Texas College quarterback Juwan Sterling (12) looks for a receiver during Saturday's game with Oklahoma Panhandle State at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday, Sept. 23

Women's Soccer: University of the Southwest at Texas College, 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer: University of the Southwest at Texas College, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Volleyball: Texas College vs. University of the Southwest, New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Volleyball: Texas College vs. Our Lady of the Lake, New Orleans, 11 a.m.

Football: Wayland Baptist at Texas College, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Women's Soccer: Texas College at Paul Quinn, 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer: Texas College at Paul Quinn, 3:30 p.m.

 
 

