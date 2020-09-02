The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 2 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.05' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, swimbaits, flukes and blue- flecked-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.45' low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and watermelon-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28' near deep water humps, standing timber and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25'.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.30' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3-5'. Blue, purple and maroon Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16'. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25'. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.17' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and poppers very early on vegetation lines and creek ledges and near boat docks. Shaky heads, Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving cranks fished along deeper boat docks, main lake drop-offs and timber in 14-28'. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with chartreuse-tipped jigs and minnows in brush piles and deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28'. Catfish are fair in 12-25'. Live bait and cut bait are working well.
COOPER: Good. Water clear; 85-88 degrees; 2.25' low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina-rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16-25'. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25-35' with slabs and jigging spoons over humps and flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 14-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.61' low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving plastic craws and worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 18-28'. Diving crankbaits and light-colored spinners are effective. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: Fair. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.11' low. Largemouth bass are fair with purple or red plastic worms and crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-25' around submerged structures and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.23' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, spinners and Texas-rigged creatures in 15-25'. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28''. Catfish are fair on trotlines with cut bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 2.51' low. Crappie are good on minnows fishing 15-25' over brush piles, submerged timber and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' with slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, plastic worms and crankbaits in 15-28'. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.23' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, bladed spinners, chatter baits and plum-colored plastic worms in 12-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows in 16-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 89 degrees; 0.79' low. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged brush hogs, shad-like swimbaits and deep-running crankbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are fair on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 25-35'. White bass are good on slabs and swim-jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on earthworms and live minnows.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.77' low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, flukes, jigs and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, submerged vegetation, bridges and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait. Bream are good on live crickets or worms.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.79' low. Largemouth bass are good on long plastic worms, weighted jigs and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs, and timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15-25' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 12-25'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.21' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, dark-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day), or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.00' low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are continually moving with the bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and shad-colored crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in these shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.05' low. Black bass are fair on plastic worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing deeper docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, structure and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40' on jigging spoons and slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.65' low. Black bass are good earlier in the day. Use Carolina rigs in vegetation. Continue finding brush piles in the afternoons on Senko watermelon-red and red worms. Crappie are good on live minnows moving shallower and the best success at night off lighted docks and piers. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are fair on juglines using shad.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.73' low. Largemouth bass are good mainly around Texas 103, near Jackson Hill, and Rayburn Parks with worms, crankbait, and jigs. White bass are fair deep off points with small spinners. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs moving out from vegetation. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water heavily stained; 86-87 degrees; 2.32' low. The water we received this past week was welcome. It added activity to the lake and made the water a bit murkier and cooler. Black bass are good with the colder water using brighter baits such as poppers, jigs and worms around shallower structures with all catches coming shallower than 13'. White bass have become very active, ranging between 14-20'. Crappie are good shallower on shiners and jigs equally. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.