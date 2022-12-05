BOYS
Class 6A
1. Richardons Lake Highlands (6-1)
2. North Crowley (11-2)
3. Humble Summer Creek (7-2)
4. Fort Bend Elkins (8-2)
5. Mansfield Legacy (10-1)
6. Beaumont United (8-1)
7. Austin Westlake (12-2)
8. Arlington Martin (10-2)
9. Allen (12-4)
10. Hebron (9-4)
11. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (10-3)
12. Richardson (8-5)
13. Pearland Dawson (9-3)
14. Katy Seven Lakes (11-4)
15. Cy Creek (7-4)
16. Tomball Memorial (10-0)
17. Round Rock Stony Point (10-0)
18. Denton Guyer (6-2)
19. DeSoto (7-1)
20. South Grand Prairie (6-4)
21. Humble Atascocita (8-5)
22. San Antonio Brennan (8-6)
23. Round Rock (7-4)
24. Plano East (10-1)
25. Killeen Harker Heights (5-4)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (5-2)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-2)
3. Mansfield Summit (9-2)
4. Amarillo (14-1)
5. Killeen Ellison (9-1)
6. Boerne Champion (12-1)
7. Manvel (6-4)
8. Lancaster (6-5)
9. Lufkin (9-0)
10. Frisco Wakeland (9-3)
11. Frisco Memorial (8-6)
12. Frisco Liberty (10-2)
13. Colleyville Heritage (9-3)
14. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-2)
15. A&M Consolidated (8-4)
16. Fort Worth Wyatt (1-5)
17. Lucas Lovejoy (6-1)
18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (8-4)
19. Mount Pleasant (8-0)
20. San Antonio Wagner (6-6)
21. Midlothian (10-3)
22. Richland (7-1)
23. Birdville (4-4)
24. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-3)
25. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (10-3)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (10-1)
2. Dallas Faith Family (10-0)
3. Silsbee (3-8)
4. Wichita Falls Hirschi (1-5)
5. Houston Washington (2-3)
6. Boerne (5-2)
7. Houston Furr (4-0)
8. Sulphur Springs (8-2)
9. Stafford (10-1)
10. Canyon (6-1)
11. Dallas Pinkston (8-4)
12. Canyon Randall (5-5)
13. Iowa Colony (8-1)
14. Houston Yates (4-1)
15. Somerset (8-4)
16. Dallas Lincoln (5-8)
17. Hardin-Jefferson (8-1)
18. Hamshire-Fannett (6-3)
19. Waco Connally (4-2)
20. Wilmer-Hutchins (3-5)
21. Hereford (4-2)
22. Bullard (12-2)
23. Bishop (7-3)
24. Gatesville (9-1)
25. Center (4-1)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (4-5)
2. Hitchcock (0-4)
3. San Antonio Cole (5-7)
4. Corpus Christi London (8-0)
5. Shallowater (5-0)
6. Lorena (8-0)
7. Peaster (5-2)
8. Ponder (9-1)
9. Diboll (0-0)
10. Brock (6-3)
11. Lytle (7-2)
12. Wichita Falls City View (5-2)
13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8-2)
14. Mexia (7-2)
15. Holliday (5-0)
16. Winnie East Chambers (6-0)
17. Jefferson (6-0)
18. Franklin (0-2)
19. Mineola (3-2)
20. Orangefield (6-3)
21. Nacogdoches Central Heights (5-5)
22. Childress (4-2)
23. Poth (0-0)
24. Gunter (9-0)
25. Crystal City (4-8)
Class 2A
1. Clarendon (3-1)
2. Lipan (10-0)
3. LaPoynor (6-3)
4. Flatonia (4-0)
5. New Home (6-3)
6. Timpson (0-0)
7. New Deal (3-2)
8. Big Sandy (9-0)
9. Martin's Mill (7-3)
10. Douglass (11-1)
11. Tolar (7-1)
12. Stockdale (0-6)
13. Beckville (3-0)
14. Seymour (6-1)
15. Frankston (3-3)
16. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (6-5)
17. Floydada (9-1)
18. Port Aransas (6-3)
19. Reagan County (6-3)
20. Mumford (6-3)
21. Corrigan-Camden (5-1)
22. Olton (4-2)
23. Grapeland (2-2)
24. Hearne (7-1)
25. Wolfe City (5-3)
Class 1A
1. Graford (9-0)
2. Irion County (0-0)
3. Jayton (3-0)
4. McMullen County (8-0)
5. Perrin Whitt (9-2)
6. Nazareth (3-2)
7. Texline (5-2)
8. Lorenzo (3-6)
9. Slidell (4-5)
10. Garden City (5-3)
11. Martinsville (11-2)
12. Brookeland (8-3)
13. Midway (9-3)
14. Dodd City (6-6)
15. San Perlita (3-6)
16. Abbott (0-0)
17. Whitharral (0-0)
18. Waelder (7-6)
19. Huckabay (5-3)
20. Grady (7-1)
21. Neches (7-5)
22. Laneville (5-3)
23. Eula (2-3)
24. Munday (5-1)
25. Electra (7-2)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian (9-1)
2. Houston St. Thomas (7-0)
3. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (13-4)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (9-3)
5. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (14-2)
6. San Antonio Central Catholic (10-2)
7. San Antonio Antonian Prep (11-4)
8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (10-4)
9. Dallas Parish Episcopal (13-5)
