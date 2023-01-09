Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (19-3)
2. Humble Summer Creek (23-2)
3. Austin High (21-3)
4. Coppell (25-2)
5. Pearland (22-3)
6. DeSoto (14-4)
7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4)
8. South Grand Prairie (16-6)
9. Denton Braswell (19-4)
10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3)
11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1)
12. Katy (22-1)
13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4)
14. Flower Mound (20-3)
15. Allen (20-5)
16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7)
17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3)
18. Houston Westfield (13-3)
19. Southlake Carroll (19-3)
20. Beaumont Westbrook (20-3)
21. Cibolo Steele (16-10)
22. Laredo United South (20-5)
23. Deer Park (20-3)
24. Cypress Ranch (19-3)
25. Mansfield Legacy (18-6)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (20-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (24-3)
3. Amarillo High (24-3)
4. San Antonio Wagner (15-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (18-5)
6. Argyle (21-3)
7. Pflugerville (20-5)
8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (21-5)
9. Fulshear (19-5)
10. Buda Hays (25-3)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (19-3)
12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (21-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (24-0)
14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (23-3)
15. Frisco Memorial (17-9)
16. Midlothian Heritage (21-6)
17. McKinney North (18-6)
18. Manvel (19-7)
19. Boerne Champion (20-5)
20. Liberty Hill (22-5)
21. Montgomery (17-7)
22. Frisco Liberty (13-8)
23. Edinburg Vela (18-4)
24. El Paso Chapin (18-5)
25. Lubbock Coronado (18-9)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (27-1)
2. Fredericksburg (24-2)
3. Boerne (22-1)
4. Waco La Vega (21-5)
5. Canyon (17-3)
6. Levelland (21-3)
7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (18-5)
8. Stephenville (24-2)
9. Sunnyvale (21-5)
10. Beeville Jones (19-4)
11. Geronimo Navarro (23-5)
12. Sanger (19-5)
13. Seminole (19-7)
14. Bishop (23-4)
15. Silsbee (20-3)
16. North Lamar (18-6)
17. Canton (22-4)
18. Godley (19-6)
19. Madisonville (22-3)
20. Royal-Brookshire (15-6)
21. Navasota (24-4)
22. Bay City (21-1)
23. Brownsboro (16-5)
24. Dallas Pinkston (14-10)
25. Canyon Randall (13-6)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (22-2)
2. Tuscola Jim Ned (22-1)
3. Holliday (19-3)
4. Mexia (23-2)
5. Pottsboro (21-3)
6. Peaster (18-5)
7. Boling (17-3)
8. Lorena (21-4)
9. Wall (18-3)
10. Brock (21-5)
11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-4)
12. Gunter (19-7)
13. Nacogdoches Central Heights (10-6)
14. Winnsboro (18-8)
15. Rio Hondo (16-3)
16. Edgewood (18-7)
17. Columbus (17-4)
18. Merkel (18-5)
19. Wichita Falls City View (17-7)
20. Tidehaven (18-6)
21. Hallettsville (16-7)
22. Hondo (20-5)
23. Cotulla (15-4)
24. Lyford (16-8)
25. Mount Vernon (10-8)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (24-0)
2. New Home (19-4)
3. Lipan (20-3)
4. Chireno (22-2)
5. Tenaha (22-2)
6. Skidmore Tynan (26-2)
7. Ropes (18-3)
8. Martin's Mill (12-5)
9. Evadale (20-4)
10. Panhandle (16-7)
11. LaPoynor (20-3)
12. Farwell (20-4)
13. Gruver (15-5)
14. Windthorst (18-2)
15. Quanah (14-5)
16. Dallardsville Big Sandy (20-4)
17. Seymour (17-3)
18. Goldthwaite (11-1)
19. Cisco (13-5)
20. Roscoe (19-4)
21. Muenster (16-6)
22. Premont (17-6)
23. Sundown (15-6)
24. Woden (17-6)
25. Falls City (20-6)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (25-2)
2. Neches (19-2)
3. Slidell (19-3)
4. Saltillo (27-3)
5. Cross Plains (20-3)
6. Dodd City (18-4)
7. Gorman (23-2)
8. Veribest (19-4)
9. Ackerly Sands (17-5)
10. Jayton (20-3)
11. Nazareth (14-8)
12. Gordon (18-5)
13. Hermleigh (13-5)
14. Whiteface (18-4)
15. Roscoe Highland (20-4)
16. Borden County (17-4)
17. Brookeland (16-5)
18. Iredell (11-1)
19. Turkey Valley (15-7)
20. Moulton (19-7)
21. Lamesa Klondike (12-2)
22. Aquilla (17-4)
23. Bloomburg (20-6)
24. Westbrook (15-7)
25. Rocksprings (17-9)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (22-4)
2. Houston Christian (19-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-9)
4. Dallas Parish Episcopal (18-3)
5. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (19-7)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-7)
7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-11)
8. Dallas Ursuline Academy (10-10)
9. Houston The Village School (14-9)
10. Bellaire Episcopal (10-8)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian (24-6)
2. Grapevine Faith Christian School (25-2)
3. Houston Second Baptist (14-3)
4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (16-6)
5. Austin St. Dominic Savio (15-5)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (6-10)
7. Tyler Grace Community School (23-7)
8. Fort Worth All Saints (11-8)
9. Houston Lutheran South (9-6)
10. Austin St. Andrew’s (12-4)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (10-8)
2. Boerne Geneva (17-5)
3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (21-5)
4. Midland Classical (11-11)
5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (13-8)
6. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)
7. Arlington Grace Prep (17-4)
8. League City Bay Area Christian (12-4)
9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (15-3)
10. San Antonio Holy Cross (8-4)
TAPPS 3A
1. Tomball Rosehill (23-2)
2. Amarillo San Jacinto (17-3)
3. Houston Lutheran North (6-6)
4. Bryan Brazos Christian (14-6)
5. Lubbock Christian (14-9)
6. San Antonio Lutheran (19-11)
7. Temple Central Texas Christian (13-4)
8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (13-6)
9. McKinney Cornerstone (8-1)
10. Houston Northland Christian (4-4)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (19-1)
2. Lubbock All Saints (15-0)
3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (9-3)
4. Dallas First Baptist (19-5)
5. Austin Waldorf (12-1)
6. Bryan Allen Academy (11-2)
7. Shiner St. Paul (7-10)
8. Terrell Poetry Christian (17-4)
9. Muenster Sacred Heart (12-11)
10. Lubbock Southcrest (8-9)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (23-7)
2. Cypress Covenant (10-3)
3. Fredericksburg Heritage (14-0)
4. Granbury Cornerstone (4-5)
5 . Wichita Falls Christ Academy (7-7)
6. Wichita Christian (9-9)
7. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-11)
8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (4-2)
9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-10)
10 Prosper Prestonwood North (10-13)