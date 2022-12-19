BOYS
Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands (10-1); 2. Beaumont United (12-1); 3. Mansfield Legacy (12-2); 4. Austin Westlake (15-2); 5. Arlington Martin (14-2); 6. Humble Summer Creek (13-3); 7. Allen (13-5); 8. Denton Guyer (12-3); 9. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (13-3; 10. Richardson (12-5); 11. Pearland Dawson (13-3); 12. Katy Seven Lakes (15-4); 13. Houston Cypress Creek (12-4); 14. Tomball Memorial (16-0); 15. Round Rock Stony Point (13-0); 16. San Marcos (16-2); 17. North Crowley (13-4); 18. Fort Bend Hightower (11-6); 19. DeSoto (12-3); 20. Humble Atascocita (10-6); 21. San Antonio Brennan (14-6); 22. Plano East (15-1); 23. Dickinson (12-6); 24. Killeen Harker Heights (11-6); 25. San Antonio Warren (16-4)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (9-2); 2. Fort Bend Marshall (14-2); 3. Mansfield Summit (14-2); 4. Amarillo (18-1); 5. Killeen Ellison (14-3); 6. Boerne Champion (15-1); 7. Manvel (9-5); 8. Lancaster (8-6); 9. Lufkin (17-0); 10. Frisco Wakeland (12-3); 11. Frisco Memorial (10-8); 12. Frisco Liberty (11-4); 13. Colleyville Heritage (10-4); 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-3); 15. A&M Consolidated (10-4); 16. Fort Worth Wyatt (2-7); 17. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (12-4) 18. Mount Pleasant (15-0); 19. San Antonio Wagner (7-6); 20. Midlothian (14-3); 21. Richland (12-1); 22. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (16-3); 23. Forney (15-1); 24. Red Oak (11-6); 25. Leander Rouse (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (13-2); 2. Dallas Faith Family (13-0); 3. Silsbee (6-12); 4. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-5); 5. Houston Washington (7-4); 6. Houston Furr (7-0); 7. Boerne (10-5); 8. Canyon (11-2); 9. Canyon Randall (11-6); 10. Sulphur Springs (14-4); 11. Dallas Pinkston (10-6); 12. Iowa Colony (14-1); 13. Stafford (13-4); 14. Somerset (12-7); 15. Jacksonville (10-3); 16. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (14-4); 17. Hardin-Jefferson (14-2); 18. Hamshire Fannett (11-5); 19. Waco Connally (11-2); 20. Hereford (11-2); 21. Bishop (14-3); 22. Bullard (14-3); 23. Gatesville (15-1); 24. Pleasanton (15-5); 25. Center (9-3)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (5-9); 2. Hitchcock (6-6); 3. Shallowater (10-0); 4. Lorena (13-2); 5. San Antonio Cole (6-10); 6. Corpus Christi London (11-3); 7. Peaster (11-4); 8. Ponder (14-2); 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights (9-8); 10. Diboll (3-4); 11. Lytle (14-3); 12. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (16-2); 13. Wichita Falls City View (11-3); 14. Mexia (12-3); 15. Holliday (11-1); 16. Winnie East Chambers (14-1); 17. Orangefield (12-3); 18. Franklin (0-0); 19. Childress (8-5); 20. Brock (10-6); 21. Atlanta (12-2); 22. San Angelo TLCA (10-2); 23. Poth (0-0); 24. Gunter (14-1); 25. Crystal City (7-10)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (15-1); 2. LaPoynor (12-5); 3. Flatonia (14-0); 4. New Home (10-6); 5. Martin's Mill (13-3); 6. Timpson (3-1); 7. New Deal (9-3); 8. Dallardsville Big Sandy (11-3); 9. Clarendon (5-4); 10. Douglass (12-1); 11. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (11-4); 12. Gruver (11-6); 13. Beckville (15-2); 14. Port Aransas (11-6); 15. Grapeland (9-5); 16. Floydada (13-4); 17. Reagan County (9-7); 18. Seymour (10-3); 19. Tolar (12-4); 20. Frankston (6-5); 21. Olton (9-3); 22. Vega (7-3); 23. Thorndale (7-5); 24. Cisco (9-4); 25. Stockdale (1-8)
Class 1A
1. Graford (14-2); 2. Irion County (7-0); 3. Jayton (15-0); 4. McMullen County (16-0); 5. Perrin Whitt (13-3); 6. Nazareth (8-4); 7. Texline (15-3); 8. Lorenzo (8-7); 9. Garden City (15-2); 10. Midway (10-4); 11. Dodd City (12-7); 12. Brookeland (13-4); 13. Gordon (8-5); 14. Martinsville (14-4); 15. Slidell (6-10); 16. Abbott (1-0); 17. Waelder (10-6); 18. Huckabay (10-3); 19. Fayetteville (11-5); 20. Whitharral (4-3); 21. Neches (11-6); 22. Grady (11-5); 23. San Perlita (4-12); 24. Munday (11-3); 25. Eula (8-6)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (16-4); 2. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (18-2); 3. Houston Christian (12-2); 4. San Antonio Central Catholic (14-2); 5. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (10-1); 6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (15-6); 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (12-5); 8. Plano John Paul II (8-8); 9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (11-6); 10. Addison Greenhill School (12-3)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (13-4); 2. Houston Second Baptist (10-4); 3. Grapevine Faith Christian (14-4); 4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (12-7); 5. Midland Christian (11-11); 6. Argyle Liberty Christian (16-8); 7. Austin Regents (15-5); 8. Laredo St. Augustine (15-4); 9. Arlington Oakridge (14-6); 10. Frisco Legacy Christian (13-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (9-4); 2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (13-3); 3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (10-7); 4. Austin Brentwood Christian School (10-6); 5. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (11-7); 6. Boerne Geneva School (15-5); 7. McKinney Christian Academy (16-2); 8. Schertz John Paul II (4-10); 9. Austin Veritas Academy (13-4); 10. San Antonio Holy Cross (9-7)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (8-5); 2. Houston Westbury Christian School (10-7); 3. Houston Lutheran North (8-3); 4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (11-5); 5. Lubbock Christian School (7-2); 6. Waco Live Oak Classical (15-0); 7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (6-5); 8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (5-5); 9. Bryan Brazos Christian School (8-3); 10. Plano Coram Deo (4-6)
TAPPS 2A
1. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (17-1); 2. Galveston O’Connell (11-4); 3. Houston Grace Christian (12-8); 4. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (10-1); 5. Pflugerville Concordia (10-4); 6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (5-1); 7. Longview Trinity (5-1); 8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (8-6); 9. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (8-5); 10. Wylie Preparatory Academy (7-1)
TAPPS 1A
1. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (9-5); 2. Cypress Covenant (12-8); 3. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (6-8); 4. Dallas The Winston School (10-1); 5. Conroe Calvary Baptist (12-8); 6. San Angelo Cornerstone (12-5); 7. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (6-1); 8. Spring Founders Christian (11-5); 9. Dallas Cambridge (7-3); 10. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (8-5)