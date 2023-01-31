Class 6A

1. San Antonio Clark (24-3)

2. Austin High (26-3)

3. Coppell (31-2)

4. Pearland (27-3)

5. DeSoto (19-5)

6. South Grand Prairie (22-6)

7. San Antonio Brennan (26-4)

8. Katy (27-1)

9. Lewisville Hebron (26-4)

10. Fort Bend Hightower (27-3)

11. Humble Summer Creek (27-4)

12. San Antonio Harlan (24-4)

13. Southlake Carroll (25-3)

14. Fort Bend Austin (26-2)

15. Denton Braswell (24-6)

16. Houston Westfield (18-3)

17. Beaumont Westbrook (26-3)

18. Deer Park (25-3)

19. Klein Collins (23-4)

20. Cypress Ranch (24-4)

21. Little Elm (24-5)

22. Johnson (24-8)

23. Conroe Grand Oaks (24-6)

24. Cibolo Steele (21-11)

25. El Paso Franklin (22-3)

Class 5A

1. Lubbock Monterey (25-3)

2. Mansfield Timberview (30-3)

3. San Antonio Wagner (21-4)

4. Pflugerville (26-5)

5. Argyle (27-3)

6. Mount Pleasant (30-0)

7. Lubbock Cooper (23-6)

8. Amarillo High (28-4)

9. Pflugerville Hendrickson (26-5)

10. Fulshear (25-5)

11. Buda Hays (31-3)

12. Fort Worth Brewer (24-3)

13. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (27-5)

14. McKinney North (23-6)

15. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (27-4)

16. Manvel (24-7)

17. Amarillo Tascosa (25-4)

18. Frisco Memorial (21-10)

19. Denton Ryan (24-5)

20. Frisco Liberty (18-8)

21. Edinburg Vela (25-4)

22. Midlothian Heritage (25-7)

23. Leander Glenn (24-5)

24. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (24-8)

25. Boerne Champion (25-6)

Class 4A

1. Glen Rose (31-1)

2. Boerne (27-1)

3. Waco La Vega (28-5)

4. Canyon (27-3)

5. Fredericksburg (28-3)

6. Levelland (27-3)

7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (24-5)

8. Sunnyvale (26-5)

9. Stephenville (28-3)

10. Beeville Jones (24-4)

11. Sanger (23-5)

12. Geronimo Navarro (27-6)

13. Seminole (25-7)

14. Bishop (28-4)

15. Silsbee (25-3)

16. North Lamar (24-6)

17. Canyon Randall (21-6)

18. Navasota (29-4)

19. Kennedale (16-10)

20. Godley (24-7)

21. Van (18-2)

22. Canton (25-5)

23. Bay City (25-1)

24. Marble Falls (18-12)

25. Madisonville (27-4)

Class 3A

1. Fairfield (29-2)

2. Tuscola Jim Ned (28-1)

3. Holliday (24-3)

4. Pottsboro (27-3)

5. Rio Hondo (21-3)

6. Peaster (24-5)

7. Mexia (28-3)

8. Lorena (27-4)

9. Brock (27-5)

10. Columbus (23-4)

11. Winnsboro (23-8)

12. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (23-5)

13. Edgewood (23-7)

14. Wall (24-4)

15. Gunter (23-8)

16. Little River Academy (25-7)

17. Rio Hondo (21-3)

18. Kountze (28-2)

19. Merkel (22-7)

20. Hitchcock (22-3)

21. Boling (23-6)

22. Huntington (22-6)

23. Lytle (21-10)

24. Hallettsville (21-9)

25. Nacogdoches Central Heights (19-8)

Class 2A

1. Nocona (30-0)

2. New Home (24-4)

3. Lipan (25-3)

4. Tenaha (28-2)

5. Skidmore Tynan (31-2)

6. Martin's Mill (17-5)

7. Panhandle (22-7)

8. Chireno (27-3)

9. Gruver (21-5)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (26-4)

11. Muenster (23-6_

12. Windthorst (23-3)

13. Premont (22-6)

14. Farwell (25-5)

15. Falls City (26-6)

16. Shiner (22-3)

17. LaPoynor (24-6)

18. Sundown (21-8)

19. Merit Bland (22-4)

20. Timpson (24-8)

21. Goldthwaite (21-3)

22. Ropes (24-5)

23. Cisco (23-6)

24. Clarendon (18-4)

25. Flatonia (24-4)

Class 1A

1. Huckabay (31-2)

2. Neches (24-2)

3. Slidell (24-3)

4. Sands (23-5)

5. Gorman (28-2)

6. Veribest (23-5)

7. Nazareth (21-9)

8. Saltillo (31-4)

9. Dodd City (24-5)

10. Jayton (24-3)

11. Gordon (20-7)

12. Hermleigh (19-7)

13. Whiteface (24-4)

14. Roscoe Highland (25-5)

15. Borden County (21-5)

16. Eula (21-9)

17. Cross Plains (23-5)

18. Brookeland (23-3)

19. Moulton (24-7)

20. Aquilla (22-5)

21. Turkey Valley (19-8)

22. Rocksprings (22-9)

23. Bloomburg (25-6)

24. Lamesa Klondike (17-3)

25. Graford (21-7)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano John Paul II 29-4

2. Houston Christian 24-4

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch 21-9

4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 23-9

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal 20-6

6. San Antonio Antonian Prep 25-8

7. Houston The Village School 19-11

8. Bellaire Episcopal 17-8

9. Dallas Ursuline Academy 13-14

10. San Antonio Incarnate Word 11-17

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Argyle Liberty Christian 28-6

2. Grapevine Faith Christian 30-2

3. Houston Second Baptist 19-3

4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall 22-7

5. Austin St. Michael’s 14-7

6. Tyler Grace Community School 27-6

7. Fort Worth All Saints 13-10

8. Austin St. Dominic Savio 19-6

9. Houston Lutheran South 14-7

10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian 9-13

TAPPS 4A

1. Dallas Christian (16-8)

2. Geneva Boerne (23-5)

3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (26-6)

4. Willow Park Trinity Christian (24-3)

5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (16-9)

6. Midland Classical (13-13)

7. Arlington Grace Prep (20-7)

8. League City Bay Area Christian (16-7)

9. Carrollton Prince of Peace (18-9)

10. Waco Vanguard (17-7)

TAPPS 3A

1. Rosehill Christian (28-2)

2. Lubbock Christian (22-9)

3. San Antonio Lutheran (23-12)

4. Bryan Brazos Christian (21-6)

5. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (25-4)

6. Houston Lutheran North (10-7)

7. McKinney Cornerstone (14-1)

8. Weatherford Christian (19-10)

9. Waco Live Oak (10-14)

10. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (21-7)

TAPPS 2A

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (26-1)

2. Lubbock All Saints (20-1)

3. Shiner St. Paul (11-12)

4. Dallas First Baptist (24-6)

5. Red Oak Ovilla (14-5)

6.Lubbock Southcrest (14-9)

7. Bryan Allen Academy (16-2)

8. Muenster Sacred Heart (17-12)

9. Austin Waldorf (15-5)

10. Terrell Poetry Christian (22-5)

TAPPS 1A

1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (28-7)

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (20-0)

3. Conroe Calvary Baptist (8-2)

4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (10-8)

5. Granbury Cornerstone (6-6)

6. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (12-10)

7. Prosper Prestonwood North (16-14)

8. Sherman Texoma Christian (10-13)

9. Cypress Covenant (13-4)

10. Universal City First Baptist (10-8)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.