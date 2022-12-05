TABC

BOYS

Class 6A

1. Richardons Lake Highlands (6-1)

2. North Crowley (11-2)

3. Humble Summer Creek (7-2)

4. Fort Bend Elkins (8-2)

5. Mansfield Legacy (10-1)

6. Beaumont United (8-1)

7. Austin Westlake (12-2)

8. Arlington Martin (10-2)

9. Allen (12-4)

10. Hebron (9-4)

11. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (10-3)

12. Richardson (8-5)

13. Pearland Dawson (9-3)

14. Katy Seven Lakes (11-4)

15. Cy Creek (7-4)

16. Tomball Memorial (10-0)

17. Round Rock Stony Point (10-0)

18. Denton Guyer (6-2)

19. DeSoto (7-1)

20. South Grand Prairie (6-4)

21. Humble Atascocita (8-5)

22. San Antonio Brennan (8-6)

23. Round Rock (7-4)

24. Plano East (10-1)

25. Killeen Harker Heights (5-4)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (5-2)

2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-2)

3. Mansfield Summit (9-2)

4. Amarillo (14-1)

5. Killeen Ellison (9-1)

6. Boerne Champion (12-1)

7. Manvel (6-4)

8. Lancaster (6-5)

9. Lufkin (9-0)

10. Frisco Wakeland (9-3)

11. Frisco Memorial (8-6)

12. Frisco Liberty (10-2)

13. Colleyville Heritage (9-3)

14. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-2)

15. A&M Consolidated (8-4)

16. Fort Worth Wyatt (1-5)

17. Lucas Lovejoy (6-1)

18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (8-4)

19. Mount Pleasant (8-0)

20. San Antonio Wagner (6-6)

21. Midlothian (10-3)

22. Richland (7-1)

23. Birdville (4-4)

24. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-3)

25. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (10-3)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (10-1)

2. Dallas Faith Family (10-0)

3. Silsbee (3-8)

4. Wichita Falls Hirschi (1-5)

5. Houston Washington (2-3)

6. Boerne (5-2)

7. Houston Furr (4-0)

8. Sulphur Springs (8-2)

9. Stafford (10-1)

10. Canyon (6-1)

11. Dallas Pinkston (8-4)

12. Canyon Randall (5-5)

13. Iowa Colony (8-1)

14. Houston Yates (4-1)

15. Somerset (8-4)

16. Dallas Lincoln (5-8)

17. Hardin-Jefferson (8-1)

18. Hamshire-Fannett (6-3)

19. Waco Connally (4-2)

20. Wilmer-Hutchins (3-5)

21. Hereford (4-2)

22. Bullard (12-2)

23. Bishop (7-3)

24. Gatesville (9-1)

25. Center (4-1)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (4-5)

2. Hitchcock (0-4)

3. San Antonio Cole (5-7)

4. Corpus Christi London (8-0)

5. Shallowater (5-0)

6. Lorena (8-0)

7. Peaster (5-2)

8. Ponder (9-1)

9. Diboll (0-0)

10. Brock (6-3)

11. Lytle (7-2)

12. Wichita Falls City View (5-2)

13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8-2)

14. Mexia (7-2)

15. Holliday (5-0)

16. Winnie East Chambers (6-0)

17. Jefferson (6-0)

18. Franklin (0-2)

19. Mineola (3-2)

20. Orangefield (6-3)

21. Nacogdoches Central Heights (5-5)

22. Childress (4-2)

23. Poth (0-0)

24. Gunter (9-0)

25. Crystal City (4-8)

Class 2A

1. Clarendon (3-1)

2. Lipan (10-0)

3. LaPoynor (6-3)

4. Flatonia (4-0)

5. New Home (6-3)

6. Timpson (0-0)

7. New Deal (3-2)

8. Big Sandy (9-0)

9. Martin's Mill (7-3)

10. Douglass (11-1)

11. Tolar (7-1)

12. Stockdale (0-6)

13. Beckville (3-0)

14. Seymour (6-1)

15. Frankston (3-3)

16. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (6-5)

17. Floydada (9-1)

18. Port Aransas (6-3)

19. Reagan County (6-3)

20. Mumford (6-3)

21. Corrigan-Camden (5-1)

22. Olton (4-2)

23. Grapeland (2-2)

24. Hearne (7-1)

25. Wolfe City (5-3)

Class 1A

1. Graford (9-0)

2. Irion County (0-0)

3. Jayton (3-0)

4. McMullen County (8-0)

5. Perrin Whitt (9-2)

6. Nazareth (3-2)

7. Texline (5-2)

8. Lorenzo (3-6)

9. Slidell (4-5)

10. Garden City (5-3)

11. Martinsville (11-2)

12. Brookeland (8-3)

13. Midway (9-3)

14. Dodd City (6-6)

15. San Perlita (3-6)

16. Abbott (0-0)

17. Whitharral (0-0)

18. Waelder (7-6)

19. Huckabay (5-3)

20. Grady (7-1)

21. Neches (7-5)

22. Laneville (5-3)

23. Eula (2-3)

24. Munday (5-1)

25. Electra (7-2)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Christian (9-1)

2. Houston St. Thomas (7-0)

3. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (13-4)

