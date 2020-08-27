The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 26 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:
NORTHEAST
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.14' low. Largemouth bass are good on jerk baits, swim baits, flukes and blue or purple-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are good with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.56' low. Black bass are good on Senkos, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and watermelon-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28' near deep-water humps, standing timber and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25'.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.22' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3-5'. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16'. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25'. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20' fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.18' low. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and poppers very early on vegetation lines, creek ledges and boat docks. Shaky heads, Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving cranks fished along deeper boat docks, main lake drop-offs and timber in 14-28'. Hybrids and sand bass are found off main lake points and humps with slabs, heavy spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28'. Catfish are good in 12-25'. Live bait and cut bait are working well.
COOPER: GOOD. Water clear; 87-91 degrees; 2.04' low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16-25'. The white bass are excellent in 25-35' with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25'.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-92 degrees; 1.55' low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving plastic craws and worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 18-28'. Diving crankbaits and light-colored spinners are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25' in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 12-24'.
JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water clear; 91 degrees; 0.56' low. Largemouth bass are fair with purple or red plastic worms and crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-25' around submerged structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait.
LAKE O' THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.24' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25'. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28'. Catfish are fair on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 12-25'. While the lake is four hours from the coast, it will see conditions change this weekend as Hurricane Laura hits the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.
LAVON: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.41' low. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing 15-25' over brush piles, submerged timber and bridges. White bass are excellent in the 20-30' with jigs, jigging spoons and slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on chatter baits, plastic worms and crankbaits in 15-28'. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 14-25'.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.15' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, bladed spinners, chatter baits and plum-colored plastic worms in 12-18'. Crappie are fair on minnows in 16-28' in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-25'.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 89 degrees; 0.62' low. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged brush hogs, shad like swim baits and deep running crankbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are good on minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25'. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 25-35'. White bass are excellent on slabs and swim jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on earthworms and live minnows.
RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.63' low. Largemouth bass are good on long Texas-rigged plastic worms in timber, near rocky banks, ledges and drop-offs. White bass are suitable fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake points, humps and ridges in 22-33'. Crappie are good near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows. Catfish are good on prepared bait in 12-25'.
RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.63' low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, chatter baits and bladed jigs in 16-26' near timber, points and channel ledges. White bass are fair in 20-40' on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows around standing timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on live bait and prepared baits.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.59' low. Largemouth bass are good on chatter baits, flukes, jigs and jerk baits fishing 15-30' near submerged vegetation, bridges and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are good on slabs under birds or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps when marking large bait schools on sonar. Crappie are good on minnows on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait. Bream are good on live crickets or worms.
SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.71' low. Largemouth bass are fair on long plastic worms, weighted jigs and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15-25' near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait in 12-25'.
TAWAKONI: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 88-92 degrees; 1.18' low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, dark-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day. or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.38' low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits in 16-28' with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in the shallow areas. Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25'. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water clear; 89 degrees; 0.89' low. Black bass are good on plastic worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, structure and timber. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40' on jigging spoons and slabs.
WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.88' high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners, and Carolina rigged plastic worms along creek channels, riprap and main lake flat drop-offs. White bass are fair on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and earthworms.
SOUTHEAST
HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.55' low. Black bass are good finding brush in afternoons on Senko watermelon-red and red worms. Crappie are good on live minnows over brush piles and off lighted piers. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms fishing piers and shallow structure. Catfish are fair on juglines using shad.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.58' low. Largemouth bass are good fishing between 8-16' with crankbait, light-colored worms, jigs, and die-dipped or night-crawling worms at night. White bass are fair with spoons still deeper off points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs with activity increasing. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait. On Tuesday this week, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District announced the closure of Sam Rayburn Lake due to the forecasted impact of Hurricane Laura. The initial closure is through Monday, Aug. 31, but may be extended depending on the extent of the hurricane damage.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88-89 degrees; 2.88' low. We are still in the summer pattern, but another cold front could get the fall pattern started. Black bass are good, but the next couple of weeks will be great as cooler temperatures move shad shallower bringing bass with them. White bass have become very active, ranging between 15-23'. Crappie are good on shiners and jigs equally with the weather also starting to change patterns to shallow water. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.