The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 14 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.26' high. Largemouth bass are fair on shad colored crankbaits, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles, and flooded timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.62' low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits, and long Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28' near humps, pond dams, and boat docks, with some bass early in 3-10'. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.47' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds working, poppers, chuggers, and skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber edges in 14-25'. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.46' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits early on creek ledges, main lake points, and near boat docks. Shaky heads, plastic worms, and crankbaits fished in deeper water near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 12-25'.
FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.83' low. Largemouth bass are fair on shaky heads, finesse worms, and skirted jigs near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.04' low. Largemouth bass are fair with purple or dark blue finesse worms, white spinners, and medium-sized crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 0.25' high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, spinners, and crankbaits in 8-24'. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are good with cut bait or punch bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.35' low. Crappie are good on minnows, or minnow tipped jigs fishing 15-25' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' with slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on craws, wacky worms, and jerk baits in 12-24'. Catfish are good on prepared bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.99' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, crankbaits, and Texas-rigged worms in 8-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.06' low. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged worms, silver spoons, and small swimbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and curly tail swimbaits in 25-35'. White bass are fair on slabs, swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are fair on swimbaits, crankbaits, and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, rocky points, vegetation edges, and flats drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs and jigging spoons or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or downsized jigs on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets or worms near boat docks and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 2.63' low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged plastic worms and craws near brush piles, drop-offs, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 10-20'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 1.43' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 3.42' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait, slabs, and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8-12' range. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, timber, and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.15' low. Black bass are good on plum or cranberry Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted football jigs, and crankbaits fishing docks, timber, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.14' low. Black bass are good moving back to brush piles and vegetation fishing worms and crankbait. Crappie are good around vegetation and at night fishing minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms on the edges in the smallest of structures. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 75 degrees; 3.49' low. Largemouth bass are good in creeks, timber, and brush continue to be the main habitat with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair on spoons moving closer to points. Crappie are good on jigs, mainly under vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 74-76 degrees; 3.51' low. Black bass are good on jigging spoons, worms with a weighted leader, and crankbait. Most of the bait is now closer to the bottom as we are experiencing oxygen turnover with several cold fronts pushing bait to around 25'. White bass are fair fishing brush piles and the occasional edges of structure. Crappie are on fire in 10-12' depth above brush piles around 20-25' deep. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.