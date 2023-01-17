Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (20-3)
2. Humble Summer Creek (25-2)
3. Austin High (23-3)
4. Coppell (27-2)
5. Pearland (24-3)
6. DeSoto (16-4)
7. San Antonio Brennan (22-4)
8. South Grand Prairie (18-6)
9. Denton Braswell (21-4)
10. San Antonio Harlan (21-3)
11. Fort Bend Austin (25-1)
12. Katy (24-1)
13. Lewisville Hebron (22-4)
14. Fort Bend Hightower (24-3)
15. Southlake Carroll (19-3)
16. Houston Westfield (15-3)
17. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3)
18. Flower Mound (21-4)
19. Cibolo Steele (18-10)
20. Laredo United South (21-5)
21. Deer Park (22-3)
22. Mansfield Lake Ridge (21-8)
23. Cypress Ranch (21-3)
24. Allen (21-6)
25. Tomball Memorial (23-6)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (21-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (26-3)
3. Amarillo High (25-3)
4. San Antonio Wagner (17-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (20-5)
6. Argyle (23-3)
7. Pflugerville (22-5)
8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-5)
9. Fulshear (21-5)
10. Buda Hays (27-3)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (20-3)
12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (23-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (25-0)
14. Frisco Memorial (19-9)
15. Midlothian Heritage (23-6)
16. McKinney North (20-6)
17. Boerne Champion (22-5)
18. Leander Glenn (21-4)
19. Manvel (21-7)
20. Edinburg Vela (21-4)
21. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (21-8)
22. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (24-4)
23. Denton Ryan (20-5)
24. El Paso Chapin (21-5)
25. Liberty Hill (22-7)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (28-1)
2. Boerne (24-1)
3. Waco La Vega (23-5)
4. Canyon (22-3)
5. Fredericksburg (25-3)
6. Levelland (23-3)
7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (20-5)
8. Stephenville (25-2)
9. Sunnyvale (22-5)
10. Beeville Jones (20-4)
11. Geronimo Navarro (24-5)
12. Sanger (20-5)
13. Seminole (21-7)
14. Bishop (25-4)
15. Silsbee (22-3)
16. North Lamar (20-6)
17. Godley (21-6)
18. Madisonville (24-3)
19. Canyon Randall (17-6)
20. Brookshire Royal (17-6)
21. Navasota (25-4)
22. Canton (22-5)
23. Bay City (21-1)
24. Kingsville King (22-4)
25. Kennedale (12-10)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (25-2)
2. Tuscola Jim Ned (24-1)
3. Holliday (21-3)
4. Pottsboro (23-3)
5. Peaster (20-5)
6. Boling (18-3)
7. Mexia (24-3)
8. Lorena (23-4)
9. Wall (21-3)
10. Brock (23-5)
11. Winnsboro (20-8)
12. Rio Hondo (18-3)
13. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (21-5)
14. Edgewood (20-7)
15. Columbus (19-4)
16. Gunter (20-8)
17. Little River Academy (21-7)
18. Merkel (18-7)
19. Hitchcock (17-4)
20. Huntington (19-6)
21. Lytle (17-10)
22. Hallettsville (18-8)
23. Hondo (21-6)
24. Crystal City (16-10)
25. Idalou (16-11)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (26-0)
2. New Home (21-4)
3. Lipan (22-3)
4. Chireno (23-2)
5. Tenaha (24-2)
6. Skidmore Tynan (28-2)
7. Ropes (22-3)
8. Martin's Mill (13-5)
9. Evadale (22-5)
10. Panhandle (18-7)
11. LaPoynor (22-4)
12. Farwell (22-4)
13. Gruver (17-5)
14. Windthorst (20-2)
15. Dallardsville Big Sandy (22-4)
16. Clarendon (20-5)
17. Cisco (18-5)
18. Goldthwaite (13-2)
19. Roscoe (19-4)
20. Muenster (19-6)
21. Premont (18-6)
22. Falls City (22-6)
23. Woden (19-6)
24. Sundown (17-7)
25. Seymour (19-5)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (27-2)
2. Neches (21-2)
3. Slidell (20-3)
4. Saltillo (29-3)
5. Dodd City (20-4)
6. Gorman (25-2)
7. Veribest (20-4)
8. Ackerly Sands (19-5)
9. Jayton (23-3)
10. Cross Plains (20-4)
11. Nazareth (15-9)
12. Gordon (19-6)
13. Hermleigh (15-5)
14. Whiteface (20-4)
15. Roscoe Highland (23-5)
16. Borden County (20-5)
17. Brookeland (19-4)
18. Turkey Valley (17-7)
19. Moulton (21-7)
20. Aquilla (19-5)
21. Bloomburg (21-6)
22. Lamesa Klondike (13-3)
23. Rocksprings (18-9)
24. Iredell (11-2)
25. Westbrook (15-8)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (23-4)
2. Houston Christian (22-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-9)
4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-4)
5. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (20-8)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (22-7)
7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (12-11)
8. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-12)
9. Houston The Village School (15-11)
10. Bellaire Episcopal (12-8)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian (26-6)
2. Grapevine Faith Christian School (27-2)
3. Houston Second Baptist (15-3)
4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (18-6)
5. Austin St. Dominic Savio (17-5)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-10)
7. Tyler Grace Community School (24-8)
8. Fort Worth All Saints (12-9)
9. Houston Lutheran South Academy (11-6)
10. Austin St. Andrews (15-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (11-8)
2. Boerne Geneva (20-5)
3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (22-6 )
4. Midland Classical (11-11)
5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (14-8)
6. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)
7. Arlington Grace Prep (17-5)
8. League City Bay Area Christian (13-4)
9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (18-3)
10. San Antonio Holy Cross (10-4)
TAPPS 3A
1. Tomball Rosehill (25-2)
2. Amarillo San Jacinto (20-3)
3. Houston Lutheran North (8-6)
4. Bryan Brazos Christian (15-6)
5. Lubbock Christian (17-9)
6. San Antonio Lutheran (20-12)
7. Temple Central Texas Christian (15-4)
8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (14-7)
9. McKinney Cornerstone (10-1)
10. Houston Northland Christian (4-5)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (21-1)
2. Lubbock All Saints (17-0)
3. Red Oak Ovilla (10-4)
4. Shiner Saint Paul (9-11)
5. Dallas First Baptist (20-5)
6. Bryan Allen Academy (13-2)
7. Muenster Sacred Heart (14-11)
8. Terrell Poetry Christian (19-4)
9. Lubbock Southcrest (10-9)
10. Austin Waldorf (12-3)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-7)
2. Cypress Covenant (11-3)
3. Fredericksburg Heritage (16-0)
4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-7)
5. Granbury Cornerstone (4-5)
6. Wichita Christian (10-9)
7. Prosper Prestonwood North (12-14)
8. Sherman Texoma Christian (8-13)
9. Conroe Calvary Baptisti (5-2)
10. Universal City First Baptist (7-6)