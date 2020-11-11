The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Nov. 11 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.28' high. Largemouth bass are good on perch like crankbaits, chartreuse spinners, and jigs working the creeks, brush piles, and brushy shorelines. Crappie are good with minnows and small jigs in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63 degrees; 0.76' low. Black bass are fair on shad like crankbaits, silver bladed spinners, and jerk baits in 6-18' near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working jerk baits, white or gray spinners, and skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, live bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 0.65' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs, skirted jigs, small crankbaits, and jerk baits early on creeks, rocky points, boat docks, and retainer walls. Shaky heads skirted jigs, and square billed crankbaits fished near boat docks, brush piles, and timber are productive as well. Hybrids and sand bass are caught off main lake points and humps with slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Crappie are excellent with jigs and minnows in brush piles, boat docks, and bridges in 15-28'. Catfish are excellent in 6-18' with punch bait, shrimp, and cut bait.
COOPER: Good. Water clear; 65 degrees; 3.75' low. Largemouth bass are good on short plastic worms and finesse worms, shad like crankbaits and white skirted jigs in 2-15'. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20-35' with live bait, slabs, and jigging spoons over humps, ridges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and shrimp in 11-25'.
FORK: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.07' low. Largemouth bass are excellent on skirted jigs, shad or perch colored crankbaits, and bladed spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-25' in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.12' low. Largemouth bass are good with red or brown Texas-rigged plastic worms, white spinners, and crankbaits near docks, riprap, brush and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad, earthworms, and punch bait.
JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 1.27 low. Largemouth bass are good fishing shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and silver bladed spinners along channel ledges, vegetation edges, and rocky shorelines. Crappie are fair near brush piles and timber on minnows and jigs in 15-28'. Catfish are good on punch bait, cut bait, and chicken liver.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.05' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in 8-24'. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are fair with cut bait or live bait.
LAVON: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 1.68' low. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs fishing 12-24' over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30' bouncing slabs and heavy spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and jigs in 8-24'. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.54' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, spinners, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 63 degrees; 0.29' low. Largemouth bass are fair working craws, jigs, and medium crankbaits near boat docks, creeks, and rocky areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait, A-rigs, and swimbaits. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver, and cut bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 1.14 low. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, skirted jigs, and bladed spinners fishing near boat docks, points, creeks, and submerged brush. White bass and hybrids are excellent on slabs and jigging spoons on flats and humps. Crappie are excellent on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings, timber, and in brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and live perch. Bream are good on live crickets near boat docks, shallow brush, and rocky shorelines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 3.08' low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges, and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13-28' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 6-18'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 1.41' low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs, and light-colored swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 66 degrees; 1.92' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing plastic worms, silver bladed spinners, and minnow-like jerk baits in 2-12' chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges, and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 66 degrees; 0.18' low. Black bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs, jerk baits, and crankbaits fishing docks, shorelines, and creek mouths. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, structure, and timber in 18-25'. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait. White bass are good in 18-30' on slabs.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: FAIR. Water stained; 68 degrees; 0.06' low. Black bass are good in and above brush between 8-22 feet depending on habitat, using predominantly worms and some spinners. Crappie are good above brush below marinas and at night on the pier. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms. Catfish are good on shad, prepped dough balls with trot making a comeback with live bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 4.13' low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits and spinners working drops, creeks, and timber. White bass are fair to slow, working small reeled baits over deep structure. Crappie are good on jigs in deep creek channels. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Mostly clear; 66-70 degrees; 4.02' low. Black bass are good staying south with creeks, drops, and feeding underneath some coverage. Wacky rigs, spoons, and Carolina-rigged worms are the only options. White bass are fair to slow but hiding below black bass. Crappie are plentiful, just a bit deeper with some consistent weather 10-14' above and in shallow brush piles on jigs and minnows. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.