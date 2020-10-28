The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 28 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 69 degrees; 0.25' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, gold-bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the creeks, brush piles, and flooded timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.78' low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 6-18' near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, bridges in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.28' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near grass beds, and weed lines working jerk baits and skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber edges. White bass are good on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, live bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.60' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits early on creek ledges, points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Shaky heads, jigs, and crankbaits fished near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are excellent in 10-25' with punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.98' low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits, and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.16' low. Largemouth bass are good with purple or dark-blue finesse worms, white spinners, and medium-sized crankbaits near docks, rip-rap, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and gray jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.05' high. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in 8-24'. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are fair with cut bait or punch bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.58' low. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30' bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, wacky worms, and jigs in 8-24'. Catfish are good on punch bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 2.29' low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, and wacky worms in 8-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.30' low. Largemouth bass are fair working Texas-rigged worms, jigs, and small crankbaits near boat docks, drop-offs, lily pads, and rocks. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 69-74 degrees; 0.97' low. Largemouth bass are good on shad-like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, wind-driven points, creeks ledges, and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are excellent on slabs and jigging spoons or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or downsized jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.07' low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 6-18'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 71-74 degrees; 1.52' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on medium-sized crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, bladed jigs, and light-colored swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.40' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad, swimbaits, and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs, and diving crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish moving into shallow water in the 3-10' range chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.31' low. Black bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs, and small shad like crankbaits fishing docks, timber, and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on jigging spoons, swimbaits, and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.11' low. Black bass are good at moving on vegetation with some deeper activity later in the days. Texas-rigged worms and crankbait in a variety of colors is all you will need this time of year. Crappie are good on docks and piers. Bream and bluegill are good at using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 73 degrees; 3.79' low. Largemouth bass continue to be good in shallow water with structure like vegetation, creeks, and timber. Fish topwater, spinners, and crankbait. White bass are fair, still looking deep and moving a bit further out towards mid-lake. Crappie are good on jigs staying in close proximity to their structure. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Water stained; 69-73 degrees; 3.89' low. Black bass are good as we are starting to catch shallow and deep on crankbait, large worms, and topwater. The shallow bite is at 2-8'. The deep bite is 24-32'. White bass are fair and feeding midday or on brush piles. Crappie are excellent. Most are suspended in the man-made brush piles about 12-13' down man-made brush piles in 25-28'. Use live shiners, but there are conditions when they want a crappie jig (that is, behind a cold front). Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.