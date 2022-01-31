UIL GIRLS
Jan. 31, 2022
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (24-2)
2. Humble Summer Creek (30-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (27-2)
4. Coppell (32-1)
5. Cedar Hill (23-8)
6. South Grand Prairie (26-4)
7. Austin High (25-2)
8. Duncanville (27-6)
9. Plano East (24-3)
10. Alvin Shadow Creek (24-3)
11. Laredo United South (26-4)
12. Denton Braswell (29-2)
13. Houston Memorial (23-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (28-4)
15. Tomball Memorial (24-3)
16. Saginaw Boswell (26-6)
17. Katy Seven Lakes (27-5)
18. Southlake Carroll (23-4)
19. Katy Tompkins (28-4)
20. Converse Judson (27-6)
21. Fort Bend Dulles (21-6)
22. Deer Park (21-4)
23. Rockwall (21-10)
24. Cibole Steele (20-11)
25. San Antonio Wagner (17-10)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (27-0)
2. McKinney North (26-1)
3. Frisco Memorial (28-5)
4. Frisco Liberty (28-5)
5. Manvel (30-2)
6. Amarillo (24-5)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (26-2)
8. Lubbock Cooper (23-4)
9. Georgetown (24-7)
10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (32-2)
11. Lake Dallas (26-4)
12. Mansfield Timberview (20-8)
13. El Paso Burges (25-2)
14. Pflugerville (28-5)
15. Royse City (28-3)
22. Kingwood Park (19-9)
16. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)
17. Dallas Highland Park (21-9)
18. El Paso Chapin (27-3)
19. Lubbock Monterey (25-7)
20. Brownsville Veterans (25-7)
21. New Braunfels Canyon (24-5)
23. Houston Sterling (16-3)
24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (27-6)
25. El Paso Andress (24-4)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (30-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (26-4)
3. Fredericksburg (29-2)
4. Canyon (22-5)
5. Brownsboro (30-2)
6. Midlothian Heritage (25-5)
7. Waco La Vega (25-4)
8. Sunnyvale (24-5)
9. Kennedale (28-6)
10. Levelland (26-3)
11. Beeville Jones (28-2)
12. Sanger (24-4)
13. El Paso Mountain View (22-4)
14. Decatur (27-5)
15. Stephenville (21-9)
16. Boerne (26-4)
17. Glen Rose (27-5)
18. Rockport-Fulton (25-7)
19. Seminole (23-6)
20. Palestine (29-4)
21. La Vernia (27-5)
22. Canton (23-7)
23. Navarro (26-6)
24. Devine (21-7)
25. La Grange (24-7)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (28-1)
2. Fairfield (30-1)
3. Brownfield (21-3)
4. Peaster (28-4)
5. Tuscola Jim Ned (26-1)
6. Winnsboro (25-5)
7. Idalou (24-5)
8. Shallowater (24-2)
9. Woodville (27-4)
10. Bishop (25-6)
11. Lyford (27-3)
12. Nocona (29-4)
13. Columbus (30-0)
14. Nacogdoches Central Heights (28-3)
15. Poth (24-4)
16. Pottsboro (27-4)
17. Gunter (22-8)
18. Holliday (23-3)
19. New Waverly (23-1)
20. Ponder (18-11)
21. Aransas Pass (24-8)
22. Edgewood (25-7)
23. Little River Academy (23-7)
24. Whitesboro (24-7)
25. San Antonio Cole (22-8)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (24-0)
2. Martin's Mill (28-3)
3. Lipan (23-5)
4. Douglass (25-3)
5. Lovelady (28-4)
6. Muenster (26-3)
7. LaPoynor (22-6)
8. New Home (23-6)
9. Panhandle (22-8)
10. Wellington (23-6)
11. Sudan (20-10)
12. Sundown (22-8)
13. Stamford (28-2)
14. Woden (20-9)
15. Mason (21-6)
16. San Saba (24-6)
17. Harper (22-5)
18. Alvord (21-10)
19. Farwell (25-4)
20. Tenaha (24-5)
21. Archer City (18-9)
22. Windthorst (21-4)
23. Weimar (20-8)
24 Schulenburg (20-11)
25. Evadale (21-7)
Class 1A
1. Sands (26-3)
2. Nazareth (18-11)
3. Huckabay (28-5)
4. Robert Lee (26-2)
5. Priddy (22-4)
6. Neches (23-4)
7. Hermleigh (25-7)
8. Borden County (22-7)
9. Chireno (23-5)
10. Roscoe Highland (22-5)
11. Jayton (23-6)
12. McMullen County (24-5)
13. Veribest (15-7)
14. Moulton (21-6)
15. Irion County (25-3)
16. Wells (22-8)
17. Richland Springs (24-5)
18. Lingleville (19-6)
19. Eden (24-5)
20. Spur (23-7)
21. Westbrook (22-8)
22. Henrietta Midway (16-8)
23. Nueces Canyon (16-12)
24. Iredell (17-8)
25. Slidell (21-7)
---
PRIVATE SCHOOL GIRLS
6A/SPC Private School
1. Houston Christian (28-0)
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (25-6)
3. Plano John Paul II (27-7)
4. San Antonio Antonian (26-11)
5. Argyle Liberty Christian (25-7)
6. Houston St. Agnes (24-7)
7. Houston Village (20-9)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (19-10)
9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (21-12)
10. Houston Kinkaid (15-8)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (22-1)
2. Houston Second Baptist (19-7)
3. Austin St. Michael’s (16-5)
4. Austin Hyde Park (20-2)
5. Dallas Christian (11-13)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (15-7)
7. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (15-7)
8. Frisco Legacy Christian (15-5)
9. Houston Lutheran South (13-10)
10. Tyler Grace Community (19-11)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (18-6)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (17-11)
3. Dallas Shelton (15-3)
4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-17)
5. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (16-10)
6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (12-15)
7. Arlington Pantego Christian (10-3)
8. Tyler Bishop Gorman (22-8)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (10-6)
10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian (7-3)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (17-10)
3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (17-7)
4. Round Rock Christian Academy (13-5)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (16-6)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (15-8)
7. Dallas Lutheran (8-6)
8. Austin Hill Country Christian (16-14)
9. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (16-7)
10. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (11-3)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (18-5)
2. Shiner St. Paul (13-8)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (12-6)
5. Dallas First Baptist (16-6)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (8-10)
7. Fort Worth Bethesda (13-6)
8. Lubbock Southcrest (10-5)
9. Weatherford Christian (12-8)
10. Sherman Texoma Christian (5-11)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-3)
2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-6)
3. Athens Christian Prep (17-5)
4. Cypress Covenant (13-2)
5. Waxahachie Prep (6-3)
6 Plainview Christian (9-7)
7. Wichita Christian (7-9)
8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (8-4)
9. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-3)
10. Weatherford Victory Baptist (9-6)