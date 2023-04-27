Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 68-71 degrees; 0.28 feet above pool. Bass are scattered on the bank and grass edges out to 12 feet throwing flukes and Senkos, and on brush piles 20 feet deep with jigs, Carolina rigs, and shaky head worms. Crappie are good on brush out to 30 feet with jigs and minnows. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 65 degrees; 1.14 feet above pool. Bass are in all stages of the spawn. There are some bass in the trees, but the summer patterns are starting to come into play. You can find some post spawn now in the grass and in the river system starting to school up. There have been some white bass also running around the river system so it has been an exciting time to come enjoy this lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — GOOD. Water normal stain; 65-71 degrees; 0.16 feet below pool. Crappie are excellent in 12-14 feet of water on brush piles, or in 7-13 feet of water on docks on secondary points using jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on main lake humps using silver slabs. Watch for birds early in the morning and later in the evening to lead you to fish. Largemouth bass are fair to good on topwater walking baits and buzzbaits early, and spinnerbaits as the shad spawn is starts. As the day goes on use slower baits like Carolina rigs and shakyheads on brush piles in 8-14 feet of water. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 64-74 degrees; 1.26 feet below pool. Bass fishing is tough unless you can catch the spawners on beds. Some post spawn fish are moving out on main lake points, secondary points, and high spots near spawning areas biting Carolina rigs. For bass in 3-7 feet of water the best baits are green pumpkin magic and watermelon candy flukest, and in 2-5 feet of water with spinnerbaits. The early morning bite is best on points with the shad spawn using a 2.5 square bill crankbait in shad patterns. Report by Marc Mitchell, Lake Fork Pro. Black bass top water bite is picking up with frog patterns on shallow banks and brush. Small shad patterns 3-5 feet are working well. Crappie are moving towards the bank biting small bead heads fished slowly 3-4 feet. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service. Lake Fork crappie are moving into the post spawn or summer pattern in a lot of areas of the lake. This is one of the best and most fun patterns to fish. Fish begin to load up on the trees that offer great shade on the sunny days in 18-32 feet of water. Fish are also moving into the brush piles, docks with 9-10 feet or more water under them and laydowns they frequent each summer. The jig bite is still very strong on small hand tied jigs in many different colors. Having great success with anything with pink, blue, purple, green, gold, white or chartreuse in it. I'm sure as good as the bite has been lately soft plastics will work as well. Minnows are always a good bait on Lake Fork and will help you load the boat with some great slabs. Report by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service.
Hawkins — GOOD. Water slightly stained. 63-70 degrees. Black bass are in post spawn biting small poppers fished above grass or near structures. Fish streamers above grass. Crappie are moving shallow, so target clean banks with #6 or #8 wooly buggers. Report by Guide Alex Guthrie, Fly Fish Fork Guide Service.
Jacksonville — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.04 feet above pool. Biting good on swimbaits, big worms, creature baits, and wacky worms, deep or shallow in all depths.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 0.11 feet above pool. Crappie are good on brush piles 15-20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Catfish are good 10-15 feet deep on baited holes with cheese bait. Sand bass are slow under the 155 bridge on slabs. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing. Bass fishing has slowed to fair after the cold front, and the lowering of the lake. Fish post spawn techniques with chatterbaits, flukes and topwater lures. Look for the shad spawn and you should find feeding bass. Bass fishing has slowed while the water level is lowered. Report by Mike Stroman, R & R Marine.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 63-67 degrees; 0.16 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are fair on pitching wacky rigs into the grass lines or weedlines. Crappie are good on brush piles in 14 feet of water and under the bridges on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on the roadbeds and main lake points on chrome and blue rattletraps. Catfish are good under the boat docks and in the river channel on baited holes in 20 feet of water. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Tyler — GOOD. Water stained; 70 degrees; 0.21 feet above pool. Spring fishing patterns are holding steady as the water temperature stabilizes. Bass are good spawning shallow on beds biting your favorite plastics. Crappie are good in 16 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Catfish are slow with chicken liver and nightcrawlers. The catfish should be moving shallow for the spawn soon. Bluegill are good on red worms. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.