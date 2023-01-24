Class 6A
1. San Antonio Clark (22-3)
2. Austin High (24-3)
3. Coppell (29-2)
4. Pearland (25-3)
5. Humble Summer Creek (26-3)
6. San Antonio Brennan (25-4)
7. DeSoto (17-5)
8. South Grand Prairie (19-6)
9. Katy (26-1)
10. Lewisville Hebron (24-4)
11. Fort Bend Hightower (25-3)
12. San Antonio Harlan (22-4)
13. Southlake Carroll (23-3)
14. Fort Bend Austin (25-2)
15. Denton Braswell (22-5)
16. Houston Westfield (17-3)
17. Beaumont Westbrook (24-3)
18. Cibolo Steele (20-10)
19. Laredo United South (24-5)
20. Deer Park (23-3)
21. Allen (23-6)
22. Klein Collins (21-4)
23. Cypress Ranch (22-4)
24. San Antonio Johnson (22-8)
25. Conroe Grand Oaks (22-6)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)
2. Mansfield Timberview (28-3)
3. San AntonioWagner (19-4)
4. Argyle (25-3)
5. Pflugerville (24-5)
6. Lubbock Cooper (21-6)
7. Amarillo High (26-4)
8. Pflugerville Hendrickson (24-5)
9. Fulshear (23-5)
10. Buda Hays (29-3)
11. Fort Worth Brewer (22-3)
12. Mont Belveiu Barbers Hill (25-5)
13. Mount Pleasant (28-0)
14. Midlothian Heritage (24-6)
15. McKinney North (22-6)
16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (26-4)
17. Manvel (23-7)
18. Amarillo Tascosa (23-4)
19. Frisco Memorial (20-10)
20. Leander Glenn (23-4)
21. Denton Ryan (22-5)
22. Edinburg Vela (22-4)
23. El Paso Chapin (23-5)
24. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (22-8)
25. Boerne Champion (23-6)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (30-1)
2. Boerne (26-1)
3. Waco La Vega (26-5)
4. Canyon (25-3)
5. Fredericksburg (27-3)
6. Levelland (25-3)
7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-5)
8. Sunnyvale (24-5)
9. Stephenville (26-3)
10. Beeville Jones (22-4)
11. Sanger (22-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (25-6)
13. Seminole (23-7)
14. Bishop (27-4)
15. Silsbee (23-3)
16. North Lamar (22-6)
17. Godley (23-6)
18. Madisonville (26-3)
19. Canyon Randall (19-6)
20. Navasota (27-4)
21. Van (17-2)
22. Canton (24-5)
23. Bay City (23-1)
24. Kennedale (14-10)
25. Marble Falls (16-12)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (27-2)
2. Tuscola Jim Ned (26-1)
3. Holliday (23-3)
4. Pottsboro (25-3)
5. Peaster (22-5)
6. Mexia (26-3)
7. Lorena (25-4)
8. Brock (25-5)
9. Winnsboro (22-8)
10. Rio Hondo (20-3)
11. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (21-5)
12. Edgewood (21-7)
13. Columbus (21-4)
14. Wall (21-4)
15. Gunter (21-8)
16. Little River Academy (23-7)
17. Kountze (26-2)
18. Merkel (19-7)
19. Hitchcock (21-5)
20. Boling (21-5)
21. Huntington (21-6)
22. Lytle (19-10)
23. Hallettsville (20-8)
24. Nacogdoches Central Heights (18-8)
Class 2A
1. Nocona (28-0)
2. New Home (23-4)
3. Lipan (24-3)
4. Chireno (26-2)
5. Tenaha (26-2)
6. Skidmore Tynan (30-2)
7. Martin's Mill (15-5)
8. Panhandle (20-7)
9. LaPoynor (24-4)
10. Farwell (24-4)
11. Gruver (19-5)
12. Dallardsville Big Sandy (24-4)
13. Muenster (22-6)
14. Windthorst (21-3)
15. Premont (20-6)
16. Sundown (20-7)
17. Falls City (24-6)
18. Shiner (22-3)
19. Merit Bland (22-4)
20. Timpson (22-8)
21. Goldthwaite (21-3)
22. Wellington (17-9)
23. Ropes (22-5)
24. Cisco (21-6)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (29-2)
2. Neches (22-2)
3. Slidell (22-3)
4. Saltillo (31-3)
5. Sands (21-5)
6. Gorman (26-2)
7. Dodd City (23-5)
8. Jayton (24-3)
9. Cross Plains (23-4)
10. Nazareth (19-9)
11. Veribest (22-5)
12. Gordon (20-6)
13. Hermleigh (19-7)
14. Whiteface (22-4)
15. Roscoe Highland (25-5)
16. Borden County (21-5)
17. Brookeland (21-4)
18. Moulton (22-7)
19. Aquilla (21-5)
20. Turkey Valley (18-8)
21. Rocksprings (20-9)
22. Bloomburg (23-6)
23. Lamesa Klondike (15-3)
24. Westbrook (17-8)
25. Eula (18-9)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II 25-4
2. Houston Christian 22-4
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch 20-9
4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 22-8
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal 19-6
6. San Antonio Antonian Prep 23-8
7. Houston The Village School 17-11
8. Bellaire Episcopal 15-8
9. Plano Prestonwood Christian 12-13
10. Dallas Ursuline Academy 12-13
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian 27-6
2. Grapevine Faith Christian 29-2
3. Houston Second Baptist 17-3
4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall 19-7
5. Austin St. Dominic Savio 18-5
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian 9-11
7. Tyler Grace Community School 26-8
8. Fort Worth All Saints 13-10
9. Houston Lutheran South 12-7
10. Austin St. Andrew’s 17-8
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (14-8)
2. Boerne Geneva (22-5)
3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (23-6)
4. Midland Classical (12-12)
5. Willow Park Trinity Christian (21-3)
6. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (15-9)
7. Arlington Grace Prep (19-7)
8. League City Bay Area Christian (15-7)
9. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-17)
10. Carrollton Prince of Peace (16-9)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian (27-2)
2. Lubbock Christian (20-9)
3. San Antonio Lutheran (22-12)
4. Bryan Brazos Christian (18-6)
5. San Jacinto Christian (22-4)
6. Houstons Lutheran North (9-7)
7. McKinney Cornerstone (13-1)
8. Weatherford Christian (18-9)
9. Temple Central Texas Christian (16-6)
10. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (16-7)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (23-1)
2. Red Oak Ovilla (11-5)
3. Shiner St. Paul (10-11)
4. Lubbock All Saints (18-1)
5. Dallas First Baptist (22-5)
6. Bryan Allen Academy (14-2)
7. Lubbock Southcrest (12-9)
8. Muenster Sacred Heart (15-12)
9. Terrell Poetry Christian (20-5)
10. Austin Waldorf (13-4)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (28-7)
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (18-0)
3. Conroe Calvary Baptist (7-2)
4, Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-8)
5. Granbury Cornerstone (5-6)
6. Wichita Christian (11-9)
7. Prosper Prestonwood North (14-14)
8. Sherman Texoma Christian (10-13)
9. Cypress Covenant (12-4)
10. Universal City First Baptist (9-7)