Athens: GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 1.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits, and topwaters working the points, vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crickets, shrimp, and earthworms.
Bob Sandlin: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Black bass are good on topwaters, skirted jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and spinners in water depths 3-18 feet along shorelines, brush, and near drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait in water depths 4-12 feet.
Bridgeport: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Black bass are good on flukes, finesse jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms, frogs, diving crankbaits fishing main lake points, riprap, creeks, rocky shorelines, and channel ledges. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are fair along the main lake channel with swimbaits and live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 2.34 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, chatter baits, skirted jigs, and wacky worms. Fish near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are good on slabs on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 3-10 feet.
Cedar Creek: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.72 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair with jigs, topwaters, swimbaits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and coves. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps, and ridges with live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 2-12 feet with cut bait and chicken liver.
Fork: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69-73 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and finesse jigs in water depths 4 -16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near docks and creeks. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in water ranging 3-15 feet.
Gibbons Creek: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 1.79 feet low. Largemouth bass remain good on crankbaits, worms, and topwater. Success has come below 6 feet in depth above and drop, point, or brush. Crappie are fair on jigs and spinners among structure. Catfish are fair on live bait. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.
Houston County: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.45 feet high. Black drum are good searching brush piles and calmer structures with dipped tails, spinners, and jigs. Crappie are good at baited holes on minnows. Channel catfish are good using live and cut shad and live worms.
Jacksonville: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, frogs, topwaters near grass or weed lines, shallow timber, and brush. Crappie are good on minnows timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Lake O’ the Pines: GOOD. Water stained; 69 degrees; 1.97 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on wacky worms, crankbaits, finesse jigs, topwaters, and swimbaits in water depths 4-22 feet.. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with cut bait, chicken liver, or punch bait.
Lavon: GOOD. Water stained; 69 degrees; 2.40 feet high. Crappie are good on minnows, fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are excellent with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on stick baits, topwaters, frogs, and jigs in water depths 4-20 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, nightcrawlers, and chicken liver in water ranging 4-15 feet.
Martin Creek: FAIR. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged plastic worms baits. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.
Palestine: GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees; 1.21 feet high. Largemouth bass are good using shad like crankbaits, flipping jigs, craws, chatter baits near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.14 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, wacky worms, topwaters, stick baits, and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, and timber. White bass are good near main lake flats, humps, and points in water depths 20-35 feet. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts: FAIR; Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 0.85 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, frogs, and flipping jigs near coves, shorelines, and flats in water depths 3-18 feet. White bass are good in water ranging 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits near main lake points, flats, and the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns, and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, flipping jigs, frogs, and shad-like crankbaits. Fish near flats, points, creeks, and coves with water levels 4-18 feet. White bass and hybrids are excellent on live bait, slabs, and spoons working flats, humps, and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles, and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is excellent with cut earthworms, mealworms, and small jigs.
Sam Rayburn: FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 6.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in vegetation and human-made brush piles. Topwater lures are good in the early light, rigged worms and spinners are perfect to work edges of vegetation. White bass are fair, with minnows suspending shallower than 20 feet along points. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Sulphur Springs: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.64 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on craws, chatter baits, jigs, and spinners near points, creeks, and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 71 degrees; 1.55 feet high. Blue catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, skirted jigs, frogs, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks, and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 1.51 feet high. Striped bass are excellent on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, small crankbaits, and spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing swim jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and bladed spinnerbaits in water depths 2-18 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Toledo Bend: GOOD. Very clear south, stained north; 72-75 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Black bass remain good, and Carolina rigs continue in vegetation and over brush. Striped bass remain fair in deep water using boat instruments to find schools. White bass are fair in deep points fishing Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows catching 40-50 a day. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and topwaters fishing near shorelines and rocky or brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in water depths 25 feet using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with shrimp or dough bait.
Wright Patman: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 2.87 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, chatter baits, swimbaits, and topwaters in flooded vegetation, flats, and coves. White bass are good on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and live bait.