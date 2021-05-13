Texas Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.46 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on frogs, crankbaits, and jigs working the points, vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crickets, shrimp, and earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees; 0.51 feet high. Black bass are good using topwaters, finesse jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and spinners in water depths 3-18 feet near shorelines, brush, and near the drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait in water depths 4-12 feet.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water stained; 69 degrees; 2.13 feet low. Black bass are good using topwater plugs, skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms, frogs, and crankbaits fishing main lake points near riprac, creeks, rocky shorelines, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are fair along the main lake channel with swimbaits and live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 1.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working spinners, frogs, crankbaits, and skirted jigs near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait in water depths 3-10 feet.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working jerk baits, frogs, skirted jigs, topwaters, and crankbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and coves. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points and creeks with live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges. Catfish are excellent in water depths 2-12 feet using cut bait and chicken liver.
Fork — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, topwaters, spinners, chatter baits, and skirted jigs in water depths 4 -16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs working humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in water 3-15 feet.
Houston County — GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 1.15 feet high. Black bass are good searching brush piles and calmer structure with dipped tails, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under and just off the pier, especially at night. Catfish are fair using live and cut shad, as well as boiled deer corn.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.20 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jerk baits, jigs, and topwaters near grass or weed lines, shallow timber, and brush. Crappie are good on minnows timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Joe Pool — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.96 feet high. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms, buzz baits, jerk baits, and crankbaits, along shorelines, coves, points, and flats. Crappie are good near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared baits and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are excellent on soft plastics, square billed crankbaits, jigs, topwater, and swimbaits in water depths 4-16 feet. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are excellent with cut bait, chicken liver, or punch bait.
Lavon — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 1.04 feet high. Crappie are excellent on minnows, fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are excellent with silver, white, or chartreuse slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on jerk baits, topwaters, frogs, and jigs in water depths 2-15 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, nightcrawlers, and chicken liver in water 4-12 feet.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good using diving baits to get down around 10-12 feet off points, and some fallen submerged vegetation on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, and bass jigs. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on jigs moving faster and coming out further from ledges and structure. White bass are plentiful, letting baits sink across points or just over some closer to mid-lake brush. Catfish are fair on live baits throughout and excel at night.
Martin Creek — FAIR. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and topwater baits. Crappie are good on minnows in creeks, timber, and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and shrimp.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.52 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working topwaters, flipping jigs, frogs, and chatter baits near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons on main lake humps and ridges. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, wacky worms, topwaters, buzz baits, and crankbaits near banks, creeks, flats with nearby drop-offs. White bass are good near main lake flats, humps, and points in water ranging from 20-35 feet. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts — GOOD; Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 0.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on flukes, spinners, stick baits, and flipping jigs near coves, shorelines, and flats in water ranging from 2-14 feet. White bass are excellent in water depths 12-40 feet using live bait, slabs, and swimbaits near main lake points, flats, and the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, live bait, and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.37 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on topwaters, Carolina rigs, flipping jigs, frogs, and shad-like crankbaits fishing near flats, points, creeks, and coves in water depths 4-18 feet. White bass and hybrids are excellent on live bait, slabs, and spoons working flats, humps, and points. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles, and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is excellent with cut earthworms, mealworms, and small jigs.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 4.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair following drops and points to a maximum of 14 feet with spinners, worms, and topwater edging your days. White bass are fair on Alabama Rigs. Look below the white bass for opportunities to catch largemouth bass with the same setup. Crappie are good on jigs working the structures. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 1.10 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on craws, chatter baits, jigs, and spinners near points, creeks, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on stick baits, red/orange skirted jigs, frogs, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks, and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma — EXCELLENT. Water stained; 68 degrees; 2.39 feet high. Striped bass is excellent on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, small crankbaits, and spoons. Largemouth bass are good using buzz baits, crankbaits, craws, and bladed spinnerbaits in water depths 2-12 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Toledo Bend — GOOD. Very clear south, stained north; 72-75 degrees; 0.57 feet high. Black bass are good sticking to lightly traveled vegetation early in the day with dipped worms, crankbait, bass jigs, and topwater. The daytime activity is based around brush and drops starting around 11 feet. White bass are fair, staying close to bass habitats only deeper using spoons and Alabama Rigs. Crappie are excellent, preferring jigs with some catches coming as deep as 14 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut bait and stinkbait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Black bass are good on buzz baits, jigs, and topwaters near shorelines and rocky or brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms. White bass are good in water 25 feet deep using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with shrimp or dough bait.
Wright Patman — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 2.75 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, chatter baits, swimbaits, and topwaters in flooded vegetation, flats, and coves. White bass are good on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near creeks and shallow brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and live bait.