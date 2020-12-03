The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Dec. 2 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water stained; 59 degrees; 0.24 high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, weightless senkos, and jigs working the creek brush piles and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets.
BRIDGEPORT: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 60 degrees; 3.66 low. Black bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and jerk baits in 3-12’ fishing docks, main lake points near timber, shorelines, and points. There is an early topwater bite on the points and rocky shorelines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, timber, and brush piles. White bass are fair on white slabs and live bait on main lake ridges, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are slow along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, shrimp, and prepared bait in 8-20’’.
CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.35 high. Largemouth bass are good working swimbaits, spinners, and jigs in 3-5’. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait in 7-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.88 low. Largemouth bass are good working spinners, football jigs, medium crankbaits, and jerk baits on creeks, rocky coves, boat docks, and retainer walls. Hybrids and sand bass are fair off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 6-18’ with cut bait and live bait.
COOPER: Good. Water slightly stained; 59 degrees; 4.35 low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35’ with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 8-25’.
FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 2.32 low. Largemouth bass are fair on skirted jigs, spoons, crankbaits, and spinners near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24’.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.06 high. Largemouth bass are good with white spinners, red worms worked slowly, jigs and crankbaits near docks, rip-rac, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-28’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait.
JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 1.52 low. Largemouth bass are good fishing shad like skirted jigs, chatter baits, and bladed spinners along channel ledges, vegetation edges, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good near brush piles and timber on minnows in 15-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and chicken liver.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 57 degrees; 0.30 low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, spinners, skirted jigs, and chatter baits in 8-24’. Crappie are fair on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28’’. Catfish are good with cut bait or live bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 2.02 low. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs fishing 10-24’ over brush piles and around bridge columns. White bass are good in the 20-30’ bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on square billed crankbaits, jerk baits, and jigs in 8-24’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25’.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 2.92 low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs spinners, shad like crankbaits, and finesse worms in 5-18’. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12-25’.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 57 degrees; 0.33 low. Largemouth bass are good working pumpkin craws, skirted jigs, and crankbaits near boat docks, creek ledges, and rocky areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around bridge columns and timber near a creek or drop off in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are slow on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are fair on slabs and jigging spoons. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 1.85 low. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, spinners, and jerk baits in timber, near banks, creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and points in 15-28’. Crappie are fair near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on cut bait in 8-20’.
RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.91 low. Largemouth bass are slow on skirted jigs, bronze-colored jerk baits, and bladed spinners in 3-15’ near points, timber, rip rac, and creeks. White bass are fair in 15-35’ on slabs near main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and small jigs in brush piles between 18-28’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 1.40 low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, soft plastics, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners fishing near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and live perch. Bream are slow on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 3.42 low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 13-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18’.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.62 low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics, crankbaits, senkos, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 59 degrees; 1.32 low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live shad. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing soft plastics, crankbaits, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2-12’. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 57 degrees; 0.19 low. Black bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. White bass are fair in 18-30’ on slabs and jigging spoons.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.02’ high. Black bass are good within 30 yards of the lake bank, still on vegetation and brush. Some deeper brush are excellent for large bass fishing with worms, crankbait, and some Slug Os. Crappie are good off the pier and under the docks at the marina on minnows. Bream and bluegill are good at using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 4.33’ low. Largemouth bass are good with some slow days forced by a cold front. Fish crankbait, weighted worms, Alabama rigs, and spinners. Consistent spots remain drops, creeks, and brush. White bass are fair on minnows working deep over brush around 24 feet. Crappie are good on jigs in creeks. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 65-67 degrees; 3.96’ low. Black bass remain good with two distinct fishing conditions. Success happens deep in the afternoon between 25-50 feet of depth, mainly on spoons. Shallow normally before noon is a much quicker bite with Carolina and Texas rigs with some topwaters. White bass are fair and starting to surface feed while not suspended over deep brush. Crappie are excellent, staying mid-depth mainly on minnows and occasionally jigs. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.