10. Plano John Paul II (5-7)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (9-4)
2. Midland Christian (9-7)
3. Houston Second Baptist (6-3)
4. Grapevine Faith Christian (11-4)
5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (10-3)
6. The Woodlands Christian Academy (8-7)
7. Argyle Liberty Christian (10-7)
8. Frisco Legacy Christian (12-3)
9. Brownsville St. Joseph (10-3)
10. Fort Worth Christian (9-8)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (4-2)
2. Austin Brentwood Christian School (3-3)
3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (5-5)
4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School (11-2)
5. Schertz John Paul II (2-4)
6. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy (4-3)
7. McKinney Christian School (2-0)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (5-1)
9. Austin Hill Country Christian School (1-0)
10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School (0-0)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North (7-2)
2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (6-2)
3. Houston Westbury Christian School (6-6)
4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (7-4)
5. Lubbock Christian School (2-0)
6. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (1-2)
7. Waco Live Oak Classical (11-0)
8. Marble Falls Faith Academy (4-2)
9. Plano Coram Deo (2-4)
10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (3-0)
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian (8-2)
2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0)
3. Longview Christian (1-1)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (2-2)
5. Galveston O’Connell (1-2)
6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (4-6)
7. Beaumont Legacy Christian (2-3)
8. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (0-0)
9. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (7-0)
10. Pflugerville Concordia (5-2)
TAPPS 1A
1. DeSoto Canterbury (0-0)
2. Cypress Covenant (4-4)
3. Wichita Christian (4-0)
4. Conroe Calvary Baptist (5-3)
5. Alamo Macedonian (3-1)
6. Prestonwood Christian (0-0)
7. San Angelo Cornerstone (3-2)
8. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic (4-2)
9. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (4-1)
10. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0)
---
GIRLS
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie (8-3)
2. Pearland (14-1)
3. Humble Summer Creek (13-1)
4. San Antonio Clark (11-3)
5. Coppell (17-0)
6. DeSoto (6-2)
7. San Antonio Harlan (13-2)
8. Austin High (15-3)
9. Denton Braswell (11-2)
10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-3)
11. Lewisville Hebron (9-3)
12. Little Elm (11-2)
13. San Antonio Brennan (13-4)
14. Fort Bend Austin (17-0)
15. Katy Cinco Ranch (12-1)
16. Beaumont Westbrook (18-1)
17. Laredo United South (11-2)
18. Cedar Hill (8-6)
19. Friendswood Clear Brook (10-4)
20. Tomball Memorial (16-4)
21. Mansfield Legacy (12-2)
22. Katy (15-1)
23. Allen (10-3)
24. Dallas Skyline (8-4)
25. Houston CE King (13-1)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (11-2)
2. Amarillo High (14-1)
3. San Antonio Wagner (10-3)
4. Mansfield Timberview (13-3)
5. Lubbock Cooper (11-2)
6. Fulshear (10-2)
7. Pflugerville (11-3)
8. Argyle (11-3)
9. Pflugerville Hendrickson (12-2)
10. Buda Hays (14-2)
11. Fort Brewer (10-2)
12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (15-5)
13. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-2)
14. Amarillo Tascosa (12-2)
15. Frisco Liberty (6-4)
16. Midlothian Heritage (12-3)
17. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2)
18. Manvel (13-7)
19. Montgomery (10-2)
20. McKinney North (10-4)
21. El Paso Burges (13-1)
22. Lubbock Coronado (10-3)
23. Edinburg Vela (10-4)
24. Liberty Hill (12-4)
25. Mount Pleasant (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (16-0)
2. Fredericksburg (13-2)
3. Waco La Vega (13-3)
4. Hardin-Jefferson (11-3)
5. Levelland (10-1)
6. Canyon (9-2)
7. Boerne (11-1)
8. Navasota (17-0)
9. Seminole (4-2)
10. Waco Connally (11-2)
11. Beeville Jones (9-4)
12. Stephenville (13-2)
13. Geronimo Navarro (13-3)
14. North Lamar (10-3)
15. Van Alstyne (13-3)
16. Lampasas (15-6)
17. Sunnyvale (12-3)
18. Marble Falls (8-4)
19. Sanger (7-4)
20. Kennedale (5-8)
21. Silsbee (8-0)
22. Wimberley (14-1)
