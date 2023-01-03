Class 6A
1. Coppell (24-1)
2. San Antonio Clark (16-3)
3. Humble Summer Creek (21-2)
4. Austin High (19-3)
5. Denton Braswell (17-3)
6. Pearland (20-3)
7. DeSoto (11-4)
8. San Antonio Brennan (19-4)
9. South Grand Prairie (14-6)
10. San Antonio Harlan (17-3)
11. Flower Mound (20-2)
12. Fort Bend Austin (20-1)
13. Katy (20-1)
14. Tomball Memorial (20-5)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (17-2)
16. Allen (18-5)
17. Beaumont Westbrook (19-2)
18. Lewisville Hebron (18-4)
19. Mansfield Legacy (17-5)
20. Southlake Carroll (17-3)
21. Cedar Hill (11-8)
22. Mansfield Lake Ridge (18-7)
23. Houston Westfield (11-3)
24. Cibolo Steele (15-10)
25. Laredo United South (18-5)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (18-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (23-3)
3. Amarillo High (23-3)
4. San Antonio Wagner (13-4)
5. Lubbock Cooper (17-5)
6. Argyle (19-3)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (20-4)
8. Pflugerville (18-5)
9. Fulshear (16-4)
10. Buda Hays (23-3)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (17-3)
12. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (19-5)
13. McKinney North (17-5)
14. Mount Pleasant (20-0)
15. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (22-3)
16. Frisco Memorial (14-7)
17. Midlothian Heritage (19-6)
18. Manvel (18-7)
19. Boerne Champion (18-5)
20. El Paso Chapin (18-4)
21. Lubbock Coronado (16-8)
22. Liberty Hill (20-5)
23. Montgomery (16-6)
24. Frisco Liberty (11-8)
25. Edinburg Vela (14-4)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (25-1)
2. Fredericksburg (22-2)
3. Boerne (20-1)
4. Waco La Vega (20-5)
5. Canyon (16-3)
6. Levelland (20-3)
7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (17-5)
8. Stephenville (22-2)
9. Geronimo Navarro (22-4)
10. Beeville Jones (15-4)
11. Sunnyvale (19-5)
12. Sanger (17-5)
13. Seminole (17-7)
14. Bishop (21-4)
15. Silsbee (18-3)
16. North Lamar (15-5)
17. Kennedale (10-9)
18. Canton (21-4)
19. Madisonville (20-3)
20. Godley (17-6)
21. Royal-Brookshire (14-6)
22. Navasota (22-4)
23. Van Alstyne (15-6)
24. Houston Yates (12-0)
25. Bay City (19-1)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (21-2)
2. Tuscola Jim Ned (20-1)
3. Holliday (16-3)
4. Mexia (22-1)
5. Pottsboro (20-3)
6. Peaster (16-5)
7. Boling (16-3)
8. Lorena (19-4)
9. Wall (16-3)
10. Brock (20-4)
11. Nacogdoches Central Heights (9-4)
12. Gunter (15-5)
13. Winnsboro (16-8)
14. Rio Hondo (14-3)
15. Edgewood (16-7)
16. Shallowater (8-6)
17. Wichita Falls City View (15-6)
18. Columbus (14-4)
19. Lyford (14-8)
20. Hallettsville (14-4)
21. Tidehaven (17-5)
22. Cotulla (15-3)
23. Merkel (16-5)
24. Hondo (18-6)
25. Mount Vernon (8-6)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (22-0)
2. New Home (17-4)
3. Lipan (19-3)
4. Chireno (21-2)
5. Tenaha (21-2)
6. Skidmore Tynan (24-2)
7. LaPoynor (18-2)
8. Farwell (19-3)
9. Ropes (18-3)
10. Martin’s Mill (11-5)
11. Evadale (19-4)
12. Gruver (13-5)
13. Weimar (12-5)
14. Panhandle (15-7)
15. Goldthwaite (11-0)
16. Sundown (15-5)
17. Windthorst (16-2)
18. Quanah (14-5)
19. Dallardsville Big Sandy (19-3)
20. Seymour (15-3)
21. Cisco (13-5)
22. Roscoe (10-1)
23. Muenster (16-6)
24. Woden (15-6)
25. Falls City (18-6)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (23-2)
2. Neches (17-2)
3. Dodd City (15-3)
4. Slidell (17-3)
5. Gorman (22-1)
6. Nazareth (12-5)
7. Saltillo (25-3)
8. Cross Plains (18-3)
9. Jayton (20-2)
10. Veribest (13-3)
11. Sands (12-5)
12. Gordon (17-5)
13. Hermleigh (12-5)
14. Whiteface (17-4)
15. Roscoe Highland (20-4)
16. Brookeland (16-4)
17. Borden County (17-4)
18. Iredell (8-0)
19. Turkey Valley (14-7)
20. Moulton (17-7)
21. Lamesa Klondike (8-2)
22. Aquilla (16-3)
23. Bloomburg (20-5)
24. Westbrook (15-7)
25. Rocksprings (15-8)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (20-4)
2. Houston Christian (19-4)
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-8)
4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (19-6)
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (16-3)
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (18-7)
7. Dallas Ursuline Academy (9-9)
8. Houston The Village School (12-9)
9. Plano Prestonwood Christian (11-8)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (11-9)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian (22-6)
2. Grapevine Faith Christian (22-2)
3. Houston Second Baptist (11-3)
4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (15-6)
5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian School (6-9)
6. Tyler Grace Community School (17-5)
7. Austin St. Dominic Savio (15-5)
8. Fort Worth All Saints (9-8)
9. Brownsville St. Josephs Academy (9-7)
10. Houston Lutheran South (7-6)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian
2. Boerne Geneva
3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian
4. Lubbock Trinity Christian
5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep
6. League City Bay Area Christian
7. Midland Classical
8. Arlington Grace Prep
9. Willow Park Trinity Christian
10. San Antonio Holy Cross
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Tomball (14-2)
2. San Jacinto Amarillo (15-3)
3. Houston Lutheran North (5-6)
4. Bryan Brazos Christian (12-4)
5. Lubbock Christian (6-6)
6. San Antonio Lutheran (18-10)
7. Temple Central Texas (12-4)
8. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (11 -6)
9. Weatherford Christian (11-8)
10. Marble Falls Faith (7-10)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (4-1)
2. Lubbock All Saints (13-0)
3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (7-3)
4. Dallas First Baptist (17-5)
5. Austin Waldorf (10-0)
6. Bryan Allen Academy (8-2)
7. Shiner St. Paul (5-10)
8. Muenster Sacred Heart (10-7)
9. Terrell Poetry Christian (16-4)
10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (6-9)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (23-7)
2. Cypress Covenant (9-3)
3. Fredericksburg Heritage (11-0)
4. Granbury Cornerstone (3-3)
5. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (5-7)
6. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (7-8)
7. Texoma Christian (6-11)
8. Weatherford Victory Baptist (3-8)
9. Conroe Calvary Baptist (3-2)
10. San Angelo Cornerstone ( 2-4)