TABC

Class 6A

1. San Antonio Clark (19-3)

2. Humble Summer Creek (23-2)

3. Austin High (21-3)

4. Coppell (25-2)

5. Pearland (22-3)

6. DeSoto (14-4)

7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4)

8. South Grand Prairie (16-6)

9. Denton Braswell (19-4)

10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3)

11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1)

12. Katy (22-1)

13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4)

14. Flower Mound (20-3)

15. Allen (20-5)

16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7)

17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3)

18. Houston Westfield (13-3)

19. Southlake Carroll (19-3)

20. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3)

21. Cibolo Steele (16-10)

22. Laredo United South (20-5)

23. Deer Park (20-3)

24. Cypress Ranch (19-3)

25. Mansfield Legacy (18-6)

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (20-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)

3. Amarillo High (24-3)

4. San Antonio Wagner (15-4)

5. Lubbock Cooper (18-5)

6. Argyle (21-3)

7. Pflugerville (20-5)

8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (21-5)

9. Fulshear (19-5)

10. Buda Hays (25-3)

11. Fort Worth Brewer (19-3)

12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (21-5)

13. Mount Pleasant (24-0)

14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (23-3)

15. Frisco Memorial (17-9)

16. Midlothian Heritage (21-6)

17. McKinney North (18-6)

18. Manvel (19-7)

19. Boerne Champion (20-5)

20. Liberty Hill (22-5)

21. Montgomery (17-7)

22. Frisco Liberty (13-8)

23. Edinburg Vela (18-4)

24. El Paso Chapin (18-5)

25. Lubbock Coronado (18-9)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (27-1)

2. Fredericksburg (24-2)

3. Boerne (22-1)

4. Waco La Vega (21-5)

5. Canyon (17-3)

6. Levelland (21-3)

7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (18-5)

8. Stephenville (24-2)

9. Sunnyvale (21-5)

10. Beeville Jones (19-4)

11. Geronimo Navarro (23-5)

12. Sanger (19-5)

13. Seminole (19-7)

14. Bishop (23-4)

15. Silsbee (20-3)

16. North Lamar (18-6)

17. Canton (22-4)

18. Godley (19-6)

19. Madisonville (22-3)

20. Royal-Brookshire (15-6)

21. Navasota (24-4)

22. Bay City (21-1)

23. Brownsboro (16-5)

24. Dallas Pinkston (14-10)

25. Canyon Randall (13-6)

Class 3A

1. Fairfield (22-2)

2. Tuscola Jim Ned (22-1)

3. Holliday (19-3)

4. Mexia (23-2)

5. Pottsboro (21-3)

6. Peaster (18-5)

7. Boling (17-3)

8. Lorena (21-4)

9. Wall (18-3)

10. Brock (21-5)

11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-4)

12. Gunter (19-7)

13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (10-6)

14. Winnsboro (18-8)

15. Rio Hondo (16-3)

16. Edgewood (18-7)

17. Columbus (17-4)

18. Merkel (18-5)

19. Wichita Falls City View (17-7)

20. Tidehaven (18-6)

21. Hallettsville (16-7)

22. Hondo (20-5)

23. Cotulla (15-4)

24. Lyford (16-8)

25. Mount Vernon (10-8)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (24-0)

2. New Home (19-4)

3. Lipan (20-3)

4. Chireno (22-2)

5. Tenaha (22-2)

6. Skidmore Tynan (26-2)

7. Ropes (18-3)

8. Martin's Mill (12-5)

9. Evadale (20-4)

10. Panhandle (16-7)

11. LaPoynor (20-3)

12. Farwell (20-4)

13. Gruver (15-5)

14. Windthorst (18-2)

15. Quanah (14-5)

16. Dallardsville Big Sandy (20-4)

17. Seymour (17-3)

18. Goldthwaite (11-1)

19. Cisco (13-5)

20. Roscoe (19-4)

21. Muenster (16-6)

22. Premont (17-6)

23. Sundown (15-6)

24. Woden (17-6)

25. Falls City (20-6)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (25-2)

2. Neches (19-2)

3. Slidell (19-3)

4. Saltillo (27-3)

5. Cross Plains (20-3)

6. Dodd City (18-4)

7. Gorman (23-2)

8. Veribest (19-4)

9. Ackerly Sands (17-5)

10. Jayton (20-3)

11. Nazareth (14-8)

12. Gordon (18-5)

13. Hermleigh (13-5)

14. Whiteface (18-4)

15. Roscoe Highland (20-4)

16. Borden County (17-4)

17. Brookeland (16-5)

18. Iredell (11-1)

19. Turkey Valley (15-7)

20. Moulton (19-7)

21. Lamesa Klondike (12-2)

22. Aquilla (17-4)

23. Bloomburg (20-6)

24. Westbrook (15-7)

25. Rocksprings (17-9)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II (22-4)

2. Houston Christian (19-4)

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-9)

4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (18-3)

5. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (19-7)

6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-7)

7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-11)

8. Dallas Ursuline Academy (10-10)

9. Houston The Village School (14-9)

10. Bellaire Episcopal (10-8)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian (24-6)

2. Grapevine Faith Christian School (25-2)

3. Houston Second Baptist (14-3)

4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (16-6)

5. Austin St. Dominic Savio (15-5)

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (6-10)

7. Tyler Grace Community School (23-7)

8. Fort Worth All Saints (11-8)

9. Houston Lutheran South (9-6)

10. Austin St. Andrew’s (12-4)

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (10-8)

2. Boerne Geneva (17-5)

3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (21-5)

4. Midland Classical (11-11)

5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (13-8)

6. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)

7. Arlington Grace Prep (17-4)

8. League City Bay Area Christian (12-4)

9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (15-3)

10. San Antonio Holy Cross (8-4)

TAPPS 3A

1. Tomball Rosehill (23-2)

2. Amarillo San Jacinto (17-3)

3. Houston Lutheran North (6-6)

4. Bryan Brazos Christian (14-6)

5. Lubbock Christian (14-9)

6. San Antonio Lutheran (19-11)

7. Temple Central Texas Christian (13-4)

8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (13-6)

9. McKinney Cornerstone (8-1)

10. Houston Northland Christian (4-4)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (19-1)

2. Lubbock All Saints (15-0)

3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (9-3)

4. Dallas First Baptist (19-5)

5. Austin Waldorf (12-1)

6. Bryan Allen Academy (11-2)

7. Shiner St. Paul (7-10)

8. Terrell Poetry Christian (17-4)

9. Muenster Sacred Heart (12-11)

10. Lubbock Southcrest (8-9)

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (23-7)

2. Cypress Covenant (10-3)

3. Fredericksburg Heritage (14-0)

4. Granbury Cornerstone (4-5)

5 . Wichita Falls Christ Academy (7-7)

6. Wichita Christian (9-9)

7. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-11)

8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (4-2)

9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-10)

10 Prosper Prestonwood North (10-13)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags