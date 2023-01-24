Class 6A

1. San Antonio Clark (22-3)

2. Austin High (24-3)

3. Coppell (29-2)

4. Pearland (25-3)

5. Humble Summer Creek (26-3)

6. San Antonio Brennan (25-4)

7. DeSoto (17-5)

8. South Grand Prairie (19-6)

9. Katy (26-1)

10. Lewisville Hebron (24-4)

11. Fort Bend Hightower (25-3)

12. San Antonio Harlan (22-4)

13. Southlake Carroll (23-3)

14. Fort Bend Austin (25-2)

15. Denton Braswell (22-5)

16. Houston Westfield (17-3)

17. Beaumont Westbrook (24-3)

18. Cibolo Steele (20-10)

19. Laredo United South (24-5)

20. Deer Park (23-3)

21. Allen (23-6)

22. Klein Collins (21-4)

23. Cypress Ranch (22-4)

24. San Antonio Johnson (22-8)

25. Conroe Grand Oaks (22-6)

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (28-3)

3. San AntonioWagner (19-4)

4. Argyle (25-3)

5. Pflugerville (24-5)

6. Lubbock Cooper (21-6)

7. Amarillo High (26-4)

8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (24-5)

9. Fulshear (23-5)

10. Buda Hays (29-3)

11. Fort Worth Brewer (22-3)

12. Mont Belveiu Barbers Hill (25-5)

13. Mount Pleasant (28-0)

14. Midlothian Heritage (24-6)

15. McKinney North (22-6)

16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (26-4)

17. Manvel (23-7)

18. Amarillo Tascosa (23-4)

19. Frisco Memorial (20-10)

20. Leander Glenn (23-4)

21. Denton Ryan (22-5)

22. Edinburg Vela (22-4)

23. El Paso Chapin (23-5)

24. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (22-8)

25. Boerne Champion (23-6)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (30-1)

2. Boerne (26-1)

3. Waco La Vega (26-5)

4. Canyon (25-3)

5. Fredericksburg (27-3)

6. Levelland (25-3)

7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-5)

8. Sunnyvale (24-5)

9. Stephenville (26-3)

10. Beeville Jones (22-4)

11. Sanger (22-5)

12. Geronimo Navarro (25-6)

13. Seminole (23-7)

14. Bishop (27-4)

15. Silsbee (23-3)

16. North Lamar (22-6)

17. Godley (23-6)

18. Madisonville (26-3)

19. Canyon Randall (19-6)

20. Navasota (27-4)

21. Van (17-2)

22. Canton (24-5)

23. Bay City (23-1)

24. Kennedale (14-10)

25. Marble Falls (16-12)

Class 3A

1. Fairfield (27-2)

2. Tuscola Jim Ned (26-1)

3. Holliday (23-3)

4. Pottsboro (25-3)

5. Peaster (22-5)

6. Mexia (26-3)

7. Lorena (25-4)

8. Brock (25-5)

9. Winnsboro (22-8)

10. Rio Hondo (20-3)

11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (21-5)

12. Edgewood (21-7)

13. Columbus (21-4)

14. Wall (21-4)

15. Gunter (21-8)

16. Little River Academy (23-7)

17. Kountze (26-2)

18. Merkel (19-7)

19. Hitchcock (21-5)

20. Boling (21-5)

21. Huntington (21-6)

22. Lytle (19-10)

23. Hallettsville (20-8)

24. Nacogdoches Central Heights (18-8)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (28-0)

2. New Home (23-4)

3. Lipan (24-3)

4. Chireno (26-2)

5. Tenaha (26-2)

6. Skidmore Tynan (30-2)

7. Martin's Mill (15-5)

8. Panhandle (20-7)

9. LaPoynor (24-4)

10. Farwell (24-4)

11. Gruver (19-5)

12. Dallardsville Big Sandy (24-4)

13. Muenster (22-6)

14. Windthorst (21-3)

15. Premont (20-6)

16. Sundown (20-7)

17. Falls City (24-6)

18. Shiner (22-3)

19. Merit Bland (22-4)

20. Timpson (22-8)

21. Goldthwaite (21-3)

22. Wellington (17-9)

23. Ropes (22-5)

24. Cisco (21-6)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (29-2)

2. Neches (22-2)

3. Slidell (22-3)

4. Saltillo (31-3)

5. Sands (21-5)

6. Gorman (26-2)

7. Dodd City (23-5)

8. Jayton (24-3)

9. Cross Plains (23-4)

10. Nazareth (19-9)

11. Veribest (22-5)

12. Gordon (20-6)

13. Hermleigh (19-7)

14. Whiteface (22-4)

15. Roscoe Highland (25-5)

16. Borden County (21-5)

17. Brookeland (21-4)

18. Moulton (22-7)

19. Aquilla (21-5)

20. Turkey Valley (18-8)

21. Rocksprings (20-9)

22. Bloomburg (23-6)

23. Lamesa Klondike (15-3)

24. Westbrook (17-8)

25. Eula (18-9)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II 25-4

2. Houston Christian 22-4

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch 20-9

4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 22-8

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal 19-6

6. San Antonio Antonian Prep 23-8

7. Houston The Village School 17-11

8. Bellaire Episcopal 15-8

9. Plano Prestonwood Christian 12-13

10. Dallas Ursuline Academy 12-13

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian 27-6

2. Grapevine Faith Christian 29-2

3. Houston Second Baptist 17-3

4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall 19-7

5. Austin St. Dominic Savio 18-5

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian 9-11

7. Tyler Grace Community School 26-8

8. Fort Worth All Saints 13-10

9. Houston Lutheran South 12-7

10. Austin St. Andrew’s 17-8

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (14-8)

2. Boerne Geneva (22-5)

3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (23-6)

4. Midland Classical (12-12)

5. Willow Park Trinity Christian (21-3)

6. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (15-9)

7. Arlington Grace Prep (19-7)

8. League City Bay Area Christian (15-7)

9. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-17)

10. Carrollton Prince of Peace (16-9)

TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (27-2)

2. Lubbock Christian (20-9)

3. San Antonio Lutheran (22-12)

4. Bryan Brazos Christian (18-6)

5. San Jacinto Christian (22-4)

6. Houstons Lutheran North (9-7)

7. McKinney Cornerstone (13-1)

8. Weatherford Christian (18-9)

9. Temple Central Texas Christian (16-6)

10. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (16-7)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (23-1)

2. Red Oak Ovilla (11-5)

3. Shiner St. Paul (10-11)

4. Lubbock All Saints (18-1)

5. Dallas First Baptist (22-5)

6. Bryan Allen Academy (14-2)

7. Lubbock Southcrest (12-9)

8. Muenster Sacred Heart (15-12)

9. Terrell Poetry Christian (20-5)

10. Austin Waldorf (13-4)

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (28-7)

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (18-0)

3. Conroe Calvary Baptist (7-2)

4, Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-8)

5. Granbury Cornerstone (5-6)

6. Wichita Christian (11-9)

7. Prosper Prestonwood North (14-14)

8. Sherman Texoma Christian (10-13)

9. Cypress Covenant (12-4)

10. Universal City First Baptist (9-7)

 
 

