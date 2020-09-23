The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 23 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.51' high. Largemouth bass are good on shad colored crankbaits, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.44' low. Black bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28' near deep water humps, flats, and boat docks with some bass caught in 6-10' early in the day. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.36' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16'. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25'. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.06' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits very early on creek ledges and near boat docks. Shaky heads, black or purple plastic worms, and diving cranks fished in deeper water near boat docks, main lake drop-offs and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 12-25'.
COOPER: GOOD. Water clear; 80-84 degrees; 2.79' low. Largemouth bass are fair on blue finesse worms, medium-sized crankbaits and white skirted jigs in 16-25'. The white bass and hybrids are promising in 25-35' with live bait, slabs, jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.58' low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms and jigs near standing flooded timber, points and drop-offs. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.11' high. Largemouth bass are fair with finesse worms, silver spoons and medium crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.16' low. Largemouth bass are good on shaky heads, football jigs and brown Texas- rigged worms in 15-25'. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are fair on trotlines with cut bait or live bait. Baited holes are producing with punch bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water stained; 81 degrees; 0.82' low. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs fishing 15-25' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on flukes, wacky worms, and blue and chrome crankbaits in 15-28'. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 1.64 low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and plastic finesse worms in 15-28'. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 16-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 82 degrees; 0.19 high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged purple worms, white swimbaits, and silver crankbaits near boat docks and rip rap. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs in 25-35'. White bass are fair on slabs and swim jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are fair on punch baits and live minnows.
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.66' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, crankbaits, and football jigs in timber, near rocky banks, ledges, and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing chrome slabs and white jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and ridges in 18-28'. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows. Catfish are good on punch bait in 16-25'.
RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.01' high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, diving crankbaits, and white spinners in 16-26' near timber, riprap and channel edges. There is an early and late topwater bite on points with a ledge or drop-off. White bass are slow in 20-40' on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows, and jigs tipped with minnows around standing timber near a creek channel and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch baits over baited holes.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, flukes, spoons, and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, rocky points, creek ledges and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs and jigging spoons or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets or dough bait near boat docks and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 2.35' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15-25'.
TAWAKONI: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 78-81 degrees; 1.10' low. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, finesse worms and chartreuse swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 79 degrees; 1.48' low. Striped bass and white bass are fair on live bait in 25-35' and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are continually moving with the bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8-12' range. Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.12' low. Black bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted football jigs, crankbaits and drop shots fishing deeper docks, timber, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.08' low. Black bass are good working around vegetation, brush piles, and other mid-depth structures with many 5-7-pound catches this week, along with lots smaller. Carolina-rigged worms, synthetic nightcrawlers, jigs and crankbaits continue to work. Crappie are good on small minnows on the pier, especially at night with lights. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms coming quickly out of structure. Catfish are good on juglines using shad.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 3.43' low. Largemouth bass are good with daytime bites coming on with timber, brush, and moving to all shallow structures, making the bass very aggressive. Topwater, crankbait and spinners are on right now all day. White bass are good always below largemouth. Crappie are fair on jigs using all structures. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 84-86 degrees; 3.46' low. The lake community is bracing for another storm after struggling to recover from Laura, so please support the area any way you can. Black bass are good finding the best vegetation edges mid-lake to south. Start the day with topwater poppers, wacky rigs, Carolina-rigged worms with a 4' leader, and Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hog. White bass have been tough to find with structures moving and being inconsistent on the weather side. Crappie are fair on jigs between 6-10' under the vegetation covers. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.