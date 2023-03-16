DES MOINES, Iowa — Sir’Jabari Rice hit for 23 points to help power No. 2 seed Texas to an 81-61 win over No. 15 Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Longhorns (27-8) advance to Saturday’s second round to face either No. 7 Texas A&M or No. 10 Penn State, which played later on Thursday.
Rice made five of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Longhorns to a fast start. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Dylan Disu had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Texas hit on 13 of 23 from 3-point land as the Longhorns compete in the Midwest Regional.
The Raiders (26-9) were one of the leading 3-point shooting teams in the nation, but the Longhorns held Colgate to 3 of 15 from long distance. Colgate shot better than 40% before the tournament. The leading individual 3-point shooter in the country, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, went 1 for 4. He was a 50% shooter from 3-point this season.
Keegan Records and Ryan Moffatt each scored 13 points for the Raiders, who fell to 0-6 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Tucker Richardson, the Patriot League Player of the Year, had nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.
With most of the fans in Wells Fargo Arena rooting for the upset, the Longhorns adjusted to Colgate’s second-half zone defense and never let the lead get smaller than seven points.
Carr, a sixth-year senior who previously played at Pittsburgh and Minnesota, led the veteran Texas squad.
After driving toward the bucket, Carr kicked the ball back out to the top of the key to set up Rice’s fourth 3-pointer for a 29-17 lead.
The Raiders won their third straight Patriot League Tournament under 12th-year coach Matt Langel. Colgate set a Patriot League record with a 26-game conference win streak that ended last month. Colgate gave No. 3 seed Wisconsin a scare as a No. 14 seed last season, a 67-60 loss in Milwaukee.