4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (9-3)

5. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (14-2)

6. San Antonio Central Catholic (10-2)

7. San Antonio Antonian Prep (11-4)

8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (10-4)

9. Dallas Parish Episcopal (13-5)

10. Plano John Paul II (5-7)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s (9-4)

2. Midland Christian (9-7)

3. Houston Second Baptist (6-3)

4. Grapevine Faith Christian (11-4)

5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (10-3)

6. The Woodlands Christian Academy (8-7)

7. Argyle Liberty Christian (10-7)

8. Frisco Legacy Christian (12-3)

9. Brownsville St. Joseph (10-3)

10. Fort Worth Christian (9-8)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (4-2)

2. Austin Brentwood Christian School (3-3)

3. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (5-5)

4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal School (11-2)

5. Schertz John Paul II (2-4)

6. Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy (4-3)

7. McKinney Christian School (2-0)

8. Austin Veritas Academy (5-1)

9. Austin Hill Country Christian School (1-0)

10. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian School (0-0)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North (7-2)

2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (6-2)

3. Houston Westbury Christian School (6-6)

4. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (7-4)

5. Lubbock Christian School (2-0)

6. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (1-2)

7. Waco Live Oak Classical (11-0)

8. Marble Falls Faith Academy (4-2)

9. Plano Coram Deo (2-4)

10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (3-0)

TAPPS 2A

1. Houston Grace Christian (8-2)

2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0)

3. Longview Christian (1-1)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (2-2)

5. Galveston O’Connell (1-2)

6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (4-6)

7. Beaumont Legacy Christian (2-3)

8. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (0-0)

9. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (7-0)

10. Pflugerville Concordia (5-2)

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury (0-0)

2. Cypress Covenant (4-4)

3. Wichita Christian (4-0)

4. Conroe Calvary Baptist (5-3)

5. Alamo Macedonian (3-1)

6. Prestonwood Christian (0-0)

7. San Angelo Cornerstone (3-2)

8. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic (4-2)

9. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (4-1)

10. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0)

---

GIRLS

Class 6A

1. South Grand Prairie (8-3)

2. Pearland (14-1)

3. Humble Summer Creek (13-1)

4. San Antonio Clark (11-3)

5. Coppell (17-0)

6. DeSoto (6-2)

7. San Antonio Harlan (13-2)

8. Austin High (15-3)

9. Denton Braswell (11-2)

10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (12-3)

11. Lewisville Hebron (9-3)

12. Little Elm (11-2)

13. San Antonio Brennan (13-4)

14. Fort Bend Austin (17-0)

15. Katy Cinco Ranch (12-1)

16. Beaumont Westbrook (18-1)

17. Laredo United South (11-2)

18. Cedar Hill (8-6)

19. Friendswood Clear Brook (10-4)

20. Tomball Memorial (16-4)

21. Mansfield Legacy (12-2)

22. Katy (15-1)

23. Allen (10-3)

24. Dallas Skyline (8-4)

25. Houston CE King (13-1)

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (11-2)

2. Amarillo High (14-1)

3. San Antonio Wagner (10-3)

4. Mansfield Timberview (13-3)

5. Lubbock Cooper (11-2)

6. Fulshear (10-2)

7. Pflugerville (11-3)

8. Argyle (11-3)

9. Pflugerville Hendrickson (12-2)

10. Buda Hays (14-2)

11. Fort Brewer (10-2)

12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (15-5)

13. Frisco Lebanon Trail (12-2)

14. Amarillo Tascosa (12-2)

15. Frisco Liberty (6-4)

16. Midlothian Heritage (12-3)

17. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2)

18. Manvel (13-7)

19. Montgomery (10-2)

20. McKinney North (10-4)

21. El Paso Burges (13-1)

22. Lubbock Coronado (10-3)

23. Edinburg Vela (10-4)

24. Liberty Hill (12-4)

25. Mount Pleasant (10-6)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (16-0)

2. Fredericksburg (13-2)

3. Waco La Vega (13-3)

4. Hardin-Jefferson (11-3)

5. Levelland (10-1)

6. Canyon (9-2)

7. Boerne (11-1)

8. Navasota (17-0)

9. Seminole (4-2)

10. Waco Connally (11-2)

11. Beeville Jones (9-4)

12. Stephenville (13-2)

13. Geronimo Navarro (13-3)

14. North Lamar (10-3)

15. Van Alstyne (13-3)

16. Lampasas (15-6)

17. Sunnyvale (12-3)

18. Marble Falls (8-4)

19. Sanger (7-4)

20. Kennedale (5-8)

21. Silsbee (8-0)

22. Wimberley (14-1)

23. Lubbock Estacado (7-3)

24. Canton (13-2)

25. Bishop (8-2)

Class 3A

1. Fairfield (5-2)

2. Peaster (9-3)

3. Winnsboro (8-4)

4. Holliday (6-2)

5. Canadian (6-0)

6. Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1)

