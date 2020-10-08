The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Oct. 7 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are fair on shad colored crankbaits, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles, and flooded timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.54 low. Black bass are good on drop shots, crankbaits, and long Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28' near deep water humps, flats, and boat docks with some bass caught in 3-10' early. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges, and creek intersections in 15-25'. Catfish are good on live bait and punch bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.64' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, poppers, chuggers, skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 4-10'. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber edges in 14-25'. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.32' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits very early on creek ledges, main lake points, and near boat docks. Shaky heads, black or purple plastic worms, and crankbaits fished in deeper water near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 12-25'
FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 1.66' low. Largemouth bass are slow on slowly fished finesse worms and jigs near standing flooded timber, points, and drop-offs. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 0.02' high. Largemouth bass are fair with finesse worms, spinners, and medium crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.55' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, football jigs, and crankbaits in 8-20'. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are good with cut bait or punch bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.12' low. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs fishing 15-25' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on craws, wacky worms, and crankbaits in 12-24'. Catfish are good on prepared bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 1.83' low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and Texas-rigged worms in 8-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged worms, spoons, and crankbaits near boat docks and rip rap. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and curly tail swimbaits in 25-35'. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch baits and live minnows.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.45' low. Largemouth bass are fair on swimbaits, lipless crankbaits, chatter baits, and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, rocky points, vegetation edges, and flats drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs and jigging spoons or deeper near main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets or dough bait near boat docks and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 2.53' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 10-20'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73-76 degrees; 1.33' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Senkos, jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 3.02' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait, swimbaits, and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing black or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8-12' range. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 75 degrees; 0.09' low. Black bass are good on plastic worms, skirted football jigs, and crankbaits fishing deeper docks, timber, and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.13' low. Black bass are good at finding shallow covered vegetation fishing worms and crankbait working around piers and docks. Crappie are good on drops and at night off the pier. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms in the smallest of structures. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 76 degrees; 3.47' low. Largemouth bass are good using all the structures for a well rounded successful day. Creeks, timber, brush, and vegetation continue to be the primary habitat with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair on spoons on mid-depth edges of structures. Crappie are good on jigs using all structures. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 73-75 degrees; 3.92' low. Black bass are good on topwater, spoons, worms with a weighted leader and crankbait. There has been a mild return of some brush piles, but the best action is found early on topwater, especially around mile markers 4-6. White bass are fair fishing brush piles and the occasional edges of structure. Crappie are on fire on jigs and shiners with lots of limits out there and very few under keeper size. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stink bait.