The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 5 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, swimbaits, spinners, root beer- and black-colored wacky-rigged plastic worms working on vegetation lines, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.18 low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 14-25' near creek channels, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25'.
BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.40' low. Black bass are good on diving crankbaits, flukes, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 14-28' fishing rocks, points, and submerged timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on main lake drop-offs, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good on main lake humps and points with live bait. Catfish are good on punch bait, worms and live crickets in 14-24'.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.44' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic craws. Crankbaits, skirted jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-12'. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 14-25'. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and earthworms in 12-20' fishing channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.67' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and poppers very early on lake points, grass lines, and brushy cover, then shaky heads, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and diving cranks later in the day along deeper creek banks, drop-offs, and timber in 14-28'. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons, and swimbaits. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 12-25'. Live bait and cut bait are working well.
COOPER: EXCELLENT. Water clear; 86 degrees; 1.15' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16-25'. The white bass are excellent in 25-35' with slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons over humps, flats, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.93' low. Largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and humps in 14-28'. Some topwater action early with plugs and buzz baits. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.15' low. Largemouth bass are good with purple plastic worms, crankbaits, chatter baits and spinners in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows in 12-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.53' high. Largemouth bass are good on flukes, plastic grubs, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25'. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 12-20'. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 12-25'.
LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.34' low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing 15-25' over brush piles, submerged timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30' with jigs, jigging spoons, and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on chatter baits, plastic creatures, and swimbaits in 12-24'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.48' low. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, chatter baits, and long plastic worms in 12-18'. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 12-18' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.14' low. Largemouth bass are good working plum, or rootbeer colored Texas-rigged brush hogs, shad like swimbaits and deep-running crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait. White bass are excellent on slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared baits
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.77' low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, chatter baits, skirted football jigs, and Texas-rigged brush hogs in timber, near rocky banks and ledges. White bass are good on tiny torpedoes and small tail spinners early then fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps, and ridges in 18-30'. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on baited holes in 12-25' on the north end of the lake.
RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.19' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, poppers, and bladed jigs in 16-26' near timber, points, and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40' on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake flats, ledges, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.01' low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, flukes, tubes, and jerk baits fishing 15-30' near submerged vegetation, bridges, and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are good on swim jigs and slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.09' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, grubs, and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and creek beds. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-25'. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12-25'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.60' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait in 13-28'. Largemouth Bass are fair on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slab spoons. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.85' high. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creatures, chatter baits, and crankbaits in 14-24'. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 86 degrees; 0.29' low. Black bass are fair on Carolina-rigged worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structure, and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40' on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.19' low. Black bass are fair to good using bream colored top waters and crankbait near drop-off areas, and purple or watermelon seed artificial worms near structure. Crappie are good to fair in 15-20' on live minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms and small minnows off fishing piers and grass beds. Catfish are good off piers with lights using live bait, and on juglines using shad.
SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.47' low. Largemouth bass are good still working early and on overcast days. Brush and drops below 12' are still productive on light-colored worms, and jigs. White bass are fair suspending deep with minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in calm, cool water. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84-85 degrees; 1.87' low. Black bass are good with topwater in 2-8' until 10 a.m., deep-diving crankbait in 15-20' until 4 p.m., and long casts with soft plastic worms reaching down to 28'. White bass are fair and staying consistently under 20'. Crappie are fair to good above the Pendleton bridge on minnows and jigs evenly. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.