7. Pottsboro (13-1)

8. Bushland (2-0)

9. Edgewood (7-3)

10. Brock (12-3)

11. Wall (11-2)

12. Idalou (4-4)

13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (7-4)

14. Shallowater (5-4)

15. Gunter (8-4)

16. Mount Vernon (5-2)

17. Wichita Falls City View (9-2)

18. Lorena (10-3)

19. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (4-2)

20. Columbus (5-2)

21. Aransas Pass (7-4)

22. Lyford (10-4)

23. Crystal City (9-5)

24. Mexia (8-5)

25. Tidehaven (13-3)

Class 2A

1. New Home (12-2)

2. Sundown (9-1)

3. Nocona (8-0)

4. Martin's Mill (7-3)

5. Lipan (12-3)

6. Gruver (6-3)

7. Panhandle (7-4)

8. Evadale (15-1)

9. Weimar (7-1)

10. Tenaha (9-2)

11. Chireno (13-2)

12. LaPoynor (11-2)

13. Farwell (4-3)

14. Goldthwaite (7-0)

15. Skidmore Tynan (14-0)

16. Windthorst (5-1)

17. Harper (7-1)

18. Dallardsville Big Sandy (10-2)

19. Cisco (7-2)

20. Muenster (9-4)

21. Woden (10-4)

22. Muenster (9-4)

23. Charlotte (10-5)

24. Seymour (10-0)

25. Hamilton (8-6)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (15-1)

2. Nazareth (10-4)

3. Neches (7-0)

4. Turkey Valley (9-2)

5. Slidell (9-0)

6. Dodd City (13-0)

7. Gordon (9-1)

8. Robert Lee (4-1)

9. Saltillo (10-2)

10. Sands (9-4)

11. Hermleigh (4-2)

12. Veribest (5-0)

13. Gorman (12-0)

14. Jayton (7-1)

15. Whiteface (6-1)

16. Irion County (3-1)

17. Westbrook (11-3)

18. Rocksprings (9-3)

19. McMullen County (4-3)

20. Moulton (7-5)

21. Borden County (6-2)

22. Roscoe Highland (3-1)

23. Iredell (4-0)

24. Spur (7-2)

25. Klondike (3-0)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II (14-3)

2. Houston Christian (11-4)

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (11-6)

4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic ( 12-5)

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-2)

6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (12-6)

7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (8-5)

8. Bellaire Episcopal (4-3)

9. Houston The Village School (5-5)

10. Dallas Ursuline Academy (6-7)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian (12-4)

2. Houston Second Baptist (5-2)

3. Grapevine Faith Christian School (11-2)

4. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (3-5)

5. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (10-3)

6. Fort Worth All Saints (4-4)

7. Tyler Grace Community School (11-2)

8. Midland Christian (3-3)

9. Austin St. Dominic Savio (8-1)

10. Victoria St. Joseph’s (5-7)

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (6-6)

2. Boerne Geneva (6-3)

3. Lubbock Trinity Christian (3-6)

4. Arlington Pantego (7-1)

5. Fort Worth Lake Country (10-2)

6. Arlington Grace Prep (8-2)

7. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (7-6)

8. League City Bay Area Christian (6-1)

9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (10-0)

10. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (1-2)

TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (9-0)

2. Tomball Lutheran North (3-6)

3. Lubbock Christian (0-0)

4. San Jacinto Christian (0-0)

5. San Antonio Lutheran (7-7)

6. San Antonio Castle Hills (3-2)

7. Central Texas Christian School (6-2)

8. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic (3-8)

9. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (10-3)

10. Bryan Brazos Christian (4-1)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (2-0)

2. Lubbock All Saints (7-0)

3. Red Oak Ovilla (5-1)

4. Shiner St. Paul (2-6)

5. Muenster Sacred Heart (6-2)

6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (1-1)

7. Dallas First Baptist (5-4)

8. Lubbock Southcrest (3-3)

9. Terrell Poetry Christian (11-1)

10, Conroe Covenant Christian (5-2)

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (14-3)

2. San Angelo Cornerstone (2-2)

3. Cypress Covenant (6-2)

4. Granbury Cornerstone Christian (0-1)

5. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (5-2)

6. Weatherford Victory Baptist (3-7)

7. Wichita Christian (5-3)

8. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-0)

9. Sherman Texoma Christian (1-7)

10. Conroe Calvary Baptist (1-2)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags