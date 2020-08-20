The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 19 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.02’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, swimbaits, spinners and purple-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are fair on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.40’ low. Black bass are good on jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28’ near creek channels, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25’.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.28’ high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16’. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25’. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, and earthworms in 12-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.99’ low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and poppers very early on points, creek ledges, boat docks, then shaky heads, Texas-rigged plastic worms, and diving cranks day along deeper creek banks, drop-offs, and timber in 14-28’. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons, and swimbaits. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.
COOPER: Good. Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 1.72’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16-25’. The white bass are good in 25-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25’.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.35’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic craws, crankbaits, jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 14-28’. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-24’.
JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water clear; 88 degrees; 0.45’ low. Largemouth bass are fair with plastic worms, crankbaits, chatter baits, and spinners in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14-25’ around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02’ low. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 12-20’’. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 12-25’.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 2.11’ low. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles, submerged timber, and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30’ with jigs, jigging spoons, and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, plastic worms and crankbaits in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 14-25’.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.87’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and long plastic worms in 12-18’. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 14-18’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25’.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 89 degrees; 0.42’ low. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged brush hogs, shad like swimbaits, and deep running crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait. White bass are excellent on slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on earthworms and prepared baits.
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water clear; 88 degrees; 1.27’ low. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in timber, near rocky banks, ledges, or drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps and ridges in 18-30’. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared bait in 12-25’.
RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.47’ low. Largemouth bass are slow on plastic worms, chatter baits and bladed jigs in 16-26’ near timber, points and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows around standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared baits.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.36’ low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, flukes, jigs and jerk baits fishing 15-30’ near submerged vegetation, bridges, and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.43’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, weighted jigs and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and timber edges. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12-25’.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.96’ low. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day) or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.49’ low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creatures, and crankbaits in 14-24’ with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in the shallow areas Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.64’ low. Black bass are fair on plastic worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, structure and timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are fair in 25-40’ on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 92 degrees; 0.41’ low. Black bass are good with many catches under 4 pounds on Senko watermelon-red and red worms. Crappie are good on live minnows over brush piles. Crappie improve at night with light. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms fishing piers. Catfish are good on juglines using shad.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.20’ low. Largemouth bass are good on large points and drops with crankbait, light-colored worms, and jigs with some bonus success time of fishing at night. White bass are fair with minnows and spoons deeper off points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs under shallow vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88-89 degrees; 2.55’ low. Black bass are good on Mill Creek with topwater early, switching to worms about 8 a.m. between 20-30’ on big worms and brush hogs. White bass are fair and staying consistently under 25’. Crappie are good, preferring shiners and jigs equally with fishing picking up. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.