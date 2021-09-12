2 shot dead in separate incidents by San Antonio-area police
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men were shot dead over the weekend by San Antonio officers.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies were making a routine traffic stop late Saturday when a man bolted from the car and tried to flee.
During the foot chase, Salazar says the man is believed to have fired a gunshot at the pursuing deputy, drawing fatal return fire.
In a separate incident, Police Chief William McManus says officers on drug patrol encountered a man sitting in his vehicle early Sunday. McManus says the man saw them approach, tried to flee, pulled a gun from his waistband and was shot dead.
All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending internal investigations.
Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale Neider of Wharton, Texas jumped from a moving boat around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in Thunderbird Lake near St. Clair.
Authorities said Neider attempted to float before he went underwater and did not resurface, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Searchers recovered his body on Thursday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.