in 6-15 feet of water. Try Carolina jigs in 18-25 feet of water off of points. Crappie are starting to migrate to deeper water 10-22 feet and North into the river and creeks. Topwater frog bite is getting better in the early morning as more grass begins to emerge, fish are schooling on flats, and the off-shore bite is good off ridges and points.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 2.19 feet low. Bass are good shallow early morning bite for your bigger bass on topwater pencil poppers, deeper later in the day for your boxfish (under 20-inches) using 2-ounce slabs on Assasin Jigs ledges around flats.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. 71 degrees; 3.91 feet low. The bass are still in their fall transition, following shad to the back of the creek on Toledo Bend Lake. The water level is holding at 168.0 with no generators running and no rain this week. The water is clear in the main lake and feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 70-72 degrees, and further back up in the creeks is 70 degrees. The bass are feeding on the surface on balls of shad in mid-lake. The bass are also chasing bluegill and pushing them to the surface in 3-8 feet of water. Stop and cast your spinnerbaits, bladed jig baits, and topwater spooks when you see surface action.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78 degrees; 0.47 feet low. Black bass are good on tubes, football jigs, crankbaits, and Carolina-rigged plastic worms near points, flats, and brush piles. Crappie continue to be good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles in 13-15 feet of water. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and punch bait. White bass are good with slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with dough bait, live crickets, or cutworms.