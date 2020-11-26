The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 25 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.22 high. Largemouth bass are fair on perch like crankbaits, spinners, and flipping jigs working the creeks, brush piles, and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows and small jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are fair on punch bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.86 low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, bladed spinners, chuggers, and poppers in 6-18' near brush, rocky shorelines, and boat docks. Crappie are fair on small minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12-25 near baited holes.
BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.53 low. Black bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and jerk baits in 3-12' fishing docks, main lake points near timber, shorelines, and points. There is an early topwater bite on the points and rocky shorelines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fishing bridges, timber, and brush piles. White bass are good on white slabs on prominent lake ridges, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are good on cut bait, shrimp, and prepared bait in 8-20''.
CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.28 high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working topwater baits, spinners, and jigs in 3-5'. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 61 degrees; 0.80 low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs, skirted jigs, small crankbaits, and jerk baits early on creeks, rocky points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Shaky heads, skirted jigs, and square billed crankbaits fished near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive as well. Hybrids and sand bass are caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 6-18' with cut bait.
COOPER: Good. Water slightly stained; 63 degrees; 4.12 low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 2-15'. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35' with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 8-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 2.20 low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, crankbaits, and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 14-25' in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.10 low. Largemouth bass are good with red TX rigged plastic worms, white spinners, and crankbaits near docks, rip-rac, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-28' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.
JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.47 low. Largemouth bass are good fishing shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, jerk baits, and bladed spinners along channel ledges, vegetation edges, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good near brush piles and timber on minnows in 15-28'. Catfish are fair on punch bait, cut bait, and chicken liver.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.22 low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and chatter baits in 8-24'. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28''. Catfish are good with cut bait or live bait.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 1.97 low. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on jerk baits and jigs in 8-24'. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.81 low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs spinners, shad like crankbaits, and finesse worms in 5-18'. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 0.35 low. Largemouth bass are fair working craws, jigs, and crankbaits near boat docks, creeks, and rocky areas. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.80 low. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, spinners, and jerk baits in timber, near banks, creeks, and drop-offs. White bass are good when fishing slabs and white jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps, and points in 15-28'. Crappie are fair near bridges, brush piles, and submerged timber in with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait in 8-20'.
RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 61 degrees; 0.84 low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, bronze-colored jerk baits, and bladed spinners in 3-15' near points, timber, rip rac, and creeks. White bass are fair in 15-35' on slabs near main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and small jigs in brush piles between 18-28'. Catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait, and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 1.31 low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, poppers, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners fishing near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.39 low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in 13-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 1.52 low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, senkos, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.59 low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live shad. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are fair fishing crankbaits, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2-12'. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.23 low. Black bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on slabs and jigging spoons.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.10' low. Black bass are good, using vegetation and brush piles as starting points to gauge your strategy daily. There have many mid-sized catches this past week, with large catches continuing to be hard to pinpoint in deep water. Crappie are good around marinas and at night on the pier on minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 4.48' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Alabama rigs, and spinners with active fish all day long working drops, creeks, brush, and points. White bass are fair on minnows working deep over brush around 24 feet. Crappie are good on jigs in creeks. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 64-67 degrees; 4.26' low. Black bass are good shallow and deep, depending on structure. Shallow in 2-8 feet, use green Senokos early in the day. When fishing 25-40 feet, use jigging spoons, drop shot, Carolina Rigs, and Texas Rigs. White bass are fair, catching them as deep as 50 feet. Crappie are great but staying deep around 25-28 feet mainly on minnows and occasionally jigs. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.