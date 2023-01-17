Class 6A

1. San Antonio Clark (20-3)

2. Humble Summer Creek (25-2)

3. Austin High (23-3)

4. Coppell (27-2)

5. Pearland (24-3)

6. DeSoto (16-4)

7. San Antonio Brennan (22-4)

8. South Grand Prairie (18-6)

9. Denton Braswell (21-4)

10. San Antonio Harlan (21-3)

11. Fort Bend Austin (25-1)

12. Katy (24-1)

13. Lewisville Hebron (22-4)

14. Fort Bend Hightower (24-3)

15. Southlake Carroll (19-3)

16. Houston Westfield (15-3)

17. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3)

18. Flower Mound (21-4)

19. Cibolo Steele (18-10)

20. Laredo United South (21-5)

21. Deer Park (22-3)

22. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-8)

23. Cypress Ranch (21-3)

24. Allen (21-6)

25. Tomball Memorial (23-6)

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (21-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (26-3)

3. Amarillo High (25-3)

4. San Antonio Wagner (17-4)

5. Lubbock Cooper (20-5)

6. Argyle (23-3)

7. Pflugerville (22-5)

8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-5)

9. Fulshear (21-5)

10. Buda Hays (27-3)

11. Fort Worth Brewer (20-3)

12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (23-5)

13. Mount Pleasant (25-0)

14. Frisco Memorial (19-9)

15. Midlothian Heritage (23-6)

16. McKinney North (20-6)

17. Boerne Champion (22-5)

18. Leander Glenn (21-4)

19. Manvel (21-7)

20. Edinburg Vela (21-4)

21. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (21-8)

22. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (24-4)

23. Denton Ryan (20-5)

24. El Paso Chapin (21-5)

25. Liberty Hill (22-7)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (28-1)

2. Boerne (24-1)

3. Waco La Vega (23-5)

4. Canyon (22-3)

5. Fredericksburg (25-3)

6. Levelland (23-3)

7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (20-5)

8. Stephenville (25-2)

9. Sunnyvale (22-5)

10. Beeville Jones (20-4)

11. Geronimo Navarro (24-5)

12. Sanger (20-5)

13. Seminole (21-7)

14. Bishop (25-4)

15. Silsbee (22-3)

16. North Lamar (20-6)

17. Godley (21-6)

18. Madisonville (24-3)

19. Canyon Randall (17-6)

20. Brookshire Royal (17-6)

21. Navasota (25-4)

22. Canton (22-5)

23. Bay City (21-1)

24. Kingsville King (22-4)

25. Kennedale (12-10)

Class 3A

1. Fairfield (25-2)

2. Tuscola Jim Ned (24-1)

3. Holliday (21-3)

4. Pottsboro (23-3)

5. Peaster (20-5)

6. Boling (18-3)

7. Mexia (24-3)

8. Lorena (23-4)

9. Wall (21-3)

10. Brock (23-5)

11. Winnsboro (20-8)

12. Rio Hondo (18-3)

13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (21-5)

14. Edgewood (20-7)

15. Columbus (19-4)

16. Gunter (20-8)

17. Little River Academy (21-7)

18. Merkel (18-7)

19. Hitchcock (17-4)

20. Huntington (19-6)

21. Lytle (17-10)

22. Hallettsville (18-8)

23. Hondo (21-6)

24. Crystal City (16-10)

25. Idalou (16-11)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (26-0)

2. New Home (21-4)

3. Lipan (22-3)

4. Chireno (23-2)

5. Tenaha (24-2)

6. Skidmore Tynan (28-2)

7. Ropes (22-3)

8. Martin's Mill (13-5)

9. Evadale (22-5)

10. Panhandle (18-7)

11. LaPoynor (22-4)

12. Farwell (22-4)

13. Gruver (17-5)

14. Windthorst (20-2)

15. Dallardsville Big Sandy (22-4)

16. Clarendon (20-5)

17. Cisco (18-5)

18. Goldthwaite (13-2)

19. Roscoe (19-4)

20. Muenster (19-6)

21. Premont (18-6)

22. Falls City (22-6)

23. Woden (19-6)

24. Sundown (17-7)

25. Seymour (19-5)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (27-2)

2. Neches (21-2)

3. Slidell (20-3)

4. Saltillo (29-3)

5. Dodd City (20-4)

6. Gorman (25-2)

7. Veribest (20-4)

8. Ackerly Sands (19-5)

9. Jayton (23-3)

10. Cross Plains (20-4)

11. Nazareth (15-9)

12. Gordon (19-6)

13. Hermleigh (15-5)

14. Whiteface (20-4)

15. Roscoe Highland (23-5)

16. Borden County (20-5)

17. Brookeland (19-4)

18. Turkey Valley (17-7)

19. Moulton (21-7)

20. Aquilla (19-5)

21. Bloomburg (21-6)

22. Lamesa Klondike (13-3)

23. Rocksprings (18-9)

24. Iredell (11-2)

25. Westbrook (15-8)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II (23-4)

2. Houston Christian (22-4)

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-9)

4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-4)

5. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (20-8)

6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (22-7)

7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (12-11)

8. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-12)

9. Houston The Village School (15-11)

10. Bellaire Episcopal (12-8)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian (26-6)

2. Grapevine Faith Christian School (27-2)

3. Houston Second Baptist (15-3)

4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (18-6)

5. Austin St. Dominic Savio (17-5)

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-10)

7. Tyler Grace Community School (24-8)

8. Fort Worth All Saints (12-9)

9. Houston Lutheran South Academy (11-6)

10. Austin St. Andrews (15-6)

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (11-8)

2. Boerne Geneva (20-5)

3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (22-6 )

4. Midland Classical (11-11)

5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (14-8)

6. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)

7. Arlington Grace Prep (17-5)

8. League City Bay Area Christian (13-4)

9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (18-3)

10. San Antonio Holy Cross (10-4)

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill (25-2)

2. Amarillo San Jacinto (20-3)

3. Houston Lutheran North (8-6)

4. Bryan Brazos Christian (15-6)

5. Lubbock Christian (17-9)

6. San Antonio Lutheran (20-12)

7. Temple Central Texas Christian (15-4)

8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (14-7)

9. McKinney Cornerstone (10-1)

10. Houston Northland Christian (4-5)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (21-1)

2. Lubbock All Saints (17-0)

3. Red Oak Ovilla (10-4)

4. Shiner Saint Paul (9-11)

5. Dallas First Baptist (20-5)

6. Bryan Allen Academy (13-2)

7. Muenster Sacred Heart (14-11)

8. Terrell Poetry Christian (19-4)

9. Lubbock Southcrest (10-9)

10. Austin Waldorf (12-3)

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-7)

2. Cypress Covenant (11-3)

3. Fredericksburg Heritage (16-0)

4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-7)

5. Granbury Cornerstone (4-5)

6. Wichita Christian (10-9)

7. Prosper Prestonwood North (12-14)

8. Sherman Texoma Christian (8-13)

9. Conroe Calvary Baptisti (5-2)

10. Universal City First Baptist (7-6)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags