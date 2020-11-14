SFA 26, Pittsburg State 7
NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Trae Self threw for a pair of scores and Jaquarion Turner ran for 109 yards and Stephen F. Austin beat NCAA Division II-member Pittsburg State (Kan.) 26-7 on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks (5-3) built a 10-0 lead after a quarter of play. Self ran it in from two yards out ending a 15-play, 72-yard drive.
The feisty Gorillas countered with an eight-play, 91-yard scoring drive that led to their lone score when Mak Sexton threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Christian Carter early in the second quarter.
Self helped put the game out of reach with a 23-yard scoring pass to Xavier Gipson in early in the third quarter, and a 17-yarder to Remi Simmons early in the fourth.
Sexton threw for a 199 yards and was intercepted twice.
West Virginia 24, TCU 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrett Doege threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score, Leddie Brown surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season and West Virginia beat TCU 24-6 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) used a balanced offensive attack to beat TCU (3-4, 3-4) for the third straight season.
The Horned Frogs were held to a pair of field goals, the first time they were held out of the end zone since 2016 against Kansas State. It was the first game in which a West Virginia defense held an opponent out of the end zone since 2018, also against Kansas State.
Leddie Brown had three rushes of at least 30 yards to pile up 156 yards on the ground, while Doege continued to make good decisions with his arm. The second-year starter, who transferred from Bowling Green last year, completed passes to seven different receivers. Leddie Brown, who had been questionable all week, didn't have the green light until pregame warmups when Neal Brown made the decision to play him.
With TCU trailing 17-6 in the fourth quarter, Trevon Moehrig fumbled a punt and it was recovered by West Virginia's Sean Mahone. Two plays later, Doege floated a pass to a streaking T.J. Simmons for a 38-yard touchdown and the final margin.
Doege, who had a 1-yard TD run to finish off a 99-yard drive in the first quarter and also found Simmons with a 26-yard scoring strike in the second, finished 19 of 26 for 212 yards.
The 99-yard drive gave West Virginia early momentum.
TCU's Max Duggan, who set career highs with 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech last week, finished 16 of 29 with 161 yards and an interception. He ran 10 times for 19 yards.
Houston 56, South Florida 21
HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune amassed 306 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Houston beat South Florida 56-21 on Saturday.
Tune threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries with two rushing scores and caught a pass for 21 yards. Tylerite Bryson Smith, a former John Tyler standout, had three catches for 45 yards and a TD.
Houston (3-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) was never threatened in the process of building a 42-0 lead after 2-1/2 quarters.
Tune ran for scores of 26 and 13 yards between scoring passes of 28 yards to Bryson Smith and 33 yards to Keith Corbin to give the Cougars a four-touchdown lead after halftime. Houston scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter and totaled 505 yards of overall offense.
It was Houston's largest scoring contest in a victory since posting a 57-36 win over the Bulls on Oct. 27, 2018.
Jordan McCloud led South Florida (1-7, 0-6) with 180 yards passing and a touchdown pass while Brian Battie ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.
UTSA 52, UTEP 21
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris accounted for a career-high five touchdowns to lead UTSA in a 52-21 rout of UTEP on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA), coach by East Texan Jeff Traylor, had a program-best 600 yards of offense while winning their fourth straight against UTEP (3-4, 0-3).
Harris had touchdown runs of 35 and 4 yards, and finished 22 of 26 for 312 yards passing — hitting Zakhari Franklin six times for 118 yards with a 35-yard touchdown. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg and Brennon Dingle also caught a touchdown pass.
Tyler's Jamal Ligon, a former Tyler Lee star, had seven tackles for the Roadrunners, along with a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
Corey Mayfield Jr., son of former Tyler Lee standout Corey Mayfield Sr., plays cornerback for UTSA and had three tackles. The younger Mayfield is a graduate of North Forney High School.
UTSA's Brenden Brady rushed for 124 yards on 26 attempts while filling in for sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, who was not at the game for personal reasons. McCormick is second in the nation in yards rushing.
Gavin Hardison fired a 52-yard pass to Jacob Cowing in the end zone for UTEP. Deion Hankins and Calvin Brownholtz each had a 1-yard TD run.
Attendance was 6,243 at the 36,582-seat Alamodome.