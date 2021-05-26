Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.75 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, frogs, and topwater lures working the points, vegetation, and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Sunfish are good on crickets and earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are good on topwater lures, flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and double-bladed spinners in water depths 3-18 feet near shorelines, brush, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks, and near timber. Catfish are good on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait in water ranging 4-12 feet.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.41 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms, frogs, and crankbaits fishing main lake points near drop-offs, rocky shorelines, and channel ledges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, chicken liver, and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Fish near grass lines, shallow drop-offs, and trees. Crappie are good using minnows near brush piles and creeks. White bass are excellent on slabs on the channel edges, flats, and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and prepared bait in water depths 5-20 feet.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with topwater lures, flukes, and buzz baits near creeks, brushy shorelines, and coves. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps, and ridges using live bait, swimbaits, slabs, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet with cut bait and chicken liver.
Cooper — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 1.48 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad-like crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, bladed spinners, and finesse jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet with slabs, spoons, and swimbaits over humps, ridges, and flats. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working near timber and brush piles and creeks. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fork — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 71-74 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and finesse jigs in water ranging 4 -16 feet. White and yellow bass are good with jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats, and ridgelines. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Houston County — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Black bass are good on swimbaits and watermelon-colored worms. The evening is best, especially, searching brush and drops. Crappie are very good at baited holes using live minnow. Crappie are limited to 25 per fishing license. Large bream are good near piers and banks using live worms. Channel catfish are good using cut bait, hot dogs, and live worms.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and poppers fishing near grass or weed lines, shallow timber, and brush. Crappie are good on minnows timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water stained; 72 degrees; 4.55 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing frogs, tubes, buzz baits, swimbaits, and crankbaits along rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation, and drop-offs. Crappie are slow near brush piles on minnows. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch baits, and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — Fnightcrawlersained; 70 degrees; 7.94 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, crankbaits, skirted jigs, topwater lures, and swimbaits. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are fair with cut bait, chicken liver, and punch bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water stained; 71 degrees; 3.85 feet high. Crappie are good on minnows, fishing timber, bridges, and brush piles. White bass are excellent with slabs and swimbaits. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on jerk baits, topwater lures, frogs, and jigs in water depths 4-20 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, nightcrawlers, and chicken liver in water depths 12-28 feet.
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 75 degrees; 1.54 feet high. Black bass are good fishing the northern end structures and creeks with several plastic baits, spinners, and slow crankbaits. Striped bass are fair to slow, hit and miss moving frequently in deep water. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs looking under structures. White bass remain good on points. Catfish are fair on live baits.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water clear; 72 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, buzz baits, and skirted jigs. Crappie are good on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.61 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working shad like crankbaits, frogs, flipping jigs, lizards, and topwater lures near points, timber, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns, and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges, and flats. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, flukes, topwater lures, jerk baits, and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, and timber. White bass are good near main lake flats, humps, and points in water ranging 20-35 feet. Crappie are good with minnows in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and chicken liver.
Ray Roberts — FAIR; Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 1.45 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, spinners, and flipping jigs near coves, shorelines, and flats in water depths 3-18 feet. White bass are good using slabs and swimbaits in water depths 12-40 feet near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 0.70 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on double-bladed spinners, flipping jigs, tubes, and shad-like crankbaits fishing near flats, points, creeks, and coves. White bass and hybrids are excellent on live bait, slabs, and spoons working flats, humps, and points. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs near bridge pilings, in brush piles, and timber. Catfish are good on cut bait, punch bait, and nightcrawlers. Bream fishing is excellent with cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 9.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good moving to some deeper brush piles and working the edges of shallow vegetation on topwater lures. White bass are fair with minnows and Alabama rigs reeling around water 18 feet deep. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs, continuing to move in shallow structures. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
Sulphur Springs — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, jigs, and drop shots near points, drop-offs, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Tawakoni — EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 1.25 feet high. Blue Catfish are excellent on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel Catfish are excellent on chicken liver and punch bait. Largemouth Bass are good on topwater lures, skirted jigs, frogs, and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks, and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on swimbaits, slabs, and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs, and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 3.52 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair fishing flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs, and bladed spinnerbaits in water ranging 3-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Largemouth bass are good to fair working further south on Carolina rigs over brush and working deep vegetation along with an occasional topwater environment. Striped bass are fair to slow looking for movement around water depths 18 feet. White bass are fair on deep points fishing Alabama rigs looking around 20 feet. Crappie are good favoring jigs right now over brush around 12 feet and above. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, frogs, and poppers near shorelines and rocky or brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait, and earthworms. White bass are good in water 25 feet deep using slabs and swimbaits. Bream are good with live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — SLOW. Water stained; 70 degrees; 9.87 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on bladed spinners, chatter baits, swimbaits, and topwater lures in flooded vegetation, flats, and coves. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs near timber and brush piles. Catfish are slow on chicken liver, punch bait, and live bait.