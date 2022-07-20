2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case
Two men were indicted Wednesday in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said.
A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, both of Pasadena, Texas, on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.
No indictment in girl’s shooting death
HOUSTON — The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM said Wednesday they remain angered by a grand jury’s decision to not indict the man.
“That was not an accident. That was not self-defense,” April Aguirre, the aunt of Arlene Alvarez said during a news conference.
Tony Earls, 41, had been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in Alvarez’s Feb. 14 death. A Harris County grand jury in Houston on Tuesday could have indicted him on this charge or several others, including manslaughter and murder, but declined to do so.
Earls and his wife were at an n ATM to withdraw money when an unidentified robber pulled a gun on them and fled after taking $20, along with a check and their car keys, according to prosecutors.
Earls’ attorneys said after their client got out of his car, the robber fired and Earls fired back in self-defense.
Investigators say Earls fired at a truck thinking the robbery suspect had possibly climbed into it, but the vehicle was actually carrying Alvarez and her family.
Woman pleads not guilty in cyclist death
AUSTIN — A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic rival pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Wednesday, as her lawyers pressed for a quick trial that the judge then scheduled to start in late October.
Wilson, 25, was found shot to death on May 11. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, fled the country after her initial interviews with investigators, prompting a 43-day manhunt that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica on June 29.
At least 21 homes burned by wildfires
A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said.
The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday.
The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 acres about 70 miles west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said.
— Associated Press