23. Lubbock Estacado (7-3)
24. Canton (13-2)
25. Bishop (8-2)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (5-2)
2. Peaster (9-3)
3. Winnsboro (8-4)
4. Holliday (6-2)
5. Canadian (6-0)
6. Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1)
7. Pottsboro (13-1)
8. Bushland (2-0)
9. Edgewood (7-3)
10. Brock (12-3)
11. Wall (11-2)
12. Idalou (4-4)
13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (7-4)
14. Shallowater (5-4)
15. Gunter (8-4)
16. Mount Vernon (5-2)
17. Wichita Falls City View (9-2)
18. Lorena (10-3)
19. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (4-2)
20. Columbus (5-2)
21. Aransas Pass (7-4)
22. Lyford (10-4)
23. Crystal City (9-5)
24. Mexia (8-5)
25. Tidehaven (13-3)
Class 2A
1. New Home (12-2)
2. Sundown (9-1)
3. Nocona (8-0)
4. Martin's Mill (7-3)
5. Lipan (12-3)
6. Gruver (6-3)
7. Panhandle (7-4)
8. Evadale (15-1)
9. Weimar (7-1)
10. Tenaha (9-2)
11. Chireno (13-2)
12. LaPoynor (11-2)
13. Farwell (4-3)
14. Goldthwaite (7-0)
15. Skidmore Tynan (14-0)
16. Windthorst (5-1)
17. Harper (7-1)
18. Dallardsville Big Sandy (10-2)
19. Cisco (7-2)
20. Muenster (9-4)
21. Woden (10-4)
22. Muenster (9-4)
23. Charlotte (10-5)
24. Seymour (10-0)
25. Hamilton (8-6)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (15-1)
2. Nazareth (10-4)
3. Neches (7-0)
4. Turkey Valley (9-2)
5. Slidell (9-0)
6. Dodd City (13-0)
7. Gordon (9-1)
8. Robert Lee (4-1)
9. Saltillo (10-2)
10. Sands (9-4)
11. Hermleigh (4-2)
12. Veribest (5-0)
13. Gorman (12-0)
14. Jayton (7-1)
15. Whiteface (6-1)
16. Irion County (3-1)
17. Westbrook (11-3)
18. Rocksprings (9-3)
19. McMullen County (4-3)
20. Moulton (7-5)
21. Borden County (6-2)
22. Roscoe Highland (3-1)
23. Iredell (4-0)
24. Spur (7-2)
25. Klondike (3-0)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (14-3)
2. Houston Christian (11-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (11-6)
4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic ( 12-5)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-2)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (12-6)
7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (8-5)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (4-3)
9. Houston The Village School (5-5)
10. Dallas Ursuline Academy (6-7)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian (12-4)
2. Houston Second Baptist (5-2)
3. Grapevine Faith Christian School (11-2)
4. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (3-5)
5. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (10-3)
6. Fort Worth All Saints (4-4)
7. Tyler Grace Community School (11-2)
8. Midland Christian (3-3)
9. Austin St. Dominic Savio (8-1)
10. Victoria St. Joseph’s (5-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (6-6)
2. Boerne Geneva (6-3)
3. Lubbock Trinity Christian (3-6)
4. Arlington Pantego (7-1)
5. Fort Worth Lake Country (10-2)
6. Arlington Grace Prep (8-2)
7. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (7-6)
8. League City Bay Area Christian (6-1)
9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (10-0)
10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (1-2)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian (9-0)
2. Tomball Lutheran North (3-6)
3. Lubbock Christian (0-0)
4. San Jacinto Christian (0-0)
5. San Antonio Lutheran (7-7)
6. San Antonio Castle Hills (3-2)
7. Central Texas Christian School (6-2)
8. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic (3-8)
9. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (10-3)
10. Bryan Brazos Christian (4-1)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (2-0)
2. Lubbock All Saints (7-0)
3. Red Oak Ovilla (5-1)
4. Shiner St. Paul (2-6)
5. Muenster Sacred Heart (6-2)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (1-1)
7. Dallas First Baptist (5-4)
8. Lubbock Southcrest (3-3)
9. Terrell Poetry Christian (11-1)
10, Conroe Covenant Christian (5-2)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (14-3)
2. San Angelo Cornerstone (2-2)
3. Cypress Covenant (6-2)
4. Granbury Cornerstone Christian (0-1)
5. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (5-2)
6. Weatherford Victory Baptist (3-7)
7. Wichita Christian (5-3)
8. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-0)
9. Sherman Texoma Christian (1-7)
10. Conroe Calvary Baptist (1-2)