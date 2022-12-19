GIRLS
Class 6A
1. Pearland (17-1); 2. Humble Summer Creek (16-1); 3. South Grand Prairie (11-4); 4. San Antonio Clark (14-3); 5. Coppell (20-0); 6. Austin High (17-3); 7. Denton Braswell (15-2); 8. DeSoto (10-3); 9. San Antonio Brennan (16-4); 10. San Antonio Harlan (14-3); 11. Lewisville Hebron (14-3); 12. Katy (18-1); 13. Fort Bend Austin (19-1); 14. Tomball Memorial (18-4); 15. Mansfield Lake Ridge (15-4); 16. Cedar Hill (9-7); 17. Little Elm (13-3); 18. Fort Bend Hightower (17-2); 19. Beaumont Westbrook (19-2); 20. Mansfield Legacy (14-3); 21. Katy Cinco Ranch (16-3); 22. Laredo United South (16-3); 23. Wolfforth Frenship (14-3); 24. Cedar Park Vista Ridge (13-6); 25. Flower Mound (18-2)
Class 5A
1. Lubbock Monterey (13-3); 2. Amarillo High (16-2); 3. Mansfield Timberview (17-3); 4. San Antonio Wagner (12-4); 5. Lubbock Cooper (13-4); 6. Fulshear (14-3); 7. Pflugerville (16-3); 8. Argyle (14-3); 9. Buda Hays (18-2); 10. Pflugerville Hendrickson (15-3); 11. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (18-5); 12. Amarillo Tascosa (13-2); 13. Mount Pleasant (17-0); 14. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (14-2); 15. Fort Worth Brewer (12-3); 16. McKinney North (13-4); 17. Manvel (17-7); 18. El Paso Chapin (18-4); 19. Midlothian Heritage (15-4); 20. Frisco Lebanon Trail (13-4); 21. Frisco Memorial (12-7); 22. Lubbock Coronado (14-6); 23. Boerne Champion (13-4); 24. Liberty Hill (16-4); 25. Lubbock High (13-5)
Class 4A
1. Glen Rose (19-0); 2. Fredericksburg (17-2); 3. Waco La Vega (17-3); 4. Canyon (13-2); 5. Boerne (15-1); 6. Levelland (17-2); 7. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (12-4); 8. Beeville Jones (14-4); 9. Stephenville (17-2); 10. Seminole (16-3); 11. Paris North Lamar (12-3); 12. Geronimo Navarro (20-4); 13. Navasota (19-1); 14. Sunnyvale (16-3); 15. Sanger (14-5); 16. Silsbee (14-2); 17. Bishop (18-3); 18. Kennedale (9-9); 19. Canton (17-2); 20. Van Alstyne (14-6); 21. Waco Conally (14-5); 22. Marble Falls (11-5); 23. Godley (14-5); 24. Lampasas (18-7); 25. Madisonville (15-2)
Class 3A
1. Fairfield (14-2); 2. Peaster (12-4); 3. Winnsboro (10-5); 4. Holliday (11-2); 5. Tuscola Jim Ned (12-1); 6. Pottsboro (16-2); 7. Bushland (3-0); 8. Mexia (18-1); 9. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (11-0); 10. Boling (14-1);12. Lorena (14-3); 13. Wall (12-3); 14. Brock (14-4); 15. Edgewood (11-5); 16. Shallowater (6-5); 17. Gunter (13-5); 18. Columbus (11-2); 19. Lyford (12-7); 20. Mount Vernon (7-4); 21. Wichita Falls City View (12-6); 22. Tidehaven (16-4); 23. Rio Hondo (12-3); 24. Crystal City (11-7); 25. Hallettsville (11-3)
Class 2A
1. New Home (14-3); 2. Nocona (16-0); 3. Lipan (16-2); 4. Martin's Mill (10-4); 5. Evadale (18-1); 6. Gruver (10-3); 7. Weimar (9-3); 8. Panhandle (12-5); 9. Chireno (19-2); 10. Tenaha (16-2); 11. Goldthwaite (10-0); 12. Skidmore Tynan (20-0); 13. Sundown (13-4); 14. LaPoynor (18-2); 15. Farwell (14-3); 16. Ropes (14-3); 17. Windthorst (11-2); 18. Harper (11-3); 19. Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-3); 20. Seymour (13-1); 21. Cisco (9-3); 22. Roscoe (10-0); 23. Muenster (12-5); 24. Woden (12-2); 25. Falls City (16-6)
Class 1A
1. Huckabay (21-2); 2. Neches (14-1); 3. Slidell (15-1); 4. Dodd City (15-2); 5. Nazareth (12-5); 6. Saltillo (17-2); 7. Cross Plains (16-2); 8. Gorman (17-0); 9. Turkey Valley (12-5); 10. Ackerly Sands (12-4); 11. Veribest (13-1); 12. Gordon (13-4); 13. Jayton (16-2); 14. Hermleigh (7-3); 15. Whiteface (13-3); 16. Roscoe Highland (14-3); 17. Brookeland (13-4); 18. Borden County (12-3); 19. Iredell (7-0); 20. Moulton (13-6); 21. Klondike (8-1); 22. Robert Lee (4-3); 23. Westbrook (13-6); 24. Spur (7-4); 25. McMullen County (10-6)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano John Paul II (16-3); 2. Houston Christian (13-4); 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (14-6); 4. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (14-6); 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (10-3); 6. San Antonio Antonian Prep (13-6); 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian (9-7); 8. Houston The Village School (10-6); 9. Dallas Ursuline Academy (8-9); 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (11-6)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Argyle Liberty Christian (17-5); 2. Grapevine Faith Christian School (17-2); 3. Houston Second Baptist (7-3); 4. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (14-4); 5. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (5-6); 6. Tyler Grace Community School (17-5); 7. Fort Worth All Saints (6-6); 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio (12-3); 9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s (8-5); 10. Austin St. Michael’s (5-3)
TAPPS 4A
1. Dallas Christian (9-7); 2. Geneva Boerne (11-4); 3. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (14-3); 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (5-10); 5. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (11-6); 6. League City Bay Area Christian (10-2); 7. Arlington Grace Prep (14-4); 8. Midland Classical (4-8); 9. Willow Park Trinity Christian (14-3); 10. Arlington Pantego (9-6)
TAPPS 3A
1. Rosehill Christian (14-2); 2. Tomball Lutheran North (5-6); 3. Lubbock Christian (6-6); 4. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (12-3); 5. Bryan Brazos Christian (11-4); 6. San Antonio Lutheran (13-9); 7. Weatherford Christian (9-6); 8. Temple Central Texas (9-4); 9. McKinney Cornerstone (6-1); 10. Tyler Bishop Gorman (5-10)
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (7-1); 2. Lubbock All Saints (12-0); 3. Red Oak Ovilla (7-3); 4. Shiner St. Paul (3-7); 5. Dallas First Baptist (12-5); 6. Austin Waldorf (10-0); 7. Muenster Sacred Heart (9-6); 8. Terrell Poetry Christian (15-3); 9. Bryan Allen Academy (7-2); 10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (4-5)
TAPPS 1A
1. Edinburg Harvest Christian (19-4); 2. Cypress Covenant (9-3); 3. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-0); 4. Granbury Cornerstone (2-3); 5. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (5-7); 6. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (7-5); 7. Sherman Texoma Christian (3-8); 8. Weatherford Victory Baptist (3-8); 9. San Angelo Cornerstone (2-4); 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist (3-2)