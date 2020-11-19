The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 18 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.23' high. Largemouth bass are good on perch like crankbaits, spinners, and jigs working the creeks, brush piles, and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows and small jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.82' low. Black bass are good on shad like crankbaits, bladed spinners, and poppers in 6-18' near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on small minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.43' low. Black bass are fair on spinners, crankbaits, and jerk baits in 3-12' fishing docks, main lake points near timber, shorelines, and points. There is an early topwater bite on the points and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are good on white slabs on main lake ridges, flats, and channels. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait. Catfish are fair on cut bait, shrimp, and prepared bait in 8-20'.
CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water, working jerk baits, spinners, and jigs in 3-5'. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs, skirted jigs, small crankbaits, and jerk baits early on creeks, rocky points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Fish shaky heads, skirted jigs, and square billed crankbaits near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive as well. Hybrids and sand bass are off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are fair in 6-18' with cut bait.
COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.97' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, shad like crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 2-15'. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35' with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 8-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.14' low. Largemouth bass are good on skirted jigs, crankbaits, and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.08' low. Largemouth bass are good with red or brown Texas-rigged plastic worms, white spinners, and crankbaits near docks, rip-rap, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.15' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and jerk baits in 8-24'. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are good with cut bait or live bait.
LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.85' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on jerk baits and jigs in 8-24'. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.74' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, spinners, shad like crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-18'. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.33' low. Largemouth bass are fair working craws, jigs, and medium crankbaits near boat docks, creeks, and rocky areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
RAY ROBERTS: GOOD; Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.79' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, jerk baits, and spinners in 3-15' near points, timber, rip rap, and creeks. White bass are plentiful in 15-35' on slabs near main lake points, flats, and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and small jigs in brush piles between 18-28'. Catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait, and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 1.26' low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, jerk baits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners. Fish near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 3.16' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows in 13-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 1.48' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait, punch bait, and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, finesse worms, football jigs, and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.69' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic worms, bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 2-12'. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.20' low. Black bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted jigs, swimbaits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on slabs.
WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 3.67' high. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, crankbaits, and spinners along creek channels, timber, and points. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near structure and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait and live bait.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 0.09' low. Black bass are good with multiple catches between 2-6 lbs working brush and some structure movements. Use boat equipment to identify some fallen timber with worms and spinners. Crappie are good around marinas and at night on the pier on minnows. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 4.25' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners working drops, creeks, and timber. White bass are fair working points and deep brush below 24 feet. Crappie are fair on jigs in deep creek channels. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 67-69 degrees; 4.05' low. Black bass are good when moving to different habitats throughout the day, with big fish available all day long. Jigging spoons are good deep below 20' going down to 35, and Carolina rigged worms are good between 12-23' depth slow reeling. White bass are fair with a small increase in activity and catching them mainly deep. Crappie are excellent when fishing deep, around 20'. Primarily use minnows and occasionally jigs. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.