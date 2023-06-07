Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 84-87 degrees; 0.46 feet above pool. Bass are good on grass edges throwing small swimbaits and moving baits, or on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and dropshots. Some schooling action has started biting white flukes and small chrome crankbaits. Open the tackle box and pick your favorite lure. Crappie are good on brush piles with small jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.12 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles or timber in 15-20 feet deep using minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cheese bait or cut bait. Sand bass good on main lake points with slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points with brush in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine. Black bass are good on topwater and subsurface patterns. Fish poppers around boat houses and retaining walls, deceivers and small jig patterns are working well. Bream are on beds, try bead heads and wooly buggers Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 72 degrees; 0.72 feet above pool. Bass fishing is tough as the current slows. The summer spots for schooling fish have just not really kicked off yet and it seems the most consistent bite right now is still on trees. Lake level is falling and it is finally getting hot so the grass and pad fish should improve. Keep a frog, pop r or choppo, fluke or senko and a Texas rig pit boss on the fishing deck. Let the conditions tell you what to throw. As always, it is a beautiful on Caddo and always fun to come visit a lake God spoke into existence and enjoy the majestic views this lake offers. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 72-75 degrees; 0.13 feet above pool. Crappie continue to be excellent on brush piles and boat docks are producing great numbers. Focus on brush in 12-16 feet on the main lake. Minnows are starting to work but the jig bite is most consistent. White bass and hybrids are excellent schooling in the early mornings all over the lake. Best mornings are cloudy with a touch of wind. Main lake points and humps are producing fish using silver slabs. Keep an eye out for the birds! Largemouth are good early morning top water baits producing fish as well as chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. As the sun rises, focus on deeper docks close to main lake points. Brush piles are also holding a few bass, Carolina rigs, shakey heads are best. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 80 degrees; 0.77 feet below pool. Bass are fair with topwaters early around grass on yellow magics and frogs. Carolina rigs and Texas rigs are best in 12-20 feet around points with 10 inch blue fleck worms. Deep crankbaits are good on the deeper points over 20-25 feet with DD-22 in shad patterns. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass are good on topwater frogs and bait fish pattern lures on flooded timber and grass. Bream are excellent on beds. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. The crappie fishing keeps heating up on Lake Fork just like the weather. We have been blessed with great winds and weather for the last few weeks and that helps so much with boat control when crappie fishing. Brush piles, lay downs, bridges and those post spawn summer time trees have been loading up even more this week. Big white crappie are beginning to stack up in certain brush piles, on trees and some days they pull up in lay downs too. Black crappie are still good on bridges, lay downs and in big groups on certain trees. Covering water and checking areas is key right now. What may have been great yesterday may not be as good today and what may have been bad last week may be on fire this week. Just continue checking that structure that has been productive in the past and eventually you will find some good fish. Small hand tied jigs are still dominating the bite on my boat but minnows will put lots of crappie in the boat right now on Lake Fork. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 80 degrees. Black bass are excellent cruising above weeds, biting small poppers and streamers fished above grass and near structures. Bream are on the beds any small fly will draw a strike. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.02 feet above pool. Bass are good in shallow water. Topwater frog bite is really picking up, as well as swim jigs
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 1.54 feet below pool. Crappie are good on brush piles and timber 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good shallow on cut bait or cheese bait. Sand bass are fair in creek channels using slabs or deep diving crankbaits. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass are good off points in 15-20 feet of water with Texas rigged worms, deep diving crankbaits, jigs and jigging spoons. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are good along the roadbeds with deep diving crankbaits in citrus. Crappie are great under the 155 Bridge in 18 feet of water with jigs and minnows. Sand bass are good off points early and late in the day using a shimmy shaker, small jerkbait, small squarebill crankbait, and chrome rattletraps. Blue catfish are excellent. Channel catfish are great under boat houses or in the river on baited holes fishing of the bottom with nightcrawlers, punch bait, chicken hearts or liver. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — FAIR. Water stained; 80 degrees; 0.10 feet above pool. Bass are slow out to16 feet of water using topwater frogs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and worms. Crappie are good in 12-16 feet of water on brush piles preferring minnows. Catfish are slow with cut bait in 16 feet of water on brush. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.