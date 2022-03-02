From a podium in the East Room at the White House in January, President Biden ran through a list of his first-year accomplishmentss, the sort of political victory lap that is typically more spin than substance.
It would have been easy to overlook Biden’s brief mention of one of the most successful social safety net measures in decades.
“Child poverty dropped by nearly 40 percent — the biggest drop ever in American history,” Biden said.
While politicians are prone to hyperbole — the drop in child poverty was actually closer to 30 percent — Biden’s proclamation still undersells how massively beneficial the temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit was for millions of American children and families.
A key provision in the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus Congressional Democrats passed last March, the expanded tax credit gave low- and moderate-income families $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Rather than claim the credit on tax returns and receive a lump sum payment, families received half of the payments in monthly payouts, allowing families to keep up with regular expenses such as childcare, groceries and insurance.
In Texas, which has the 13th-highest poverty rate in the nation. roughly $9.5 billion in tax credit payments was distributed to the families of 6.3 million children. Monthly payments averaged $459. That meant Texas families had more money to spend on food, bill payments, school expenses and clothing for children.
Still, despite it immediate impacts nationwide, the tax credit’s success has proven fragile. Just one month after it had expired, nearly 3.7 million children were plunged back into poverty. From December 2021 to January 2022, the national monthly child poverty rate increased from 12.1 percent to 17 percent, the highest rate since the end of 2020.
With Biden’s domestic agenda derailed for now by soaring inflation, international conflicts, and razor-thin majorities in Congress, it will take a bipartisan effort to resurrect this proven anti-poverty measure.
On average, the annual tax credit benefit for families in 2021 was $4,380, or roughly $365 per month, according to Columbia University. The poorest 20 percent of families who benefited from the program’s expansion increased their incomes by more than one-third. From July through November, the tax credit lifted roughly 800,000 children out of poverty.
A temporary benefit this successful would seemingly be a clear candidate for Congress to extend or even make permanent. Yet when the last monthly payments were made in December, any legislative momentum to address the tax credit stalled. Biden asked Congress to renew the expanded credit for at least another year as part of his sweeping Build Back Better package, though that bill is apparently dead after Senate Democrats failed to come to an agreement on a framework.
The good news is that there is bipartisan interest in restoring the tax credit as a standalone bill, which would require 60 votes in the Senate. Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, has floated a proposal that would bring back the direct monthly payments, albeit with stringent work requirements.
The monthly benefit in Romney’s plan would be nearly twice as generous as the current tax credit — $62,600 over a child’s lifetime compared to $34,000. The Romney plan includes monthly payments of $350 a month beginning four months prior to the birth of a child. From the ages of 0-5, the annual benefit per child would be $4,200, then $3,000 annually from ages 6-16.
The catch is that Romney’s plan, which would cost $229.5 billion annually, $112.5 billion more than the recently expired tax credit would be paid for in part by slashing various social safety net programs that aid vulnerable Americans. Romney has crafted these cuts as a direct appeal to Republicans loath to expand welfare or support any program that could discourage parents from working.
While there is merit to consolidating welfare benefits that are duplicative and confusing for needy families to access, we would urge caution on a wholesale overhaul of the social safety net. States such as Texas rely on federal block grants from many of these programs to disburse aid to residents with the lowest incomes. Blanket work requirements could be problematic for the 1.6 million Texas households who receive SNAP benefits. Research shows that the vast majority of low-income welfare beneficiaries have one or both parents working. The small percentage of welfare beneficiaries who don’t work aren’t doing so by choice; they are often burdened by health issues or caregiver responsibilities.
But as a starting point for negotiations, Biden and Democrats should take Romney’s proposal seriously and see how much he is willing to bend his proposal to get it passed. Perhaps Democrats could angle for a minimum wage increase to offset the work requirements. Romney has also indicated he is willing to back off cutting certain benefits. There is precedent for such a compromise: the original child tax credit has been expanded in a bipartisan manner without cutting other programs or adding work requirements.
The give-and-take of legislative negotiation opens plenty of avenues to restoring a benefit that was a lifeline for families and children during a public health and economic crisis. The evidence is clear: cash payments have clearly worked to fight poverty. The needs of children will not end when the pandemic does.