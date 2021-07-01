Texas Freshwater Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.25 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on bladed spinners, lipless crankbaits, tubes and brush hogs working the points, flooded vegetation and grass lines. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs near timber, brush piles and boat docks. Catfish are good on shrimp, punch bait and earthworms. Sunfish are good on shrimp pieces, crickets and cut earthworms.
Bob Sandlin — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, medium diving crankbaits, white spinners and blue or black flecked Texas rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and flukes are working in deeper water near cover or timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and live bait.
Bridgeport — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Black bass are good on football jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms, tubes, and crankbaits fishing points, timber, and channel ledges. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs working bridges, creeks, and brush piles. White bass are good on main lake channels and flats with swimbaits and slabs. Hybrid stripers are good along the main lake channel with live bait, A-rigs and swimbaits. Catfish are good on live bait, chicken liver and prepared bait.
Caddo — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working lipless crankbaits, flipping jigs, flukes and drop shots near grass lines, drop-offs and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on silver, white or chartreuse slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.19 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with finesse jigs, craws and chatter baits near creeks, brushy shorelines and timber. Hybrids and sand bass are excellent on main lake points, humps and ridges using live bait, swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in brush piles, beneath boat docks and bridges. Catfish are good in water depths 15-25 feet using live bait and earthworms.
Cooper — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15-30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top waters (early), drop shots, wacky worms, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are fair using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths 15-25 feet.
Houston County — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Black bass are fair early morning and evenings using swimbaits, black and blue Senko, and watermelon red off points. Crappie are fair in 12-14 feet of water using live minnows and moving brush piles. Bream are good using live worms. Catfish are good on juglines in 15 feet of water using perch.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, jigs, craws and plastic worms near grass lines, shallow timber and brush. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs working timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Joe Pool — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.15 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair fishing crankbaits, chatter baits and football jigs along rocky shorelines, flooded vegetation and drop-offs. Crappie are fair near brush piles on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on blue, red and green Texas rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and swimbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near brush piles, fallen timber, and creeks. Catfish are good with earthworms, chicken liver, or cut bait.
Lavon — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.62 feet high. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fishing timber, bridges and brush piles. White bass are good with slabs and live bait. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are good on chatter baits, top waters, crankbaits and flipping jigs. Catfish are fair on live bait, nightcrawlers and punch bait
Livingston — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 77 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Black bass have stayed fair using creek edges as your drops and cove barriers with drops. Green jigs, weighted worms and crankbait are all successful. Striped bass are fair moving around the bridge but aren’t as aggressive as usual. Crappie are good with jigs working vegetation and above some structures deeper than 10 foot depth. White bass have picked up to fair with some great points mid-lake on a variety of baits. Catfish are fair on live baits, and stink bait.
Martin Creek — GOOD. Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.30 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on ribbed plastic worms, paddle tails, crankbaits and football jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.03 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flukes, flipping jigs, lizards and top waters working near points, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge columns and timber. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait and swimbaits. White bass are good on live bait, slabs and jigging spoons on main lake humps, channel ledges and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait.
Ray Hubbard — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.01 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, flipping jigs, chatter baits and crankbaits near rocky banks, flats, drop-offs and timber areas. White bass are good with slabs near main lake flats, humps and points in water depths 15-40 feet. Crappie are fair with minnows in brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait and punch bait.
Ray Roberts — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 3.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on drop shots, flukes, bladed spinners, chatter baits and flipping jigs near flooded banks, vegetation and drop-offs. White bass are fair in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits near main lake points, flats and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on worms, chicken liver and cut bait.
Richland Chambers — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on flipping jigs, drop shots and lipless crankbaits fishing near points, creeks and rocky shorelines. White bass and hybrids are good on live bait, slabs and spoons working flats, humps and points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on bridge pilings, in brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on cut or punch bait and live bait. Bream fishing is good with dough balls, cut earthworms and crickets.
Sam Rayburn — FAIR. Water stained; 77 degrees; 8.38 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair still sticking around 12-14 feet but inclusive of more structures off points, and brushpiles. Topwaters are great with timing of early and low light. Jigs and Carolina rigs remain good too. White bass have slowed with minnows seeking depth. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stink bait.
Sulphur Springs — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.49 feet low . Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth Bass are good on crankbaits, drop shots, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 80-83 degrees; 2.15 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait, top waters and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing brush hogs,Ned rigs, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and bladed spinner baits. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait and live bait.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water slightly stained; 76 degrees; 0.49 feet low. Black bass are good staying shallow early and on cloudy days. Water clarity varies by location as the south is clear and better for the daytime bite. Wacky rigs, square billed crankbait, and topwater remain the best to tie on. Striped bass remain fair to slow in deep water. White bass are good schooling late in the afternoons in the many creeks and caught on spoons. Crappie are fair suspended over their brush piles in 25-26 feet suspended in 13-14 feet from the surface using live shiners. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stink bait.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are good on crankbaits, football jigs, drop shots and buzz baits near points, grass lines and brushy coves. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and earthworms. White bass are fair in water depths 25 feet with slabs and jigging spoons. Bream are good with live crickets or cutworms.
Wright Patman — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 11.67 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, lipless crankbaits, curly tailed plastics and flipping jigs in flooded vegetation, flats and points. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows near timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, punch or live bait.